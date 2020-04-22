Biofrontera's New Deal, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Biofrontera Inks New Licensing Deal, Reports FY 2019 Numbers

Biofrontera AG (BFRA) announced inking a new exclusive licensing deal with Maruho Co. Ltd. of Osaka, Japan. The deal pertains to the development and commercialization of Ameluz in East Asia and Oceania. Under the terms of the contract, Maruho will have exclusive development and commercialization rights, such as the right to sublicense the drug in certain geographies. Maruho will also retain the right to proceed with its own research and development within the bounds of the license.

The deal provides for an upfront payment of EUR 6 million from Maruho to Biofrontera. There are additional future payments, which are mainly milestone achievement-based. Maruho will also have to pay royalties, which are initially at the rate of 6 percent of net sales. Biofrontera is required to supply the drug to Maruho at cost price plus the markup of 25 percent. Maruho holds over 20 percent of Biofrontera shares in an indirect manner.

Ameluz is the company’s first prescription drug and mainly aims to treat mild to moderately severe actinic keratosis in adult patients. The drug is required to be administered under the supervision of a qualified medical professional. The company also has BF RhodoLED, a photodynamic therapy lamp, in its portfolio. The lamp comes with an adjustable fan and light intensity. Another Biofrontera product is Belixos, which is an active cosmetic product.

The company also recently reported its full-year 2019 financial numbers. Its full year revenue jumped 48 percent to touch 31.3 million, up from the EUR 21.1 million it had reported for the previous year. Biofrontera also saw significant decline in its net loss before taxes to EUR 4.8 million, while in 2018 it had suffered net loss before taxes of EUR 19.3 million. The company finished the year with EUR 11.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, in comparison to the corresponding figure of EUR 19.5 for the previous year.

Biofrontera also offered its updates for the business. During 2019, the company expanded its research tie-up with Maruho for developing the branded generics program. It also reported upbeat results for its Phase III study for treating actinic keratosis with the use of Ameluz. The firm is also looking to boost its position in the market through mergers and acquisitions. During 2019, Biofrontera acquired Cutanea Life Sciences and integrated the entire business with its US subsidiary. The company also obtained unrestricted coverage from prominent private payer groups for its Xepi product. The drug is designed to treat impetigo.

During 2019, the company received the European Commission approval for the label expansion of Ameluz for treating actinic keratosis on the extremities and trunk and neck. Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert, CEO of Biofrontera AG, said, “In 2020 we will continue to intensify our educational work with dermatologists, so that even more patients will be offered our highly effective treatment option for actinic keratoses and, in the EU, also for basal cell carcinomas. With Xepi™ we have a second highly innovative drug in our US portfolio.” The company is now looking to boost its position in the US market by collaborating with private payers.

Ascendis Pharma Reports Top Line Data from TransCon Trial

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) announced positive top line data from a section of its PaTH Forward trial for evaluating TransCon PTH in adult patients suffering from hypoparathyroidism. The concerned portion of PaTH Forward was a four-week fixed-dose and blinded trial. It included 59 patients who were randomized in a blind manner. Fixed doses of the drug candidate at 15, 18 or 21 µg/day were administered to some of the subjects, and others were given placebos for four weeks. The drug was given using a prefilled, ready-to-use pen injector.

The protocol analysis showed that the drug candidate eliminated standard of care for all the patients in the highest-dose regimen of 21µg/day, while for rest of the groups, the percentage stood at 82 percent. David B. Karpf, M.D., Ascendis Pharma’s Vice President of Clinical Development, said, “These PaTH Forward data show the potential to completely remove standard of care while maintaining normal serum and urinary calcium levels, which could represent a major advance for patients with this complex, debilitating disease.” The open-label extension of the trial is ongoing and has 58 subjects enrolled. This part will involve the patients receiving a customized maintenance dose of 6 to 30 µg per day. It is expected that the six months' data will be available during the third quarter of 2020.

The PaTH Forward trial also introduces a new way of administering the drug through a prefilled pen injector which is ready to use. The TransCon platform is the proprietary technology of the company and denotes Transient Conjugation. This platform is mainly used for designing drug candidates with optimized safety, dosing frequency and therapeutic effects. TransCon molecules consist of an unmodified parent drug, an inert carrier to protect the drug and a linker to bind these two on temporary basis.

Precigen to Start Phase I/II Trial of HPV Immunotherapy

Precigen (PGEN) announced that the FDA has given a green signal to its IND for a Phase I/II clinical trial for assessing PRGN-2009 on patients with human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive solid tumors. The drug candidate is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy developed using the company’s AdenoVerse platform. The Phase I part of the trial will be used for informing the dose for Phase II, which would be evaluated in conjunction with a bifunctional fusion protein.

The Phase I part of the study will have 3+3 dose escalation and will assess the safety of the drug candidate as a monotherapy and in combination with an investigational bifunctional fusion protein in patients suffering from recurrent or metastatic HPV-associated cancers. The Phase II of the study will assess the use of the drug candidate as a monotherapy and in combination with the bifunctional fusion protein in patients with newly diagnosed stage II/III HPV16-positive oropharyngeal cancer.

Apart from using Precigen’s AdenoVerse platform, PRGN-2009 also relies on the company's UltraVector Platform for optimizing HPV antigen design in conjunction with its gorilla adenovector. Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen, said, “Advancements are critically needed to better target HPV+ tumors across multiple patient groups, and we have been encouraged by the promising preclinical data for PRGN-2009 in potentially targeting this patient population.” She also said that high-risk HPVs are the main reason behind nearly 5 percent of all cancers in the world. It is estimated that nearly 570,000 women and 60,000 men are diagnosed with HPV-related cancers every year.

Precigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical form and is mainly involved in developing next-generation cell and gene therapies. The company uses precision technology for the development of its drug candidates.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.