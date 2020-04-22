Philip Morris: Smokers Gonna Smoke

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We continue to own a sizable position in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stock which we have been using the recent volatility to trade around, and add to on massive dips. Obviously, we are in unprecedented times, and there were many conversations we had in our team's internal roundtables regarding whether PM would see drastically reduced sales from lockdowns in many of PM's operating countries. Truly this virus is a global problem, and PM is a global company. While buy and holding this name to us is just fine, there is nothing wrong with employing well-timed small lot trades around your core position. We picked up a big lot recently on the major dip in March, but we felt there was some risk there as we did not know if sales globally were getting crushed. Longer-term, absent this virus issue, we felt performance remains strong and we wanted you in the name on the next pullback, which we got in March. The dividend remains strong, the company was performing very well in an anti-tobacco company environment, and the fact is that 'smokers are gonna smoke'.

As you may have seen, Q1 earnings were just reported and we were very pleased with the results. Make no mistake, the inherent uncertainty in the global economic picture makes forecasting much more challenging than usual. With social isolation measures placing day-to-day life on hold for much of the world’s population, this temporarily impacts nearly every business' operating environment. For PM, the most direct effect is on Duty-Free sales due to reduced travel, with additional impacts from delayed IQOS user acquisition and regulatory price enforcement in certain areas. All told, this is likely to have a negative impact on 2020 performance. Still, we think if you can acquire shares on the next major selloff into the $60 range, you will be rewarded. This is a stock you want to own because it is a defensive high-yielding name for your portfolio, with strong demand for its products globally, even with the temporary social isolation. Let us examine the name and evaluate recent performance to understand where the company stands with its traditional tobacco versus heated products, and of course, the safety of the juicy dividend.

The transition continues in 2020 even in the current climate, but the lockdowns create temporary risk

To remind you, for the last few years, the market has not liked the uncertainty around the future of many tobacco companies. Specifically for Philip Morris there were questions regarding whether heated tobacco products would work as substitutes for traditional cigarettes. These concerns, in our opinion, have been alleviated. The transition into 2020 and beyond should see continued increases in heated tobacco product shipments and consumer use. There remain shipment volume concerns with traditional cigarettes, and with COVID-19 we are seeing concerns on duty free purchases, which account for 4% of net revenues. With a temporary hit here, that will be unlikely to be made up in other markets. So, we accept that risk.

With Philip Morris operating internationally, however, we expect traditional tobacco to hold up decently, relative to U.S. based tobacco companies. In addition, there is less vaping exposure. The decline of traditional cigarette sales seemed to be slowing, which is a positive sign. Now, the transition to IQOS has been wildly successful, but we see a temporary hold up here. Lockdown measures and other restrictions hamper the company's ability to engage adult smokers. The IQOS retail touch-points are currently closed in a number of markets, and even where open, retail footfall is significantly down. We can expect that to last a few months, so Q2 will be painful, as will Q3, in all likelihood. We learned in the conference call that based on trends since lockdown measures were introduced, PM "expect our rate of user acquisition to be on average around 50% lower than previously anticipated" during the widespread restrictions. This would mean April and May, most likely, which will hit Q2. But restrictions did hit March hard too, yet the quarter held up well.

Sales on the rise

Sales pressure began a few years ago when the stock was well over $100. Revenues faced pressure because the uncertainty with the future of tobacco was prevalent. Shipments were declining. New products were being created but had not become mainstream. That said, long-term traditional tobacco is still on the decline. Recently sales had begun to stabilize for the most part, though declines in traditional cigarette volume continued. This quarter, we had to contend with lockdown related restrictions in many markets. Still, total revenues rose:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Overall, revenues were $7.15 billion, up 5.9% from a year ago. That is a solid result and beat our expectations for $6.8-$7.0 billion. We thought volume gains drove a lot of this growth. However, cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume were down by 1.2% overall. Once again, traditional cigarette volume fell driving the overall volume reductions, as expected. The shipment data for traditional cigarettes is clearly to the downside:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While this is concerning, of course, it had previously appeared the pace of declines was slowing a bit, at least when we consider data from other quarters too. This quarter saw a 4.4% decline. The trend remains negative, though, we thought this was going to be much worse. We will closely be watching this trend in 2020 as COVID-19 unfolds. It is still our belief that the trend will continue lower on its own, though assuming COVID-19 was not an issue, we thought there would be a stabilization this year as new inroads are made into developing nations, while industrialized nations see higher volumes of innovative products. For now we think this may take until 2021. For Philip Morris to succeed in an environment of strong global public health intervention, new regulations, and tobacco tax challenges, it must stay innovative, not counting COVID-19.

