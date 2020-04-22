Coronavirus Roundtable - Framing The Unknown (Video Transcript)

He presents his downside target and makes the case for why, and talks about how the stimulus is meant to offset our GDP plunge.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted April 13th. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the video as well as a combined podcast featuring two other interviews along with this one, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: I’m Daniel Shvartsman, Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Today, I’m joined by Lawrence Fuller, author of the Portfolio Architect, a marketplace service that offers a foundation framework and discipline for optimizing portfolio performance.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

The interview with Lawrence runs from on the above podcast.

Lawrence, good morning.

Lawrence Fuller: Good morning. How are you?

DS: I’m doing well. How are you?

LF: Good, good.

DS: So we recently did a Roundtable discussion on the macro environment and obviously you’re writing about it. And as you were just saying, you’re thinking about it a lot.

One of the points you made was, we don’t really know earnings, right? We don’t really know, and that’s what valuations are based on, and there are so many unknowns right now, in general. So how are you thinking about that? How are you dealing with all these? What are you putting emphasis on or how are you trying to navigate right now?

LF: Well, I’m now looking at market upside, obviously. Everyone is looking at downside, right? So I think one of the ways you explain where the market is today, the S&P around 2,800 is, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense is that the consensus estimates out there for earnings right now are that we’re only going to see something in the neighborhood of a 6% to 8% drop in S&P earnings for 2020. Revenues are expected to be flat, which makes no sense whatsoever. But that’s sort of consistent with where the market is right now with the S&P down about 13% year-to-date, that’s not too far off.

So, more realistic would be given what we’re seeing in GDP projections is that, we’re going to see this huge decline in the second quarter, maybe a little bit of a less decline in the third and then a rebound in the fourth. So, I think a reasonable expectation is to see GDP contract somewhere around 7% to 8% for the year. And if I run off that number, which is a pretty ugly number, I think, you’re going to see S&P earnings decline somewhere anywhere between 30% to 40% for the year.

So, I’m looking at – the way I’m looking at is, I’m saying okay, “Well, S&P earned 162. last year. If I take 30% to 40% off that number, I come up with something in the neighborhood of and I wrote it down, I just can’t remember 113 to 97. So, in the last two bear markets, the market bottomed about 20 times trough earnings.

So if I put a 20 multiple and these are just hypotheticals. But if I put a 20 multiple on those earnings estimates for the S&P, I come up with something around 2,200 to 1,900 in that range. So, that’s my target – downside target for the S&P is 2,000.

So I might say, oh, I asked what a convenient number, but that – it’s not really convenient. It’s a psychological line, because I think if you saw the S&P get down towards 2,000, there’ll be a psychological support level. If we were to dip below it, which you might, I think, you’d see some support in there and the market would bounce at that level. So that right now is my downside on worst case.

The other part of that I don’t know is how are we going to come out of this? How are things going to change in terms of social distancing? I know you’re already hearing, because I’m – those forecasts are sort of based on we reopen the economy in the second-half of the year and things get back to normal. We come up with a treatment, we eventually have a vaccine and life goes back to normal.

But the aspect of social distancing where you’re already starting to hear airlines are going to not have anybody sit in the middle seat, which I’m on for virus or not, but – because I always end up in the middle seat. But nobody in the middle seat on an airline or you walk into a restaurant, so my favorite restaurants, your – there’s 100 people in a restaurant, you’re a foot away from the person on either side of you. Well, they may have to take out a third of the tables in the restaurant.

So you’re going to have a bit of a capacity shock. And then you’re also going to – I’m sorry, a supply shock, which would be capacity. You’re also going to have a demand shock, because people don’t want to get out and start doing things again. So those two combinations right there, I think, are going to lead to at least if it’s temporary or immediate spike in inflation or a rise in prices, okay?

And those are the things that you’ve got to kind of factor in, I think, the economy comes back very quickly when we do reopen, but then there’s a law. We come back down, we still have to factor in this new way of life, which could last as long as months to the point, where we actually have a vaccine, so.

DS: Well, so within that also is sort of the stimulus too, right? Because there’s unprecedented amount of fiscal monetary stimulus. There’s probably more coming. How does that and that – that’s – most people are just throwing, not most people, people I see are throwing their hands up value investor types or more traditional type saying, it’s all the Fed. But like, how are you thinking about that? What’s going on?

LF: Yes, it’s – and that’s the – I think of the fiscal and monetary stimulus is sort of like floaties on a baby and each arm in the pool, kind of just holding valuations up, which is the whole idea behind the monetary stimulus. But the stimulus is huge. And it’s fully – I think, it’s being discounted – I don’t think it’s being fully discounted in some of the worst-case outlook to scenarios for the market, okay?

