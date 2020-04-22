Western Alliance Bancorporation's Strong Loan Growth To Limit Earnings Decline

Provisions expense will likely decline after surging in 1Q but will remain high compared to last year. WAL has high exposure to the hotel franchise industry.

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (WAL) earnings plunged in the first quarter due to a surge in provisions expenses and losses on fair value adjustments of assets. Earnings will likely recover in the rest of the year, but remain lower than the earnings reported for the corresponding period last year. Provisions will likely be higher in the remainder of 2020 compared to 2019 due to the ongoing lockdown and economic crisis. Moreover, the net interest margin will likely compress further due to the Federal Funds rate cuts in March and the Paycheck Protection Program. Furthermore, the lockdown will reduce non-interest income and drag earnings. On the other hand, loans will continue to grow due to the high demand for relief loans, which will support the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting WAL’s earnings per share to decrease by 10% year over year to $4.35. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, the duration and impact of the lockdown are uncertain, which poses risks to earnings and valuation. These risks will likely keep the stock price depressed in the next few months; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on WAL.

Provisions to Remain High Due to Elongated Economic Downturn

WAL’s earnings suffered in the first quarter from a surge in provisions expense. Going forward, the provisions expense will likely decline on a linked quarter basis but remain higher than the corresponding period last year. I’m now expecting the economic recovery trend to be wheel-barrow shaped instead of my previous expectation of a u-shaped recovery. A slower recovery will likely keep provisions expenses high in the coming quarters. Additionally, WAL has material exposure to the hotel franchise industry, which has been hit hard by the lockdown. As mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation, around 8.5% of total loans were to the hotel franchise industry as of March 31, 2020. As a result of the overall economic downturn and WAL’s exposure to the high-impact hotel business, I’m expecting WAL to book provisions expense of $101 million in 2020, translating to 40bps of net loans, as opposed to provisions expense of 9bps of net loans in 2019.

Relief Loans to Drive Net Interest Income

WAL’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 25bps in the first quarter due to the 150bps Federal Funds rate cuts in March. As the second quarter will see the full quarter impact of the rate cut, NIM will likely shrink even further this quarter. Moreover, the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will decrease NIM because of a smaller spread built into the program. As mentioned in the fourth quarter’s conference call, WAL earns weighted average fees of around 2.4% on PPP loans and has to pay funding cost of around 25bps, which results in a low spread of around 2.15%. Currently, the management believes that funding is not an issue; however, if the company runs low on funding options, then WAL can approach the Fed for funding at a cost of around 35bps. The PPP and Federal Funds rate cut will likely lead to NIM compression in the remainder of the year.

On the other hand, NIM compression will be constrained by the interest rate floors on variable loans. As mentioned in the investor presentation, around 70% of the total loan portfolio is acting as fixed-rate because floors on 82% of variable-rate loans have become active. Based on these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 24bps in the second quarter and then by 7bps in the third quarter of 2020, on a linked quarter basis. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Continued loan growth will likely undermine the effect of NIM compression on net interest income. Demand for relief loans will likely continue to drive loans in the second quarter of 2020. The management expects strong loan growth under the PPP as well as the newly initiated Main Street Lending Program. Consequently, I’m expecting WAL’s net loans to grow by 21% year over year in 2020, as shown below.

I'm expecting the strong loan growth to undermine NIM compression, leading to a 4.3% increase in net interest income this year.

Further Adverse Fair Value Adjustment Unlikely

WAL’s earnings decline in the first quarter was partly attributable to an $11.3 million fair value adjustment on assets, which reduced non-interest income. I’m expecting no further loss on fair value adjustments in the remainder of the year, which will help non-interest income recover in the coming quarters. However, I’m expecting non-interest income in the remainder of the year to remain low because of the lockdown and the resultant drop in business transactions. Overall, I’m expecting WAL’s non-interest income to decline by 27% year over year in 2020.

Earnings to Decline by Double-Digit Rate

The increase in provisions expense and drop in non-interest income will likely drag earnings this year, while the high demand for loan growth will support the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decrease by 11% and earnings per share to decrease by 10% year over year in 2020. The following table presents my estimates for income statement items.

The duration and impact of the lockdown are still uncertain, which leads to high chances of a negative earnings surprise. If the lockdown’s impact turns out to be worse than my expectations, then actual provisions expense can exceed its estimate. The lockdown-related uncertainties make WAL a risky investment until the reopening of the economy.

I’m expecting WAL to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.25 per share in the remainder of 2020. There is little chance of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 23%, which can be easily maintained. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Year-End Target Price Suggests 65% Upside from Current Market Price

WAL has traded at an average price-to-book value multiple, P/B, of 1.58x in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $32.3 gives a target price of $51.0 for December 2020. This target price implies a significant upside of 65% from WAL's April 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high upside makes WAL a good investment to hold for a period for at least nine months. However, as discussed above, the stock is quite risky in the near term due to the uncertainties surrounding the lockdown. I’m expecting the stock price to remain depressed in the near term of four to five months due to the risks; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on WAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.