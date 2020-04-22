Radical Uncertainty And U.S. Big Bank Earnings

The banks appear to be responding well, leaving them in a good position to respond to the disruptions as they appear, allowing them to keep open as many options as possible.

The future planning of the banks falls into the framework of "Radical Uncertainty," the subject of a new book discussing how planning in such circumstances should proceed.

The big US banks released their earnings last week and although the banks seem to be in relatively good condition, a lot of uncertainty remains related to their crisis preparations.

There is a brand new book in circulation, one that is just perfect for discussion within the current environment.

The book is titled “Radical Uncertainty: Decision Making Beyond the Numbers” and has been written by John Kay and Mervyn King. Mr. Kay was the first director of the Said Business School at Oxford University and wrote as a columnist at the Financial Times for twenty years. Mr. King began as an academic, but was later Governor of the Bank of England from 2003 to 2013.

The book was written before the current global pandemic crisis and contains not a word about it.

But, the book could have been written for the global pandemic and there is a lot to learn from it. I will be writing a review of it in an upcoming post.

For now, let’s keep our eye on just one part of the events that are unfolding, for there is something that investors can learn in terms of working with and trying to understand uncertainty.

The Recent Release Of US Big Bank Earnings

Last week I wrote several posts on the latest earnings reports of the biggest US banks. First, I dealt with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM); then Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS); then Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C); and finished up with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

The general view of the group was that the banks were doing relatively well, perhaps better than in other periods preceding an economic downturn, acting in a rather conservative way and generally allocating reserves to cover future loan losses, and making an effort to support government programs aimed at supporting small businesses and the unemployed.

All-in-all, it was a relatively consistent overview, but with some major differences in exact responses.

An Interesting Insight

Then, we get an insightful analysis of these bank results from Robert Armstrong, the US finance editor of the Financial Times, arguing that “Banks Are Forecasting on Gut Instinct--Just Like the Rest of Us.”

The article seems to be cut right out of the Kay/King analysis of “Radical Uncertainty.”

Mr. Armstrong begins his piece, “We all cling to the belief that somebody out there, somewhere, knows what the heck is going on. Someone — well-connected insider, evil mastermind — must hold the details on the coming market crash, the election in November, or when the messiah will return. In moments of crisis, this delusion tightens its grip.”

He continues, “The analysts, who have been cooped up too long like the rest of us, sharpened their pencils and put their questions: just what assumptions did the banks use to set the provisions: unemployment, GDP, markets?”

Might there be more to come? But the bank bosses are not in a better position than anyone else to guess where the country or the world might be in a week, a month or a year from now. When pressed, they said as much.”

And, that is just the point that Mr. Kay and Mr. King make.

The world, particularly at this time, contains so much uncertainty that common attempts to forecast the future and then prepare for it are doomed to fail because so little is really known about what that future might be. And, that brings us to the condition Kay and King start off with. They ask the question “What is going on here?” This is where they argue, the effort must begin.

What About The Future?

A lot of attention has been given to the loan loss provisions. In some cases, like the case of JPMorgan, the provisions were quite substantial. In other cases, like that of Morgan Stanley, the provision was significantly lower.

Mr. Armstrong writes about the “arbitrariness” of the provision and “the lack of information contained in them.”

They gave little guidance to the investment community and, as a consequence, bank stocks bobbed around quite a bit last week. And, Mr. Armstrong commented, “This because of an accounting shift? Pushing some numbers from the equity side of the balance sheet to the asset side, on the basis of a guess about the future?”

But, some good news was passed on in following conference calls. The banks felt that lending was under control, good underwriting standards had been followed up to now, and customers seemed to be spending less than in the prelude to earlier financial disruptions.

Yet, that is still to be determined. Call it a known, unknown.

And, in terms of good news for investors, all the big banks indicated that they were not suspending their dividends. But, the future could bring on surprises in this area, as well.

Radical Uncertainty

And, this is just the kind of world that Mr. Kay and Mr. King are talking about.

Just listen to what they have to say: “Good strategies for a radically uncertain world avoid the pretense of knowledge….” (page 344)

“Robust and resilient plans confer positive options and avoid negative ones, which close off alternatives and limit future developments to those which can currently be envisaged.” (page 345)

We must be prepared “to practice resilience and acquire and retain as many options as possible.”

“In the absence of a secure reference narrative, uncertainty is scary,’ so planning needs to take place in order to be resilient and retain as many options as possible.

The environment is not stationary. Therefore, the narratives developed must be adjustable and adaptable to how the environment evolves. “Adaption is above all about survival.”

Survival

“Survival,” therefore, “involves finding not the best solution, but one that is good enough.”

Bank stock prices are now being hurt. The bit of optimism that Mr. Armstrong holds forth at the end of his column is that when it does become clear that the end of the virus and the economic downturn is near, “banks’ shares will be among those that snap back most quickly.”

Mr. Armstrong believes that the banks are doing the right thing in terms of planning for the worst, something it appears Mr. Kay and Mr. King would agree with, and will come through the coming disruption in good enough shape to become a big part of the story during the recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.