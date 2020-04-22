Netflix: COVID-19 Lockdown Fails To Deliver Earnings Beat

Investors expecting another share price surge are likely to be severely disappointed; the company continues to burn cash at an alarming rate and has yet to demonstrate a clear path to profitability.

Looking forward, Netflix is likely to suffer as the COVID-19 crisis grinds on; the deepening economic crisis will dampen subscriber demand and may even push marginal consumers to cancel.

Investors had anticipated a big boost from the COVID-19 lockdown; while subscriber numbers did jump far ahead of expectations, a strong dollar offset the benefits.

The stock surged briefly based on the subscriber and top line beats, but the bottom line miss and the pessimistic tone of the company's shareholder letter drove it back to earth.

Netflix reported earnings on April 21; the streaming company posted a massive beat on subscriber count growth, as well as a modest revenue beat, but it fell short on earnings.

Netflix (NFLX) released its Q1 2020 earnings report after the market close on April 21. The streaming content giant’s stock had soared ahead of earnings as investors anticipated a blowout quarter fueled by consumers forced to stay at home amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Ultimately, the numbers did not play out quite as the bulls had hoped.

Despite reporting a huge surge in subscribers, the company still missed on the bottom line. An initial after-hours surge on the back of the subscriber beat quickly evaporated as a more sobering outlook took hold.

Investors banking on Netflix being a big beneficiary of the COVID-19 lockdown should think again.

By The Numbers

The biggest surprise in Netflix’s earnings report was subscriber growth. The company had previously guided for about 7 million new subscribers in Q1, but Wall Street analysts expected a better showing from the streaming content leader. The analyst consensus estimate ahead of earnings called for just shy of 8 million new paid subscribers - 775,000 domestic and 7.2 million international. In the end, Netflix blew away both its own guidance and the analyst consensus, reporting a whopping 15.77 million new paid subscribers.

It also managed to beat the analyst consensus on revenue, though only by a hair. The consensus forecast anticipated $5.76 billion in revenue and the company reported $5.77 billion. While Netflix did manage to beat top line estimates, it was a pretty narrow beat, especially in light of the blowout subscriber growth.

The bottom line was less impressive. Analysts expected EPS of $1.61, a 112% jump from Q1 2019. Yet, even though it beat on the top line, this did not translate to the bottom line. The company reported EPS of $1.57, well short of expectations.

By The Analysts

Ahead of Netflix’s earnings print, numerous Wall Street analysts issued updated notes and forecasts. Analysts have long been divided on the name, but the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has driven still deeper wedges between the bull and bear camps.

On April 16, Goldman Sachs came out with an extremely bullish note, in which it argued that the lockdown would serve as a powerful tailwind to Netflix. Goldman analysts predicted subscriber growth to exceed 10 million, earning the firm the potentially dubious honor of being the most bullish analyst shop on the name. In the end, even Goldman’s buoyant expectations for subscriber growth proved too conservative. While that might offer its analysts some sense of vindication, the earnings beat they expected to accompany the subscriber jump failed to materialize.

Needham offered the bearish counterpoint ahead of earnings. In a March 10 note, Needham analysts defied the popular view about the impact of COVID-19 on demand for the streaming company’s services. According to Needham, job losses and economic anxiety would bite into subscriber numbers as people cancel their subscriptions in order to save money. Needham did not expect such behavior to be apparent in the Q1 numbers. Rather, the analysts expected this headwind to manifest as the quarantine and the attendant economic downturn bite ever deeper.

By The Company

Netflix struck a notably conservative and sober tone when discussing Q1 earnings. Indeed, the company seemed to agree far more with Needham’s bearish outlook than it did with Goldman’s bullish forecast. In its first quarter letter to shareholders, Netflix admitted that while viewership and subscriptions were spiking in the short term, this was effectively a demand pull-forward.

“Some of the lockdown growth will turn out to be a pull-forward from the multi-year organic growth trend, resulting in slower growth as the lockdown is lifted country-by-country. Intuitively, the person who didn’t join Netflix during the entire confinement is not likely to join soon after the confinement.”

According to Netflix, investors should expect declining viewership and slowing growth as the quarantine drags on. Moreover, the company’s Q1 earnings suffered due to the strength of the US dollar, which ended up offsetting much of its subscriber gains:

“Like other home entertainment services, we're seeing temporarily higher viewing and increased membership growth. In our case, this is offset by a sharply stronger US dollar, depressing our international revenue, resulting in revenue-as-forecast. We expect viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon.”

Investor’s Eye View

Netflix stock surged upward in the first moments after the earnings release, jumping more than 8% briefly. These gains evaporated just as quickly once the implications of the earnings miss and unenthusiastic management guidance sank in. At time of writing, shares were down less than 1% from the close. They are likely to fall further as investors grapple with a darkened outlook.

Netflix is still priced for perfection. Investors have high expectations for the company, including sustained high growth and enormous profitability in the not-too-distant future. Yet, in 2019, domestic subscriber numbers barely budged, growing a paltry 1.4% between Q1 and Q4. Meanwhile, Netflix’s cash burn continued at a staggering rate. Last year, the company burned through $3.3 billion. Before the COVID-19 epidemic struck, it was guiding for a still-massive $2.5 cash burn in 2020.

Netflix is running a financially unsustainable business in hopes that scale will eventually lead to profitability. Yet, these profits have failed to materialize, while costs have remained persistently high, even as major markets - especially the US - have shown signs of demand saturation. Indeed, despite tripling its paid subscriber count between 2014 and 2019, operating expenses per subscriber failed to decline.

Overall, bulls will struggle to view the Q1 result with anything other than disappointment. Despite managing to pull in millions of additional subscribers, and even beating on the top line, Netflix still faced a nasty pinch to net earnings. With massive future profitability already baked into the company’s $190 billion market capitalization, such results are hardly encouraging.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.