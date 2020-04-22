Brinker International: Dizzy Valuation Amid Bleak Prospects Warrants A Discount

Investment Thesis

With dine-in operations closed, the full-service restaurant sector has been hit hard by the widespread lockdown measures as indicated by its declining comparable sales. Backed by a robust off-premise business, the limited-service operators have largely been more resilient. However, trading at a rich premium compared to QSR operators and their own historical average, the NTM (next twelve month) EV/EBITDA multiples of casual diners will be more vulnerable during a market selloff.

With a weak balance sheet, Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) is unable to benefit from a possible softening of competition and looks even more exposed ahead of a prolonged downturn. Conservatively using the past year's average multiple to reflect the dismal prospects, our EBITDA projections for the company forecasting a gradual, but slow pace, of recovery suggest an overvalued stock. Expecting a faster easing of lockdown measures, we, however, hold a "neutral" view on the company as more federal funding improves near-term business viability.

Source: Investor Presentation - August 2019

Lockdowns Impact Casual Dining

The casual dining sector has been hit hard by the widespread lockdown measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 infection. While the robust drive-through and delivery functions have stood limited-service restaurants in good stead during the pandemic, their full-service counterparts have relied on a nascent off-premise business to drive sales as their dining rooms remain closed with patrons staying indoors. While the impact is widespread across the casual dining industry, the upscale and fine dining brands have been hit even harder. According to preliminary sales data, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), a long-term opponent of third-party delivery, has seen its same-restaurant sales declining 39.1% for the first six weeks in the current quarter through April 5. The U.S. comparable sales decline at Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) stands at 10.4% for the first quarter of 2020. Per the latest data, the leading brands of the two firms sourced ~15% of their total sales through their off-premise business.

With more than three-quarters of outlets located in the U.S., Brinker operates a 1,675-unit-strong restaurant fleet of two casual dining brands; Chili’s leads the bar & grill category, while Maggiano’s serves Italian-American cuisine. Earlier in the month, the company issued a business update illustrating the impact of COVID-19 on its operations. For Q3 FY20 (third quarter of fiscal 2020), the company-owned outlets, making up ~67% of the total restaurant count and sourcing ~97.5% of the top line, have seen their comps plummet ~5.9% YoY compared to ~2.6% YoY rise in the corresponding quarter last year. With a decline of ~9.9%, the contraction is even sharper at Maggiano’s, while Chili’s, the leading brand making up ~97% of total outlets and generating ~85.9% of company sales, has seen the comps falling ~5.3%. Keeping almost all restaurants open for delivery and take-out, Brinker’s off-premise sales have more than doubled from a year ago and now account for 30% -35% of the prior-year sales. In Q2 FY20, the two channels made up ~17% of total sales, posting a growth of 31% YoY. In contrast, the leading QSR players, McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), have fared better during Q1 2020. McDonald's, thanks to its expansive drive-through business, has witnessed its comps falling only 3.4% YoY, and Domino’s delivery network has driven its same-store sales 1.6% YoY higher.

The share prices across the sector illustrate the uneven performance of their respective business models. Since CDC warned of a domestic COVID-19 pandemic in late February, Brinker share price has fallen ~57.5%. The precipitous fall was shared by other full-service brands, even though the limited-service operators such as Domino’s and McDonald's have avoided a sharp fall, slipping only ~1.0% and ~13.5%, respectively. Does the recent slide in share price imply an attractive "Buying" opportunity in Brinker, or is there more pain ahead for the company amid the bleak industry prospects?

Source: Koyfin

A Reversal In Rising Comps

The company sales had risen ~11.3% YoY in Q2 FY20 to drive total revenue to ~$869.3 million with ~9.9% YoY growth. Following their acquisition in September 2019, the previously franchised Chili’s outlets numbering 116 have added ~$70.9 million more to the revenue. The revenue growth adjusted for the addition stands at ~2.6% YoY, compared to ~3.2% YoY a year ago. Despite a favorable mix shift, a downward trend in comps resumed at company-owned outlets amid the declining traffic and price impact. However, the comps continued to rise higher on a two-year stack basis. The COVID-19-related disruption will have reversed the trend, as the company is set to record the first comp decline in nearly two years in the just-concluded quarter.

Currently, the consensus estimates for Brinker suggest a ~$2.8 billion of revenue for the NTM period, implying a decline of ~16.3% YoY from the corresponding period a year ago. Backed by the newly issued federal guidelines to reopen states, we expect a gradual sales recovery in the restaurant sector in the months ahead. However, in the full-service sector where dine-in operations dominate, a rapid return to normalcy is unlikely as the social distancing rules will continue amid an impending economic downturn. We estimate an ~8.0-12% YoY sales decline for Brinker in Q3 FY20, followed by another ~28.0-32.0% YoY fall in the current quarter as the sales impact from the COVID-19-related disruption and the ensuing economic downturn outweigh the revenue bump from the newly added outlets. Expecting a recovery in Q1 and Q2 FY21 when revenue contraction could narrow to ~17.0-23.0% YoY and ~6.0-14% YoY, respectively, our forecast suggests ~$2.8 billion of total NTM revenue for Brinker, with an overall decline of ~17.4% YoY.

