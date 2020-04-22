Wolf's Coronavirus Discounts: Lowe's

The company isn't the highest yielder in the book, but in terms of dividend growth and safety derived from resistant operations, is matched by very few.

At this time, I'd like to look at Lowe's in my coronavirus discount series, a company which I've bought a few times since this started, and intend to continue buying.

Lowe's (LOW) has been on my list to write on for a while now - and I finally got around to doing so. The company has quickly become one of my favorite "recurring" investment targets, for as long as the price remains below a certain level. The reasons for this are to be presented in this article in more detail.

Many stores have had to close their business during corona times over the past few months. Lowe's, given that their business is considered essential, was not one of them. This is unfortunately reflected in the speed in which the company's valuation has recovered. If you have an interest in Lowe's, I suggest that you watch this company closely - as you may not be able to buy them at this valuation for much longer.

Lowe's - What does the company do?

Lowe's was founded in 1946 and is, behind The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), the world's second-largest home improvement retailer. Being second does not make it bad, however, and much like with other competitors, my preference is for owning both.

Lowe's operates over 2000 (1997 as of January 1st, 2020) home improvement and hardware stores, and much like its peer, its operations are found mostly within the US, with 249 stores found in Canada. The aim of Lowe's, as with any hardware store, is simple. Help customers, which range from DIYers to pros, to complete projects through the sale of materials and tools. The company employs 200 000 full-time and 120 000 part-time employees.

While we do have stores that aim to do the same thing in Sweden, very few stores manage to reach the scale and complete offering of these two companies - to where I find it sad that we don't have similar stores here in Sweden. Lowe's stores carry almost 35,000 products across mostly every product category in existence, as long as it's home improvement.

It's also one of the few categories, both here and in the rest of the world, that's been very resilient against the e-shopping wave. The reason for this is intuitively obvious, as many products Lowe's sells don't make themselves great for easy transport and you might want to check out lumber before you buy it. The result, however, is crystal clear, in that Lowe's has been more or less untouched by the disruption in operations facing most retailers from online shopping and amazon.

The company recently, in 2020, decided to pull its operations in Mexico by exiting the Orchard Supply Hardware stores.

Lowe's operations don't have any differentiated reportable segments. It all falls under "sales," and looking at the 10-K doesn't help much either, though we do garner some facts.

The company serves homeowners, renters, and Pro Customers.

Homeowners and renters do wide arrays of projects, everything from DYI to DIFM (Do it for me).

do wide arrays of projects, everything from DYI to DIFM (Do it for me). Pro Customers consist of the construction trades, as well as maintenance, repair & operations.

The US accounts for 93% for company FY20 sales, representing just how dominant the US market still is in terms of sales. While the company doesn't categorize its sales into reportable segments, it does provide some guidance as to what the company sells - and it's a lot.

Appliances, Décor, Paint, Hardware, Millwork, Lawn & Garden, Lighting, Lumber & Building Materials, Flooring, Kitchens & Bath, Rough Plumbing & Electrical, Seasonal & Outdoor Living, and Tools.

Aside from the typical 35,000 items available at a typical Lowe's physical store, the customer also has access to an online selling channel with a special order sales system. This holds several hundreds of thousands of additional items. In short, the company holds available what most customers could ever want for their project/s - and more.

Much like any large player, the company operates through private brands, or "store brands." Lowe's store brands include some of the highest sellers, including Kobalt® tools, allen+roth® home décor products, Project Source® high-value project completers, Harbor Breeze® ceiling fans, Sta-Green® lawn and garden products, Moxie® cleaning products, Reliabilt® doors, windows, and hardware, and Utilitech® electrical and utility products.

