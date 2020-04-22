Philips Has A Big Opportunity To Show Its Ability To Execute

Valuation for Philips is quite reasonable, with upside over the next few quarters largely tied to the ventilator and monitoring opportunities.

Orders for ventilators and monitoring equipment have surged and Philips is looking to massively increase capacity to meet the surge; showing operational excellence here is a crucial opportunity for management.

Diversified healthcare companies don’t really provide many clean reads on the COVID-19 crisis. Philips (PHG) is a good case in point, as the company’s Image-Guided Therapy business is likely to see weak procedure counts until at least the second half of the year, and the COVID-19 crisis could drive lower capital equipment spending in Imaging. On the other hand, Philips is going to see significant revenue growth in its Monitoring and Ventilator businesses, and if management can execute on this opportunity (in terms of margin leverage), the upside is meaningful.

I don’t really like “Big Iron” in healthcare (a colloquialism covering large-scale capital equipment), and that is more than one-third of Philips’ business. On the other hand, expectations are not demanding, and Philips could still have some upside if it can execute well on its order book.

Lumpy First-Quarter Results, But Healthy Guidance

Philips got the year off to a decidedly mixed start, with revenue just barely beating lowered expectations and EBITA missing by a wide (15%-plus) margin. Within those numbers, there was a marked difference between the generally good performance of Diagnostics & Treatment and Connected Care and the more COVID-19-damaged results from Personal Health. Management’s guidance also suggests upside for the full year, with management looking for EBITA margin improvement where the prior sell-side average estimate called for a 70bp contraction.

Revenue declined a little more than 2% on a comp basis. Diagnostics and Treatment revenue rose less than 2%, beating expectations by 4%, with decent results in Imaging (up mid-single-digits) and weaker results in Ultrasound and Image-guided Therapy (down low single-digits), as procedure deferrals started to pressure results in the quarter. Connected Care revenue rose almost 7%, beating by 5%, with double-digit growth in the Sleep & Respiratory Care segment (this is where ventilators live) and low-single-digit growth in Monitoring & Analytics. Last and least was the Personal Health business, which saw a 13% revenue decline (missing by 5%), on significant declines in oral care and personal care, with particular weakness in China during much of the quarter.

Gross margin declined 110bp from the year-ago period, and adjusted EBITA declined by one-third, with margin down almost 300bp. Diagnostics & Treatment profits rose 8% (margin up 10bp), beating by 6%, while Connected Care earnings rose 29% (margin up 150bp), beating by 24%. Personal Health profits declined 57% (margin down 760bp), missing expectations almost by half.

I already noted the healthy guidance, with management looking for “modest” comp growth in 2020 (against a prior Street expectation of barely any revenue growth) and margin leverage. Orders were up 23% in the quarter, with flat Diagnostics & Treatment orders (with notable weakness in the more procedure-driven Image-Guided business) but 80% growth in Connected Care on strong ventilator and monitor orders.

COVID-19 Creates A Lot Of Challenges, But Also A Rare Opportunity

The COVID-19 outbreak has created several challenges for Philips, including significant deferrals of elective/non-critical procedures (hitting the Image-guided Therapy business), much weaker sales of Personal Health products, and supply chain challenges.

It has also created a significant opportunity in Monitoring and Ventilation. Ventilators are crucial for severe COVID-19 cases, and there has been significant publicity around shortfalls in the U.S. system relative to estimated peak hospitalizations. Philips has seen increased demand across the board for its ventilator and monitoring products, and the company signed a contract with the U.S. government early in April to supply 43,000 ventilators in 2020 for $650 million.

Philips is moving aggressively to establish more ventilator capacity, targeting a four-fold increase by the third quarter of this year, while also increasing production of its Respironics E30 ventilator, a recently-launched product (under an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA) that offers an acceptable alternative if more fully-featured critical care ventilators are not available.

Now it is up to management to show that it can execute on this significant manufacturing pivot. Philips is not hiking prices in this crisis, but neither is it offering price breaks. Margin performance in this business has been erratic in the past, and while management says its supply chain is fully functional, this will be a real test of its skill. While there are a lot of moving parts to the Philips story, I believe the company’s execution on ventilator production is really what drives the stock over the next few quarters.

Longer-Term Execution Challenges Remain

The ventilator opportunity is a rare anomaly in Philips’ history, and there are other longer-term challenges the company will need to address. Management intends to complete its transformation into an almost-pure healthcare company with the spin-out/sale of the appliances business over the next 12 to 18 months. Once that’s complete, the company will need to show it can gain share in areas like Imaging, drive image-guided procedure growth, and deliver consistently better margins.

Pivoting toward healthcare has led to stronger margins, but execution hasn’t always been top-notch, and companies like Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) have outperformed in at least some respects. On the other hand, innovations like BlueSeal magnet technology have helped the MRI business, and Philips enjoys a good lead over Siemens and GE (GE) in areas like Image-guided Therapy systems.

My bigger issue has to do with the nature of Philips’ business mix. As I said before, capital equipment can be a challenging area, and Philips lacks exposure to attractive areas like diagnostics, though the software and service tied to capital equipment is attractive.

The Outlook

I’m looking for Philips to generate around 3-4% long-term annualized revenue growth; while there are opportunities for outgrowth, as MRI and IGT penetration rates have room to expand, a lot of Philips’ markets can be characterized as pretty mature. I’m guardedly bullish on Philips’ opportunity to further improve its execution, while also leveraging improving system placements (creating higher-margin service/software opportunities) and procedure growth to drive better margins. I am looking for Philips to get its FCF margin into the low double-digits over time, driving double-digit FCF growth.

I don’t believe low-to-mid teens FCF growth is a conservative outlook, but it only gets me to a fair value of approximately today’s price. Med-tech stocks don’t necessarily trade tightly on cash flow, though; both revenue growth and margins have a significant impact upon valuation multiples. With that, Philips’ mid-single-digit revenue growth outlook and high teens EBITDA margin (estimated) can support a fair value close to $50.

The Bottom Line

With discounted free cash flow supporting a mid-to-high single-digit annualized return and my growth/margin-driven model producing a fair value around $50, there’s still enough opportunity here to merit a closer look. My enthusiasm for Philips is muted by the fact that I just really don’t like a lot of the markets it has chosen to compete in, but I do acknowledge execution-driven opportunities in ventilators and monitoring over the next few quarters that could support a higher price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.