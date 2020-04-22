Debt-Free Epsilon Energy: Bring On The Challenges

Epsilon Energy (EPSN) is one of the very few dry gas producers to report a profit in the latest fiscal year. The company also has a debt-free balance sheet and more than $14 million of cash on the balance sheet. That cash represents more than half of the total revenue reported in the latest fiscal year. Furthermore there is enough cash to pay off all debt and have plenty of cash left over. A company in this kind of shape can easily survive the current challenges.

But Mr. Market does not appear to agree. The price of this stock has drifted down with the rest of the industry. Natural gas prices are definitely lower because the winter has been unexpectedly warm. But the current lack of drilling throughout the industry is bullish for natural gas.

Despite the current headlines. This current virus will probably vanish as the weather warms up. Most of its previous brethren lost their punch in the warmer months of the year. Many colds and viruses have more trouble getting to the next victim in warmer weather. Plus many of these diseases quickly mutate into less threatening forms because most of these bugs do not want to kill their hosts.

There is an advantage to living peaceably with the host for a long time as many former bugs that were killers now do. Even now, the most terrifying headlines predict that many will recover without serious effects that need treatment. The long term goal must be to protect that part of the population that is in danger from the latest viral threat without major economic disruptions. I believe that we will get there sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, investors can pick up some of the best companies with no debt to sail through the current crisis. A company like Epsilon that reported profits in the latest fiscal year will have costs low enough to maintain some decent cash flow. This management has joined many others in the industry to defer drilling until industry conditions improve. That debt-free balance sheet allows management to sit back and "cash checks" until it is time to resume drilling and other activities.

Net cash flow from operating activities had increased to nearly $13 million from approximately $10 million the year before. That was greater than a 20% increase in cash flow in a fiscal year that saw many competitors report decreasing or no growth in the cash flow comparisons.

A gain on the sale of property and a derivative contract gain more than accounted for the earnings gain for the fiscal year of 2019 when compared to fiscal year 2018. However, the company was profitable without those gains which is a remarkable achievement. Very few dry gas producers reported any profits in fiscal year 2019. Most focused on maintaining cash flow and strengthening the balance sheet.

The company established itself as a true low cost natural gas producer by not taking an impairment charge. The profits, the cash flow results, and the lack of an impairment charge all point to a well run company with conservative management. This is the kind of company that potential acquirers look for. Any buyer wants very few problems and low costs. This company also has a long history of growth.

Several new wells came online at the end of the fiscal year. At that point production jumped about 50%. Production will fall as those wells age through the first year. But this company has hedging to protect the initial profits of these wells. Therefore decent cash flow and superior profitability is assured in the beginning of the new fiscal year.

Obviously the market cap has declined since this slide was made. The latest market value was shown earlier. What differentiates this company from many of its competitors is the ownership of a sizable percentage of the gathering and midstream assets servicing area leases. That ownership provides a cash flow cushion during times of serious natural gas price weaknesses. The gathering system operates with the usual long term contracts prevalent throughout the industry. Therefore the midstream business will not suffer to the extent that the exploration and production part of the business suffers when natural gas prices are low.

Management noted that as of the date of the March 18, 2020, press release, the production was 27.8 MMCF net to the company. The new wells noted in the slide will continue to decline rapidly as most unconventional wells do in the first fiscal year. However, that decline curve should begin to flatten after the end of the second fiscal quarter to the point that shareholders will notice that lower decline rate.

The exiting production could end lower for fiscal year 2020 than it was for 2019 if management decides to refrain from drilling new wells all year in sufficient quantity to replace the declining production. But this strategy is not a problem for a company with no debt.

The Future

This well placed company has significant cost advantages over much of the industry. The contractual carry of some expenses by the operator, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has enabled most of those cost advantages. Those advantages will persist long after the carryforward amount is fully used because these are long lived wells.

More importantly, this management is conservatively expanding into the low cost Scoop/Stack area of Oklahoma. The current low price environment will offer the company an excellent opportunity to expand its position through some low cost purchases of leases.

The current market value of the company is less than four times cash flow. That is very cheap for a company with this cost structure and growth history. This company will be able to resume growth at far lower prices than many in the industry. The lack of interest charges is a considerable competitive advantage as well. This company has some permanent cost advantages that could last for the foreseeable future.

Even during the current market panic, the downside risk appears to be much less than the upside potential. The board and several managers own a little less than one-quarter of the stock outstanding. That makes the key individuals firmly aligned with common shareholder interests. Investors should expect this management to continue to manage this company conservatively.

Despite the small size of the company, the relatively low market value of the stock and the debt-free balance sheet marks this as a fairly safe investment for shareholders. This is a stock that should treat long term shareholders well from the current price.