But in 2008, we had stimulus was about 3% of GDP. This is three times debt. The fiscal side of the stimulus is 9% to 10% of GDP. So if you assume, in my case, I’m saying, “Hey, we do have the economy contract, let’s say up to 9% or 10% GDP declines.” Well, that’s how much stimulus there is out there right now. So it’s sort of trying to offset the contraction in economic activity, and it’s on par with where we are right now.

So I think the stimulus we’ve got, both Congress as well as the Fed have said, we’re just going to give you as much as you want. I mean, it’s unlimited, certainly on the Fed side. But what’s different about OE it is that, the reason we had no inflation is that the primary stimulus was monetary.

So all that inflated were asset prices – financial asset prices. There wasn’t a whole lot of stimulus for mom-and-pop. This time around, you’re getting much more of a balance between the two. Right now, the monetary stimulus is around $4 trillion. The fiscal stimulus is around $2.3 trillion.

So – and I know that, the focus right now is on how poor it’s been organized, administrated, dispersed, who doesn’t have it, who is not getting it, which the – today, it’s about the checks are going into people’s accounts that are not – they passed away or it’s in the wrong account or – and I can appreciate all that. So there’s a lot of negativity about this fiscal stimulus as it stands right now.

But bottom line is that people are going to get it eventually. And some markets, you get it in time and there be businesses that fail, the people that can’t make their payments. But in aggregate, it’s going to have a big effect in a month or two, when, for example, you have 20 million people that are unemployed and are receiving payments that are three times what they normally would, a lot of those people are going to be making more money not working than they were – when they were working.

So since the vast majority of these jobs are service-oriented jobs that people in well, the service industries, my guess is that most of them are making $50,000 a year, which is what many of them will be making when they receive the average unemployment check is, I think, $360, $370. So that’s going to be increased by $600, so that’s $1,000 a week.

On top of the stimulus checks you’re going to get which are $1,200 per adult, $500 per child. So, again, we’re going to see this huge contraction. But I think when you start reopening the economy and people can go out and start spending money, again, there’s going to be a little bit of discretionary income that’s not being accounted for. So, I think the focus right now is on all the negatives, but there will be some positives in 2020 when we come out of this.

DS: So that actually sets up sort of between the two questions then are the two things you talked about is, I think, everybody is eager to just look through 2020 and write it off, and…

LF: Oh, yes.

DS: …whatever the – however, they put it, it’s essentially everybody is just baking in what you’ve said is and whether it’s V-shaped, W-shape, whatever. But the idea is that, we’ll get on the other side of this. The government understands that this is not a traditional, it’s not the 208 bank failure. There’s less moral. I know, people disagree if there’s less moral hazard or whatever else.

And so we really just need to freeze the economy and then reheat it right again. And so does that affect how you’re positioning in terms of your – you talked about this 20 times trough earnings as a bottom? But does the fact that we can see the other side of this, obviously, still a lot of unknowns when the other side happens, et cetera. But like, does that affect how you’re positioning or how you’re thinking about things?

LF: Well, I mean, I think, the – it’s very hard to make a one dimensional call right now. So yes, the way my investment strategy structured in it, it’s an adaptation of Ray Dalio is all weather strategy, which is that I’ve always got a core exposure to each asset class. So my strategy is a function of having x percentage in equities, fixed income, commodities in a fair amount of liquidity.

So that when I make directional bets either bullish or bearish, if I’m wrong, I’m out of the market, okay.? So with the surge that we’ve had in gold prices, which is a core holding for me all times, I’m asking myself the question, should I be in gold? Or should I as a run up too much? Is it going to pull back? I’m always there.

And when I feel like, there’s good reason to see gold outperform or commodities outperform, in general, I can increase my exposure on top of my core tactically and beef that up. And so I’ve done the same thing with equities is, I’m defensively positioned at the beginning of the year, not because of the virus, but because so a lot of weakness in the economy.

So a big divergence between will look like kind of a blow off top in the stock market is that rest of the economy is continuing to slow, then the virus hit then we have this plunge. And so we got really oversold readings in the market. I should distort [ph] my liquidity in the stock market. And as we’ve come back up to now, what’s about the 50-day moving average on the S&P, I’ve been pairing that back.

So I’m looking to do that again in the future months. As the market gyrates, I think, yesterday was a day where we had a big down day, because we got some real dose of reality in terms of the economic statistics in retail sales to industrial production to housing.

So it’s like – it’s kind of like being drunk on Fed liquidity, and then all of a sudden, you get punched in the face by the real economy and then you have it. So that’s going to be a battle back and forth. It’s going to be the Fed against the virus, so to speak. But I think that there’s going to be more negative news, obviously, a lot more negative news and positive news over the next couple of months.

