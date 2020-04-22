NexGen Energy: Recovery Fueled By Strong Uranium Bull Run

NexGen Energy (NXE), probably the most exciting junior uranium play, is going through a boring time period, without any significant news flow. After the PFS was completed, back in November 2018, the company spent the whole year 2019 by realizing a feasibility drill-campaign and by preparing the feasibility study. As the drill-campaign consisted especially of infill drilling, the drill results, although very positive, didn't have a major positive impact on the share price. Adding to it the stagnant uranium prices that spent a better part of the year in the $24-26 range, and NexGen's share price experienced a continuous decline. The slow decline turned into a free fall in March, when NexGen's share price dived from $1.02, as of March 5, to $0.5, as of March 16. However, a strong recovery followed. In this case, it was fueled not only by the stock market rebound but also by a newly-born uranium bull market.

Data by YCharts

Oil is in a deep bear market when the May WTI futures contracts trade even deep in negative prices (which is a rare situation that will definitely find its place in many textbooks). The natural gas and coal prices are pretty weak too. However, during these hard times for the energy markets, the uranium prices started a strong bull run. On March 16, the uranium price stood at $24/lb. By April 20, it increased by more than 35%, to $32.55/lb. The uranium price is at its highest level since early 2016 right now, as the coronavirus forced numerous uranium mines to limit or completely cease operations.

Source: Market Insider

On March 23, Cameco (CCJ) suspended production at its Cigar Lake mine. In April, Kazatomprom announced production cuts that will reduce the Kazakh 2020 uranium production by approximately 17.5%. Namibia closed all of its uranium mines. As a result, uranium production is expected to experience a major decline this year, pushing the uranium prices higher.

These developments are positive for NexGen's share price, as it is preparing a feasibility study for its world-class high-grade Rook-I uranium deposit located in the safe jurisdiction of Saskatchewan. Rook-I contains the Arrow deposit, but also the Bow discovery and other exploration targets. Arrow alone contains sizeable resources of 256.6 million lb uranium indicated and 91.7 million lb uranium inferred. A major part of the resources has been included in reserves that contain 234.1 million lb uranium at a uranium grade of 3.09%.

Source: NexGen Energy

The PFS envisions an average annual production of 25.4 million lb uranium, over initial 9-year mine life. However, over the first 5 years, the production should average 29 million lb uranium per year. This should make Arrow the biggest uranium mine in the world and NexGen the biggest uranium producer in the world. Moreover, due to the high uranium grades and economies of scale, it should become also the lowest-cost uranium producer. The OPEX is estimated at $4.36/lb uranium and the AISC at $9.08/lb uranium. This should position NexGen very comfortably at the very bottom of the uranium industry cost curve. Moreover, there is meaningful potential to expand the mine life significantly. The initial CAPEX was projected at C$1.25 billion ($937.5 million, using the PFS CAD-USD exchange rate of 0.75). At a base-case uranium price of $50/lb, the after-tax NPV(8%) equals $2.78 billion and the after-tax IRR equals 56.8%. But the economics are good also at the current uranium prices. At a uranium price of $30/lb, the after-tax NPV(8%) equals $1.27 billion and the after-tax IRR equals 28.9%.

Source: NexGen Energy

Yes, a new mine of this size will be a major disruption for the whole industry, but NexGen should have such low production costs that it will be able to survive a year or two of very low uranium prices (maybe below $20/lb) before the higher-cost producers start to collapse and the uranium market starts to get back into balance. This is why financing the mine construction shouldn't be a major issue, as getting a share of the pie may be tempting not only for the current uranium producers but also for some other deep-pocket entities (maybe from China?). By the way, the Chinese are already on board. Hong-Kong-based CEF Holdings is NexGen's major shareholder.

The steep uranium price growth supported the uranium investors' sentiment and helped to push NexGen's share price higher, back to the pre-coronavirus crisis levels. However, the coronavirus causes NexGen also some trouble. The company has already announced that the feasibility study and the filing of the Environmental Impact Statement, which were expected in Q2, will be postponed. But it is yet unknown for how long. As of the end of 2019, NexGen held cash and cash equivalents of $40.1 million. The extensive drill program is over, which means that the cash burn rate is much slower now, so NexGen shouldn't need to raise more money anytime soon. On the other hand, if the feasibility study and EIS are delayed for too long, the shareholders may become impatient and the share price may start to decline again. Moreover, although the longer-term uranium fundamentals are positive and a market deficit is expected, it is hard to predict the near- to mid-term uranium price development, as it will be highly dependent on the time length of the production disruptions.

As can be seen in the chart above, the share price is above the 10-day, as well as the 50-day moving average. Moreover, the quicker moving average has recently crossed the slower one to the upside. All of this is bullish. On the other hand, the RSI is in the overbought territory, which may indicate a near-term correction. Adding to it, the increased stock market volatility and the continuing coronavirus crisis, and the near-term picture looks pretty unclear.

Conclusion

NexGen Energy is developing a world-class uranium project and is destined to get acquired or to become a dominant player in the uranium mining industry. The newly-born uranium market bull pushed its share price higher. However, it is questionable how long the current uranium bull run will last. Moreover, the coronavirus is still here, it will lead to a delay of the feasibility study as well as the permitting process. As a result, although the long-term potential of the company is really high, the shareholders should be cautious in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.