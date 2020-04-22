Baytex Energy: Attempting To Stay Afloat For Now

Common shares probably need $50+ WTI oil in the longer term to have intrinsic value.

The company has no debt maturities until 2024, but will need to manage its liquidity, as this is projected to fall to around $150 million USD by the end of 2020.

It is still looking at over $100 million USD in potential 2020 cash burn though.

Baytex Energy (BTE) is another significantly indebted oil producer that is grappling with low oil prices. In Baytex's case, its Canadian oil production (representing around 70% of its 2019 oil production) is generating little revenue due to the combination of weak US benchmark prices and high Canadian differentials. This means that the company may still end up with substantial cash burn in 2020 despite suspending its Canadian drilling operations.

That being said, Baytex doesn't have any debt maturities until 2024, although it will need to carefully manage its liquidity (which could be down to near $150 million USD by the end of 2020).

2020 Outlook

Baytex now expects to produce approximately 87,000 BOEPD in 2020. This includes a split of 28% heavy oil, 46% light oil and condensate, 9% NGLs and 17% natural gas. Heavy oil production is currently affected by 3,500 barrels per day due to shutdowns of uneconomic production.

WTI futures for June to December 2020 are currently averaging around $29-30. At that price, Baytex's Eagle Ford oil production would realize around $29 USD per barrel. Its Canadian production may realize minimal prices though. The company's realized price for its Canadian light oil may only be around $17 USD per barrel for the remainder of the year, based on strip. Canadian heavy oil realized prices may be close to zero, which explains why heavy oil production in the country in being shut in as much as possible without causing permanent damage to production.

(Source: Baytex Energy)

At current strip prices, Baytex is now forecasted to generate $622 million USD in revenue, including hedges.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million USD Heavy Oil 8,891,400 $7.00 $62 Light Oil and Condensate 14,607,300 $26.00 $380 NGLs 2,857,950 $9.00 $26 Natural Gas 32,390,100 $1.80 $58 Hedge Value $96 Total $622

It is estimated to have $727 million USD in cash expenditures with its reduced capex budget. Thus, it is projected to have around $105 million USD in cash burn as things currently stand.

$ Million USD Royalties $101 Operating Expenses $275 Transportation $26 Cash General And Admin $31 Cash Interest $87 Capital Expenditures $195 Leasing Expenditures $5 Asset Retirement Obligations $7 Total Expenses $727

Debt

Baytex's next long-term note maturity is the $400 million USD in notes it has due in June 2024. Its credit facilities and term loan are not subject to borrowing base redeterminations and currently mature in April 2024.

Baytex will need to carefully manage its liquidity though. The projected 2020 cash burn would leave the company with a bit over $200 million CAD ($150 million USD) in liquidity at the end of 2020. Baytex used some of its credit facility capacity to help (in conjunction with the issuance of 2027 notes) redeem its 2021 and 2022 notes. As a result, the company may end up with around 80% of its credit facility capacity used up by the end of 2020.

Baytex should be able to maintain compliance with its senior secured debt-to-bank EBITDA covenant of 3.5x or less for now. It is projected to end up with around 3.1x EBITDA in secured debt by the end of 2020. The covenant could pose more of a problem in 2021 though, as the company probably needs prices close to $40 WTI (with similar differentials to 2020 strip) in order to maintain compliance as its hedges roll off.

Notes On Valuation

The combination of declining production and increasing debt is putting the value of Baytex common shares underwater. It would probably take a return to $50+ WTI oil for the common shares to have positive intrinsic value.

At 2020 production levels and differentials and $50 WTI oil, Baytex's debt (based on projected year-end 2020 levels) would be around 3.5x EBITDA. It traded for around that multiple before the oil price crash.

The company may need closer to $60 WTI oil to be in a position to refinance its 2024 unsecured notes, although that is several years off at least.

Conclusion

Baytex Energy appears likely to end up with substantial cash burn in 2020 despite significant capex cuts resulting in declining production. Its Canadian oil production (particularly its heavy oil) is facing particularly low realized prices at the moment.

This situation may leave Baytex with fairly limited liquidity (down to around $150 million USD at the end of 2020). That being said, the company does not have any long-term debt maturities until 2024, so it does have a chance to rebuild its value over time. Oil prices for 2021 would need to move up from strip (low-$30s WTI) for Baytex to avoid covenant and liquidity issues though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.