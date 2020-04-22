Netflix: Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results, Yet Worse Outlook

Strong net add pull-forward into Q1 2020 and some into Q2 2020, latter parts of the year may have some increased churn.

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) will have a bumpy performance near-term. Its free cash flow profile will improve in 2020 to negative $1 billion but reverse in 2021. Meanwhile, its paid additions had some pull-forward and with increased churn to take place in the latter parts of the year.

The stock trades at an all-time high of 9 times trailing sales, even though its strong revenue growth days are now behind. It's incredibly difficult to make any more upside in this stock for now. Here's why:

Brief Background to my Position

I've been bearish Netflix for a number of years, and I thought that the end of this bull run had to be near.

But then our work-from-home come into play which caused a significant pull forward in the numbers, obfuscating Netflix's performance going forward, making this stock even more divisive than it already was.

Looking Ahead to 2021

Netflix's heavily curated shareholder letter and earnings call notes that 2020 will see the total amount of free cash flow use come down significantly.

Previously, Netflix guided for negative free cash flow of roughly $2.5 billion in 2020. However, given the substantial reduction in content spend as production studios halt, Netflix's negative free cash flow will be less than $1 billion in 2020, but that $1.5 billion of content spend will be pushed back into 2021.

Put another way, there will be some bumpiness, with meaningfully improved free cash flow in 2020, but then a significant reversal in 2021. This plays to both the bears (such as myself) and the bulls.

The bulls can argue that even without Netflix having to spend huge sums of free cash flow on content production, Netflix is still able to grow its revenue growth rates at substantially more than 15% year-over-year.

What's more, bulls can argue, that Netflix's free cash flow will not be more negative than it was 2019. Netflix's free cash flow burn will continue to reduce and improve going forward.

Furthermore, bulls can argue that Netflix's operating margin is still expected to reach 16% in 2020, demonstrating that Netflix's economies of scale work well.

Bearish Considerations

Netflix admits that its guesswork just how much pull forward it has had, nevertheless, there's the unanimous assumption in the whole investment community that Netflix did have significant pull forward into Q1 2020 and some into Q2 2020.

Hence, we know that Netflix's organic growth will slow down for a while after Q2 2020.

Indeed, one criterion we can be all absolutely clear: Netflix will not be growing its revenues at 30% year-over-year any longer. Consequently, its high growth days are now behind itself. Will Netflix be able to grow its revenues sustainably at 25% for a while longer?

I do not believe that to be possible. The reasons are two-fold:

1) Netflix admits that it has no appetite to raise prices on its packages for some time. Without pricing increases, Netflix's ability to grow its revenues will be dented.

2) Netflix says,

the person who didn’t join Netflix during the entire confinement is not likely to join soon after the confinement.

This implies that Netflix is going to get the maximum bump in net adds during Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, but Netflix's net adds will meaningfully reduce in Q3 2020. Why?

Because the figures for Q2 2020 are for when most countries in the West were actively in lockdown. For Q1 2020, most countries only were affected in the middle of March. Most countries are expected to lift their lockdowns by Q3 2020.

Valuation - Still no Margin of Safety

As an investor, I care about one aspect: the valuation of the asset. In my mind, everything else that Netflix does is noise. This is the ultimate fact: the multiple that investors are willing to pay for Netflix is at the highest point right now.

Specifically, investors are willing to pay 9 times trailing earnings for Netflix, while we know that Netflix's own narrative that its figures have had 'some' pull forward.

Further, Netflix's strong growth days are behind itself now. The only question that matters is what level will be Netflix's new-normal past Q3 2020? Will Netflix still be able to grow at 25%? Or will its revenue growth rate tapper off into 20% range?

Competition and Its Impact?

Mysteriously absent from Netflix's shareholder letter for the first time in a long time, was the comments about the competition. Towards the end of the earnings call, this topic did tentatively surface, albeit briefly.

Netflix acknowledges as one would expect that Disney has been formidable in ramping up its global paid subscription to 50 million paid subscribers. Noting the success of Disney's Brand and strong execution.

Interestingly, in the United States and Canada ('UCAN') Netflix's ARPU is expected to come down slightly into Q2 2020, from $13.22 to $13.09. Is this due to the competition starting to have a toll on Netflix? This trend is noted across all geographies, but in other geographies, the argument of the stronger dollar would possibly be the more pronounced reason.

The Bottom Line

Netflix makes is a very speculative investment. Given its sky-high valuation of 9 times trailing sales, meanwhile, it is still expected to be burning significant amounts of free cash flow over the next two years, and its shareholders' patience will be tested.

Netflix's net subscriber pull-forward meant Netflix had stronger than expected Q1 2020 results, but looking ahead this number will come down significantly for the rest of 2020, and churn may even increase in the latter part of 2020, as the economy struggles to get traction.

Meanwhile, Netflix will have to contend with Disney+'s strong execution and determined ambition to grow its own competing platform.

Ultimately, this stock is simply too hot and best avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.