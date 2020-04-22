Crude Oil Priced As A Hazardous Waste

Recent trading has been very profitable to those shorting the market, but extreme caution is needed.

For those who are old enough to have watched The Twilight Zone on TV (1959-1964), you might agree events in the oil futures market on Monday could have been one of the episodes.

You unlock this door with a key of imagination, beyond it is another dimension, a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, and dimension of mind.”

Crude oil futures prices fell below $0/bbl and even went almost $40 negative at one point. It was a sight to behold. Oil sellers would have to pay buyers money to take delivery of their oil, like paying for the disposal of a hazardous waste.

NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Futures, April 20, 2020

I’m a long-term oil market analyst and oil trader. I launched my service Instant Oil Market Analysis on the first day the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) began trading crude oil in April 1983. This was prior to the internet, so I became the first third-party globally to provide a service on Reuters terminals that delivered quotes and news using leased phone lines.

But oil futures markets were not new to me. I had been trading the heating oil futures contracts since 1980.

There has always been a notion that short positions could theoretically have unlimited risk because oil prices could keep rising, but long positions were safer because the downside is limited to zero. On April 20th, 2020, that notion was disproved.

I was expecting a bloodbath. I had published an article on Friday, Saudi Aramco May Cause A Bloodbath In Cushing, explaining how a surge in Saudi exports is forecast to arrive in the U.S. by the end of May. What Monday and Tuesday’s price action proves is that the downside to being long oil is much greater than most people ever expected. It also means that the upside for short-sellers is also greater than one may have assumed.

The swell in crude oil stocks in the weeks to come appears to be inevitable. Although at President Trump’s daily coronavirus press conference he was asked a few questions about oil. He said he intended to fill-up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve with another 75 million barrels. Asked if he would be able secure the funding, he quipped that he would not need funding with oil prices being negative.

He was also asked about the flotilla of Saudi oil-filled tankers headed to the U.S. He said, “I’ll look into that.” Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) reportedly urged Trump on Monday to prevent the Saudi tankers from unloading in the United States. But even if the oil remained in tankers as floating storage, it adds to the supply availability.

Today, it was reported that he asked the Secretaries of Energy and Treasury to formulate a plan make funds available to oil and gas companies. He had previously mentioned the possibility of imposing tariffs on imported oil.

And New York and adjacent states have pushed off the start date to begin “reopening” the economy to at least May 15th. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts are surging. There is still no end in sight that would enable transportation demand for fuel to return to normal.

Conclusions

For those of us who have traded oil from the short side, it has been very rewarding. However, in a market with extreme volatility, extreme caution discipline must be applied.

February 7, 2017 - April 21, 2020 Boslego 164.0% XLE -52.1% SPY 25.2%