Cost Cutting to Sustain Margins

With the recent sales update, the company has highlighted the measures it has taken to conserve cash. The restrictions on executive salaries, marketing, and G&A expenditure will offset the impact of the burgeoning low-margin third-party delivery. The Street forecast for Brinker’s NTM EBITDA stands at ~$125.9 million, implying a margin of ~4.5%. However, over the past four quarters, the company's LTM EBITDA margins have stood between ~11.3% and ~11.9%, with an average of ~11.5%. Assuming the margins to range from ~11.5% to ~12.5%, we forecast Brinker’s NTM EBITDA could reach ~$316.8-344.3 million.

Source: Koyfin

Highly Leveraged in a Prolonged Downturn

Given the sharp and rapid sales plunge, the restaurant operators with financial agility will comfortably pivot their operations to an off-premise-led business model. As the downturn snuffs out small operators lacking resources, they could, therefore, survive longer and add up the market share lost by small players to become even stronger during the recovery. Having suspended dividends and share buybacks, Brinker, meanwhile, has amended the revolving credit facility, raising the initial borrowing capacity to ~$800 million. With ~$137 million cash at hand and an ~$10 million of weekly cash burn, the company could survive ~14 weeks at the current sales level. Meanwhile, Darden, with $1 billion of cash on hand, could last ~40 weeks feeding off its off-premise business, while the cash burn at Bloomin’ at the current level of sales will enable it to survive ~34 weeks given its ~$304 million cash pile.

Source: Koyfin

Compounding Brinker’s cash position is its leverage, where the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at ~5.3x, higher than the peers highlighted in the graph above. As the downturn drags on, the company will be compelled to load the already stretched balance sheet with more debt, further squeezing the cash flows and pressuring the bottom line already weakened by a thin interest cover. An equity offering will be costly for investors, as it dilutes the ownership and narrows the per share earnings.

Premium Multiple is At Stake

Despite the disproportionate impact from COVID-19, the valuations of full-service restaurants have reached all-time highs. The average premium of the current NTM EV/EBITDA multiples of Darden, Bloomin’, and Brinker stand at 200% compared to their average over the past year. Meanwhile, Domino’s and McDonald’s, notwithstanding their resilience during the lockdown, have only garnered a premium of ~16.3% over their average 1-year NTM EV/EBITDA multiples.

Source: Koyfin

Chart Source: Author; Data from Company Financials, Seeking Alpha, Koyfin, and Author Estimates

Given Brinker’s weak financial position, made even more fragile by the sales downturn, our relative valuation assumes an NTM EV/EBITDA multiple of ~8.9x, the average over the past year with a ~64.2% discount to the current multiple. Based on our EBITDA projections, the multiple suggests an overvaluation of ~13.0-56.0%, hardly a "buying" prospect based on our near-term forecasts. The "Hold" or "Sell" analyst ratings for the company currently stand at 16, double the number of "Buy" ratings. Meanwhile, with 18.5% shares of total outstanding stock as short interest, investors’ bet against Brinker has consistently exceeded those against peers. Even the beleaguered cruise operator Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has only 10.7% of its outstanding stock on loan. However, the long-term outlook of stock could reveal gains depending on the success of the government’s financial relief and the speed of the post-COVID-19 recovery.

Source: Koyfin

More Federal Funding to Improve Viability

The Paycheck Protection Program worth ~$349 million as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package has already reached the capacity. Amid the allegations over uneven aid distribution, where the larger restaurant chains leveraged their resources to win the loans offered on a first-come, first-served basis, some of the independent small-scale operators have reportedly been left out. As they fight for survival, the well-capitalized restaurant chains will emerge as the ultimate winners. However, Brinker, with a weaker financial position, will not be able to capitalize on the situation. The negotiations are, meanwhile, ongoing to inject another $370 billion as loans for small businesses. A group of restaurateurs, citing disruption from the pandemic, is also lobbying the administration to seek "business interruption" claims from insurance companies. Meanwhile, some states have already loosened lockdown restrictions, and others will soon follow as a wave of protests against lockdowns sweeps across the country. Even though a rapid recovery and more funding will no doubt ease the financial constraints of restaurants, including Brinker, the lower rate of failures will keep the industry rivalry intact, thwarting any benefit for larger players.

Conclusion

With no dine-in operations, the lockdown measures have made the full-service restaurant sector vulnerable ahead of a sharp economic downturn. Their valuation multiples, trading at a significant premium to more resilient QSR players and their historical averages, look even more exposed in a market sell-off. With a weak financial position, Brinker will struggle to capitalize on waning competition, warranting a sizable discount in its NTM EV/EBITDA multiple, which, along with our EBITDA forecasts, suggests an overvalued stock. Given the ever-increasing relief funding, and subject to a faster easing of lockdown measures, we, however, hold a "Neutral" view on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.