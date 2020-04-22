Thinking About Retirement During The Coronavirus Pandemic

I'm a 45-year old guy (almost) with the same concerns and a thirst for community and conversation to figure it all out.

But don't let that concern consume you. Use resources such as Seeking Alpha to navigate this unprecedented landscape.

Whether you're decades away from retirement or thought you were about to hang up the cleats, you have legitimate reason for concern.

I'm equally fascinated and dismayed by one of the prevailing conundrums to result from the global coronavirus pandemic:

I am about to retire/should I retire?

Fascinating because it allows us to take a critical look at the ways we, as investors, have structured our roads to retirement. While maybe we didn’t have a global pandemic in mind as we built our portfolios, we certainly knew we had to devise them in such a way that would a) stand the test of time and b) weather storms, be they personal or collective. If there were no storms to weather (knock on wood), great stuff. At least we prepared ourselves.

Dismaying because of the obvious. Some people are suffering. Most are anxious. You feel like you made responsible choices. That you did so much, if not everything, right. You operated with discipline. You made sacrifices. And now at retirement’s doorstep, this happened. WTF?

I'm nowhere near retirement. And, quite honestly, if all goes as planned (knock on wood again), I intend to work, at least a little, until I die. But I'll be 45 years old in July (yikes!) and the stay-at-home order thankfully put me in a productive place creatively and analytically.

These conversations I'm having with myself have taught me a lot about life and investing, particularly where I want to be, say, ten years burning down the road. Because, while I'm fortunate to be in a relatively stable position today, I absolutely could have made better choices ten years ago to have situated myself even more favorably in today's unforeseen and uncertain world.

It's scenarios like this that populate my feed each morning when I fire up my Pixel 3a (no iPhone for me!) and scroll Google News. Sounds like that cat is in halfway decent shape, but you can understand his apprehension and concern.

Then there's this hint of optimism from the relatively pessimistic Regarded Solutions on Seeking Alpha:

A quick aside: Regarded has always been one of my favorite Seeking Alpha contributors. He writes with ease in a most conversational and informative style. I wish him the best and hope to continue to learn from his articles and "steal" excerpts of them going forward.

So, you have a guy approaching retirement, wondering if he should still pull the trigger. And you have another guy, in retirement, daydreaming about the notion of a 20-year time horizon.

What do you tell the 66-year-old?

How do you advise the dude who actually has the 20-year time horizon? A dude like me!

You And Me And The Road Ahead

That's the beauty of being part of the Seeking Alpha community. And it's precisely what I missed most. If you have a problem or merely a burning question about investing or your personal financial situation, you can turn to SA. And, of course, a little dose of Tom Petty never hurt anyone:

Past my days of great confusion Past my days of wondering why Will I sail into the heavens Constellations in my eyes? - Tom Petty, The Dark of the Sun

These are confusing times. And certainly a time to look back with sights set on a firmly brighter future. To consider what you did ten years ago and how those choices played out today. To think about the moves you can make today so you're as content as psychologically possible with how things will look for you in ten years' time.

I'm 45 (almost!). How do I want to be situated financially at 55? Will I be happy with the choices I made to get there? How can what I did, or didn't do, at 35, inform what I'll do at 45 (almost!) on the road to 55?

So, in the spirit of the Seeking Alpha community, I'd love to engage you. And for you to engage me and your fellow investors in the comments' section. What are your best answers to my situation? And what are your best answers to the quandary "Robert from Kansas City" poses, other than he should have asked his question here at SA, not, with all due respect, at USA Today?

I'll pull from the comments' section of this article to provide your insights on what we have covered here. And I'll be happy to answer the questions you ask me in the comments' section to provide a clear and transparent picture of what matters in my personal financial situation. All of this in hopes that a look at where I am and the options in front of me can help others in the same or similar situations.

Let me kick it off with this thought, one I'm not necessarily married too. However, I'm close to getting on one knee to propose.

With the exception of Exxon Mobil (XOM), I'm thinking of doing nothing other than staying the course. So Regarded Solutions' "if I had a 20-year time horizon" strategy, which is effectively what many investors have done through all types of market downturns and crashes. That is buy when there is blood in the streets. And if there's more blood, double down, and buy again.

But it is absolutely different this time. Look at what's happening with oil and in the energy markets. For goodness sake, many of us are still being asked, implored by city and state governments to stay in our homes. Where I reside (Los Angeles) this appears to be the case through at least May 15. So, while it might be perfectly sane to ultimately do what you have or would have done before, it's probably insane to not, at the very least, take a brief (or longer) pause.

I'm thinking of focusing on dividend-paying stocks from the companies in sectors I think will thrive in the new normal (or at least my perception of what "the new normal" will look like). I might sell the dogs and reallocate that freed-up cash to a beefed-up emergency fund and the individual stocks that make the new normal cut.

I plan on delving into specifics on all of the above and more; however, I don't want my specifics to influence any discussion we have at this juncture. Rather, I want the discussion to guide what I share and how I approach subsequent articles on the idea of planning for retirement amid a global pandemic and a looming new normal nobody on Earth can confidently define.