Lowe's distribution centers across the US are responsible for the ridiculous amount of inventory that's received, stored, picked, cross-docked and shipped to retail locations or customers. The company operates 15 RDCs - regional distribution centers and 15 FDCs - flatbed distribution centers, in the US alone. The difference between the two is the size of the product handled in the input/output process, where an FDC will typically handle special-size products such as lumber, boards, pipes, ladders, and your typical building materials. Each of the RDC/FDCs serves around 115 stores. Prior to being shipped here, the products are held in coastal holding and transload facilities, BDCs (Bulk distribution centers) as well as cross-dock delivery terminals (XDTs) - again the difference here is parcel/product size.

Aside from these, the company also owns 7 distribution centers, 4 of which are lumber yards, for the Canadian market.

When the customer wants a product, he/she has a number of options.

In-store remains the most popular sales channel.

remains the most popular sales channel. Online is growing, offering both pick-ups in-store as well as home delivery.

is growing, offering both pick-ups in-store as well as home delivery. On-site assistance for both retail and pro customers for product selection. Lowe's employs Pro Sales managers to meet with Pro customers both at stores or at job sites.

Now, if you've read my Home Depot article and consider this to be slim and somewhat nondescript compared to Home Depot's Pro "Ecosystem" and associate system... well, you're not alone.

Lowe's has, as I see it, still some work to do, and you'll see this as we go forward. Nonetheless, being the second-largest retailer in its field in the world is certainly a selling point.

I hope that this brief introduction to Lowe's operations has given you somewhat of an overview of how Lowe's operates, from product, to inventory, to store, to home. There's nothing out of the ordinary here, beyond the scale at which it is done.

Lowe's makes money by selling a variety of hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of product to customers across North America. They offer a variety of sales channels and shipping options and cater specifically to their pro customers. This is a massive, $690B a year market, and extremely slow-changing. It's dominated by a small number of several large players, which are near-impossible to crack.

Lowe's - How has the company been doing?

Alright, so right off the bat I'll say that Lowe's is doing just fine. Profits are good, earnings certainly go in the right direction, and even Corona isn't set to take a bite out of Lowe's EPS...

EPS payout remains at a ridiculously conservative sub-40% for a staples company, and free cash flow, barring current estimates for the year, moves in the correct direction. While the company hasn't outperformed the benchmark retail index...

... It's outperformed the S&P 500 and can, in no way, be said to have done "badly."

FY19 results were good. Net sales increased by 1.2% on a YoY basis, and this sales increase materialized despite an increased store closure and exit of the Mexico and Orchard Supply Hardware business.

The company also completed a review of its Canadian operations - with 28 store closures as a result, and another 6 planned in early FY20. Methods to make the Canadian operations leaner will also be implemented, and a corporate restructuring was initiated. Canada has been a problem child for Lowe's for a while, and this marks the latest part of the effort to turn not only Canada, but a large part of Lowe's as a company around.

As of early FY20, Lowe's is one year into its multi-year transformation plan, but has already executed on several initiatives set to deliver future efficiency. Much like its competitor HD, Lowe's is talking in terms of "Ecosystem," which isn't all that strange considering they headhunted former HD executive Marvin Ellison as their new CEO.

During 2019, the company saw specific trends in several product categories - positive in 10 out of 13 - while noting negative development in Lighting, as well as Kitchens and Baths (related to the company's exit of the PSI segment in 2018). All of the remaining segments grew in sales.

In terms of tariff pressure, Lowe's noted only a slight 32 bps decrease in gross margin which has been ascribed to the tariff situation during the year as well as store closures, Canadian restructuring, and SCM issues.

Perhaps the most negative trend can be found in the company's margins, which is why Lowe's is shaking things up. Take a look at operating and FCF margins.

Compared to Home Depot, these can go so far as be characterized as "Bad." It's clear that Home depot, operating at 5-6% higher margins, is doing something right that Lowe's is doing wrong. This doesn't make Lowe's a "bad" company, just something the company needs to - and are - address/ing. The company recently replaced the CFO, Head of Merchandising, Head of Stores, CIO, president of Lowes.com and the head of SCM as well as CMO. The company also replaced 11 of 13 merchandising VPs. It's a bloodbath over at Lowe's, but I believe this will lead to positive things in the long term.