So my inclination is to believe that we’re going to keep sort of stair casing down till we find that trough valuation. And as we get there, I’m going to shift my allocation much more aggressively posture. I’ll be heavy, I’ll be more targeted weighted to possibly slightly overweight in equities, definitely so in commodities, and that’s the way I’m playing.

So at 2,000 level that I’m targeting, one of the reasons that, I think, you got to have a level like that is, if you’re going to invest money tactically, you kind of have to – you have to sort of grade in. You can’t pick a bottom and say, here’s where I’m going to step in and load the boat.

I mean, you kind of have to – so when the market was dropping in March, we’re gradually putting money in over about a six-day period as we sort of trough and then stock. I’m doing the same thing as we’re approaching the 50 days and just trying to gradually reduce risk, add some hedges, and I think you repeat that process until we find a bottom.

DS: So, when you’re – the way you’re describing the core portfolio is more or less based on longer-term – is your longer-term portfolio and then…?

LF: Well, yes, it’s like if I have a target – if I always was just going to have a strategic allocation, which means I just rebalance it once a year. And based on my age, my tolerance risk, my objectives, I was going to try to maintain 60% of the stock market, 30% in the bond market, the remainder in cash and maybe a commodity weighting. That might be my targeted waiting for equities.

If I became real cautious or defensive about the market, I can reduce that from 60% to what will be a core weighting, let’s say, would be 30%. So I move that difference into cash and I’m going to sit tight and wait for it. So I have a better feel for what the fundamentals are. And I like the – if I – let’s open thinking the outlook looks more positive, then I’ll bring my core back up to my target over time. So that’s the way I look at it. Okay. Yes.

DS: So last question for you, you mentioned commodities is something that you’re especially interested in. To a lot of us, we hear that bodies [ph] we think of gold, which you’ve already kind of talked and obviously inflation…

LF: Yes.

DS:...but also oil, which has not had the best time of it. So could you just talk a little bit more about why commodities? Why did you mention that as a specific area to overall?

LF: I think, for me, they’re a little more predictable than the stock market is right now. So I just – I made some tactical trades in different commodities. Coffee, for example, which I’m long right now. Oil price is off a $20 level. I traded once. I fortunately had a good trade there, thanks to Trump’s tweets, which I wish I took the money off the table quickly. And now I’m back in oil again in 2020 hoping that we get a bounce here technically from a $20 level.

Sugar is another commodity, it’s a decade low. And that’s what I’m talking about prices. I’m talking about futures prices obviously, not talking about the ETNs or ETFs that they – that reflect them, but sugar at $10 is a multi-year low. So some of these individual ones have good supply demand dynamics, where it makes a lot of sense to own long-term. But then gold, obviously, has had an explosive move recently, I actually, paired that back that might had in the gold mining ETFs. I think gold just got a little bit ahead of itself.

So – but the commodities trade, especially oil more like stocks than they do commodities, because what drives the price up and down in the short to intermediate term is not real world supply demand, but speculative money, it’s moving in and out of the commodity.

So you can – if you know the underlying supply demand issue is a bullish one for the commodity, and if you find some technical areas of support, where it’s speculators are trading it, that gives you – put you – puts a little bit of a wind in yourselves, so.

DS: Okay. All right. Very good.

LF: Yes.

DS: Yes, it’s – the commodity sector is interesting, because people are looking at it as potentially an inflation hedge as well if – with all…

LF: Oh, totally. With respect to gold, I think for sure, it’s – the gold goes up and down, but you’ll hear different reasons for why it’s going. I mean, it could be inflation, it could be fear, it could be all the money printing that’s going on, negative real rates. There’s lots of reasons for it. It’s just a store of value. I think one of the reasons gold didn’t perform as well as I thought it was in part because of all the cryptocurrency popularity. But for some reason, that took right now.

DS: Yes, took – that took away investors’ attention.

LF: Money, they would normally have gone into gold went into Bitcoin or any number of other cryptocurrencies in that, because that was sort of the faddish thing to do at that time. And that’s, as that’s faded, gold all of a sudden has gotten to be more popular.

DS: Okay, great. Any disclosures? So you mentioned coffee, gold and oil?

LF: Yes. Right now in my commodity portfolio on long gold, silver, coffee, sugar and oil. So in that basket, yes.

DS: Okay, great. Good stuff. Okay. Thank you. So, again, speaking with Lawrence Fuller of the Portfolio Architect. You can check out his work on Seeking Alpha at Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Just type in Lawrence or Fuller or the Portfolio Architect in any of our search bars and you’ll find it. Lawrence, thank you so much for your time this morning really…

LF: Thank you.

DS: …thank you for the conversation. Best of luck out there.

LF: I appreciate it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long GLD.

Lawrence Fuller is long Coffee, Gold, Silver, Sugar, and Oil.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investing advice.

A transcript of this video will be available later this week.