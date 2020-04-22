Essential Properties: The Triple Net Selloff Is Overdone

Essential Properties (EPRT) IPO’d in 2018 but now trades at levels comparable to the IPO price. This is a NNN REIT with a portfolio comparable to typical NNN REIT peers. EPRT has an underleveraged balance sheet and adequate liquidity. The REIT has already disclosed that it has received 53% of April rent and is working on collecting the rest. With shares trading at a 9% yield, shares appear to be pricing in very pessimistic COVID-19 scenarios. I have a more optimistic long-term view of the NNN REIT business model and foresee the market giving a generous multiple to shares once we move past COVID-19. I rate the shares a Buy.

Strong Introduction And Bracing For COVID-19

EPRT owns a diversified portfolio of 1,000 net lease properties, of which 98.2% have unit-level financial reporting:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

The industry list above looks very similar to that which can be expected from the likes of Seeking Alpha favorites such as Realty Income (O) or National Retail Properties (NNN). EPRT does maintain an admirable 2.9 times unit-level rent coverage. As we can see below, only 1.0% of rent comes from properties with less than 1.5 times rent coverage:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

EPRT’s 2.9 unit-level rent coverage ranks among the highest in its peer group:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

When analyzing NNN REITs, an underappreciated area to focus on is the length of lease terms. Because NNN REITs own freestanding properties, they are unable to justify material, if any, leasing spreads upon lease expiration, unlike shopping center REITs which may markup rents aggressively due to renovation projects. As a result, investors of NNN REITs typically look for companies with a low number of near-term expiring leases. EPRT has a long weighted average lease term of 14.6 years, with minimal “troubled” leases expiring in the near term:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

As a NNN REIT, EPRT grows cash flow through two main levers. The first lever is through rent increases. EPRT has an average 1.5% annual lease escalator rate across its portfolio:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

In 2019, EPRT achieved an admirable 1.6% SS NOI growth performance. The fact that SS NOI growth was very similar to its annual lease escalator suggests that the REIT had minimal credit underwriting issues for the year:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

The other, and more well-known, way that the company grows cash flows is through acquisitions. EPRT’s properties are typically scattered and freestanding across the nation. As a result, there is a large market from which it can expand its portfolio. EPRT can be thought of as a “real estate bank,” with its NNN leases essentially being loans paying interest. The REIT has averaged $150 million in acquisitions every quarter with a cap rate around 7.5%:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

Over the past two years, EPRT has been able to dispose of undesirable low-rent coverage properties at an attractive cap rate of 6.7%:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

I don’t anticipate that the company can continue to dispose of properties at such low cap rates in the future, but the recent dispositions may be indicative of the high underlying quality of its portfolio.

EPRT grew AFFO by 11% in the most recent quarter, which is an incredible growth number for a REIT. As I’ll discuss below, this has a lot to do with its low-leverage profile and leverage ramp-up.

How is the company performing thus far given the difficult COVID-19 environment? EPRT has disclosed that 53% of rent has been paid:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

It has disclosed that the average deferral period is 2.8 months and payback period is 12.8 months. The REIT estimates that 53% of its tenants are eligible for the payroll protection program. It also anticipates that 57% of its tenants will experience a fast recovery when the economy opens again. EPRT breaks down the COVID-19 potential impact on its tenants by industry below:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

I do anticipate significant volatility to cash flows in 2020, but not nearly to the extent that shares seem to be pricing in. EPRT’s strong balance sheet (which I discuss below) should enable the REIT to buy time in order to give the market opportunity to give it credit for its high-quality business model.

Its Underleveraged Balance Sheet Is A Source Of Strength

EPRT has a balance sheet rated BBB- by Fitch. The company has guided for 2020 to see debt-to-EBITDA in the “mid-4’s.” This puts EPRT clearly at the lower end as compared to peers:

(2020 Presentation)

The company has minimal debt maturities until 2023:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

As of the end of March, EPRT had $550 million in liquidity, consisting of $215 million in cash on hand and $335 million in availability on its revolving line of credit. The company’s balance sheet is levered far lower than its long-term target of 6.0 times, which means that not only could EPRT issue debt to fund acquisitions (which is important in light of its depressed equity valuation), but it could also absorb some declines in rent without seeing leverage get absurdly high.

Valuation And Price Target

EPRT pays an annualized dividend of $0.92 per share. The REIT earned $1.14 in AFFO per share in 2019. I anticipate EPRT exiting 2020 fairly unscathed from COVID-19. My 12-month fair value estimate is $18, representing a 5% yield and 16 times AFFO. Shares would be priced for roughly 8-10% returns from that level, and I anticipate growth for EPRT to outpace peers due to the company's leverage ramp-up. Shares have approximately 80% total return upside to that target.

Risks

EPRT is a new NNN REIT, and thus does not have a long credit underwriting track record. As stated above, I like to view NNN REITs as real estate banks. These companies perform well when there is no drama in their portfolio as their tenants pay rent and keep renewing their leases. NNN REITs may see volatility in their results if their tenants do not renew leases, go bankrupt, or even require rent concessions. It remains to be seen if EPRT’s 2.9 unit-level rent coverage will be enough to prevent significant rent concessions or vacancies.

While EPRT has collected 53% of April rent, there is no guarantee that the company will be able to collect as much of May rent. I anticipate that its tenants will continue to struggle in the near term even after the economy opens up. As a result, I am anticipating that EPRT and other retail REITs will face around 2-3 months of rent deferral periods.

EPRT may need to materially reduce rents to maintain occupancy. It is more desirable for the company to reduce rent than find a replacement tenant, due to the NNN lease structure. EPRT would likely need to dispose of vacant properties at a high cap rate if there are significant vacancies following COVID-19. I believe that shares have more than priced in any rent concessions.

Conclusion

EPRT does not have a long track record, but its portfolio looks appealing due to its NNN lease structure and high 2.9 unit-level rent coverage. The REIT has a long weighted average lease maturity, and an underleveraged balance sheet providing both offense in good times and defense in bad times (like now). EPRT has collected 53% of April rent, and I anticipate that it will be able to improve rent collection as the economy opens up. EPRT looks very cheap at a 9% yield. I rate shares a Buy.

(TipRanks: Buy EPRT)

25 Stocks I Like More Than EPRT EPRT is only rated a buy - the Best of Breed portfolio features over 25 stocks rated strong buy or even conviction buy. Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. Become a Best of Breed Investor today (Prices Are Rising May 1st!)

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPRT, O, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.