Other metrics are excellent. Company debt is well below 3X, at 2.58X, with a 9.16X interest coverage, and as I mentioned earlier, the only thing that's expected to happen with Lowe's insofar as earnings go in 2020/2021 is up.

In short, while financials have been excellent over the past 10 years, they've also underperformed peers, and Lowe's hasn't yet changed to meet the demands of the modern retail world. That's what's currently going on.

Lowe's - What are the risks?

There are, of course, some key risks with Lowe's as well - namely one.

Sensitivity to the housing market - when it goes up, so does Lowe's, and vice versa. We may be entering a period of falling housing prices and an overall weak job market which could threaten Lowe's.

I don't see any other significant risk that's specific to the sector or Lowe's. There are tariff issues, but we've already seen that their "bite" is limited. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has muscled in onto Lowe's turf through the purchase of Sears' Kenmore brand, but history has shown that visiting physical stores is crucial to project accuracy, and customers are still picking up items in-store, demonstrating customer loyalty.

I consider the housing market risk the most significant one, though it's admittedly a big one.

Lowe's - What's the valuation?

Valuation is good. Not excellent - but then for Lowe's, it rarely is.

The company currently trades at 16.8X earnings during corona times, which can be viewed as slightly expensive when so much is on sale. However, this is one of those rare times when I consider market premium to be applicable.

Potential upside based on forecasts and market premium - which again, I consider justified - gives us a more than 20% potential rate of annual returns including dividends. Despite there being some ambiguity to these forecasts (25% miss rate) from FactSet, I do consider the overall trend backed by strong fundamentals and therefore, valid.

We can see that Lowe's dips now and again in terms of share price and valuation. It's not impossible that you'll find Lowe's trading close to 16-17 times earnings in the future. A 5.9% earnings yield is just enough to make the company interesting.

This is also reflected in my rating system. Lowe's scores excellent in Quality - but so-so in opportunity. The current valuation is 2.99% off what I consider to be acceptable/undervalued, and the moderate 2.26% yield combined with the aforementioned barely-good enough earnings yield puts us just at acceptability. Lowe's, thanks to its BBB+ rating, an extremely low payout ratio of 38% (lower than HD's 58%), 57-year dividend streak and a "Wide Moat" followed by "Exemplary" management according to M* gives us an extremely high-quality score, pushing the total to 2.9. It's one of the only Class 1, ultra-safe stocks, together which Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in the consumer staples segment, that can currently be considered "on sale."

While Home Depot offers a higher yield at nearly 3%, the potential rates of return for Lowe's are, in their conservative ranges of 13-23%, significantly higher than 5-13% for Home Depot, reflected through the lower opportunity score in the company.

Thesis

Lowe's has made, and still has an amazing journey before it. When the new CEO came in, Pros had, in his own words, stopped coming to Lowe's to shop. The lack of preferred parking, the lack of inventory depth, failure of sales staff to address the pros and customers where over 60% of patrolled time went to non-sales activities and inefficiencies across the width of the entire organization (Lowe's was on a 10-year-old webpage platform) had made the company sluggish compared to its peer/s.

The new CEO came in to change that and has made an excellent start. While Lowe's fundamental finances were never a problem, profitability and margins were. This is what Ellison is trying to turn around, and given where he comes from and what he's doing, he seems to be doing just that.

Investors need to give the company time - but in that time, you're compensated adequately through a very safe 38% payout dividend of 2.3% yield with a high potential upside. Dividend growth is beyond excellent at over 20% yearly on a 5-year average basis, and the only potential trajectory long term I see for Lowe's is up.

Therefore, at 16.8X P/E and what I consider to be an undervaluation of 3% to a fair conservative value of $100/share, I would consider Lowe's a "BUY."

Stance

At a slight undervaluation of 3%, with a potential upside of 15-20% annual rates of return until 2022, I consider Lowe's a "BUY".