With that said, innovation is still underway. The company is adapting to the market to keep sales going of their nicotine containing products. Heated tobacco volumes have been volatile, but make no mistake, the volume trend is positive. Heated tobacco unit shipment volume was up by 45.5% to 16.7 billion units. That was solid, and we loved to see it, but it highlights the volatility in shipments.

With the strong volume of heated tobacco shipments, revenues have been bolstered, pretty much offsetting the decline of cigarette sales. As reported, revenues jumped 5.9%. However, revenues were actually up 10% year-over-year when we adjust for currency issues and look at things on a like for like basis. Currency is a major concern, given the international focus of the company, so seeing sales up when adjusted is pretty bullish. Yes, we recognize Q2 and Q3 may be a different story, but it seems the market is baking in giving most companies a pass on performance for these quarters, at least when we look at where the market is valuing many other companies as a whole.

Earnings were strong on the back of these stellar revenues, and expenses were better than expected despite the higher cost to get heated tobacco products rolling. That said, GAAP earnings were up 34.5% per share, but making customary adjustments and factoring in related expenses and writedowns, the company saw adjusted earnings rise 11% to $1.21. And on like for like basis, excluding currency, earnings were up 30.1%. That was stellar. In addition, it helps keep the dividend secure.

It is a safe dividend, regardless of a downturn this spring and summer

We will be very clear. Crystal clear. The dividend is very generous and has been consistently raised. Now, the bears we have spoken to always talk about it being unsustainable. In their defense, the company pays out a very large chunk of free cash flow to the dividend, and much of its earnings. However, the dividend is comfortably paid out. Should cash flow and EPS continue to deteriorate beyond the next few quarters, we will grow more concerned. For now, we simply are not concerned. That said, since the dividend gets raised each year, we need cash flows and earnings to move higher to keep the payout rising safely. We see no immediate risk to the dividend. So long as the dividend hikes are covered with better cash flows and earnings in the future, this is a fantastic income stock to own if you can get shares in the $60 levels. Right now, there is a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per quarter or $4.68 per year. This means the yield is over 6% again.

Cash flow remains strong. Now, before the COVID-19 issues, we were still looking for 2020 free cash flows of around $7.1-$7.8 billion, on operating cash flow of $10.3-$10.8 million. We are expecting these numbers come in lower now, but the company will pay dividends of over $6 billion. We think a 10-15% reduction in cash flow is possible, which means the payout ratio could be pretty high, if not above over 100% if things get real bad for Q2. We are willing to bet on the company here, that things are only down for a few months, and then ramp back up. Why? Because "smokers gonna smoke" that's why. Given our outlook, we think PM will likely see a payout ratio around of over 90% for the year, but we expect this comes in lower in 2021. And that is why were are betting on the name, especially at a lower share price.

Take home

The name can be traded on the swings, but we like the name for an investment, not just a trade. Yes, there will be pain. There are factory closures, which can impact the supply chain. Smokers are on lockdown for a bit. Some may have quit for health reasons or to reduce risk of death if they get sick. But that is a market that IOQS can target, and the company has significant digital investment to advertise. We give the company a pass for Q2 and Q3 and love the 6% yield. We fully believe the company ramps back up in the later portions of H2 2020. We think if the market sells off again and knocks this stock back into the $60 range, you have to do some buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.