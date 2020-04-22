Oil Prices Crash - Buy The Dip?

You can't invest in oil (OIL, USO) right now without understanding the macro picture for the industry.

So where are things headed? Here is my 24-month outlook.

1-3 Months

Oil markets continue to get worse. There is essentially no storage left (and no, rail storage is not a viable solution for tens of millions of barrels of oil). Some companies will continue to produce - even if prices for their cut go negative - and eat the cost. Many companies will be afraid of damaging their assets if they shut in their wells for a long period of time. Pricing wars will continue and low oil prices will accelerate tensions and increase the chance of a real war.

Front-month contracts will continue to be negative for landlocked crudes. Landlocked crudes will begin to see oil contracts several months out at negative prices.

There will be nowhere to put the oil. Shut-ins will begin to happen en masse as balance sheets of small producers are decimated. We will start to see at least one developing nation that has a primary revenue source of crude oil fall into some form of civil war or anarchy.

Oil companies desperate for capital all try to raise it at the same time. Existing shareholders are all but wiped out for small oil explorers with bad balance sheets.

3-6 Months

Some additional oil storage will come on to the market, but it will be woefully inadequate. We may see some very "interesting" investments in large scale oil storage made by investors with the stomach and capital to hold onto the oil for 6-12 months. The price of oil storage has skyrocketed.

We start to see a relaxing of some of the lockdown measures as it turns out the death rate for COVID-19 is between 0.2% and 0.5%. People are still hesitant to go out and the economy limps on. Oil prices start to recover, oil stocks Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), ConocoPhillips (COP), and BP (BP) have all cut their dividend to 0. These stocks plummet in response, providing one of the greatest buying opportunities our generation has ever seen for these companies. It has become apparent that refining margins are negative as:

Large volumes of highest margin products are no longer being sold (Gasoline/Jet Fuel) Refineries are unable to sustain the high run rates required for profitability, destroying any chance to "capitalize" on low crude costs.

Landlocked oil continues to remain extremely volatile, with front-month contracts resulting in more squeezes as traders fail to understand the medium picture of the industry.

6-9 Months

Contagion from the economic shutdown has infected the entire economy. Small business loans that were not readily available or easily accessible have resulted in mass bankruptcy. Unemployment remains above 15% going into the most divisive election in U.S. history.

Oil prices begin to stabilize due to mass shut-ins. Multiple developing countries are in a state of chaos and an entirely new migrant/refugee crisis rocks the world. Many small to medium-sized oil companies no longer exist and at least one large company has been mismanaged into receivership due to trying to pay their dividend despite running massive operating losses.

12-24 Months

The world economy has stabilized and we start to see signs of a new expansion. Oil has been massively underinvested in over the previous 12-24 months and assets have been destroyed due to the shut-ins seen in 2019. A similar situation persists for nearly all commodities.

We are well into an economic expansion. Easy money and government-backed corporate debt have begun to fuel another bubble. It becomes apparent that we do not have the oil production capacity to meet demand and oil prices (as well as all mining commodities) begin to quickly rise. Oil hits $150 on a short-term oil shortage that persists for 6 months while massive investment is poured into the newly profitable industry.

24+ Months

Anyone's guess.

Try to stay Ahead Of The Curve. Make sure the oil companies you buy can support a year with massive losses or 0 revenue. You can't just buy the dip on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.