Sinclair Is Now A Contrarian Play

This is my third article covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI). The first two have not aged well. Actually, that might be an understatement. The thesis of my first piece was fairly simple. Back in November, I thought the company would benefit from strong advertising boosts generated from political revenue and from Fox owning the Super Bowl in 2020. Though I still believe that reasoning was originally sound, given the economic devastation from COVID-19, I no longer view advertising revenue to be better than expectations in 2020. In all likelihood, advertising will actually miss pre-COVID-19 guidance. My follow-up article was centered largely around two points. The first point being Sinclair's selloff was simply overdone. Turns out that was wrong. The second point was valuation compared to peers. This point depends entirely on how you value Sinclair's regional sports networks.

The only other Seeking Alpha contributor who has covered Sinclair in the last 9 months is Max Greve. Despite not actually having a position, Max dropped three Sinclair articles in the month of March alone. The most recent of which was seemingly in direct response to my assertion that a company trading at a market cap valued lower than cash on the books was a preposterous market irrationality. Though I recommend reading the article, I'd argue some of the best information can actually be found in the comments from Jesse Peterson. I love that Max and I disagree on this name because I genuinely value Max's opinion and the last thing I want to do is live in an echo chamber as an investor. We just don't agree on this name.

Pro leagues aren't taking back rights any time soon

DTC is undeniably the trend in media. We see it with all the big players in broadcast. ViacomCBS (VIAC) has CBS All-Access, AT&T (T) owned HBO Max goes live in May, and Comcast (CMCSA) is launching Peacock nationwide in July. It is very clear what is happening in the streaming space. If you own content, you benefit from transitioning to a direct to consumer model. This is actually a fundamental point in my investment strategy. And it works if your core competency as a business is media. If your core competency is baseball games, it might make more sense to leave the production of the media product to the professionals.

To be clear, the leagues can absolutely shop around for new partners if/when agreements with Sinclair can't be renewed. That doesn't mean it's in the best interest of professional sports leagues to take on their own production. Even if production, distribution, and monetization of the streaming video product all come in-house, it might not be a net gain for the leagues for the same reasons cord-cutting hurts carriage fees. The NFL, for instance, gets very lucrative deals from the broadcast players. So lucrative, that to meet the reported demands of the NFL, ViacomCBS could actually lose money in the early years of a renewal. Could the NFL just take the rights back, go direct, and make more money? Doubtful. A league going direct means hiring a production staff, media sales staff, and the investment dollars required to buy necessary cameras and equipment for dozens of media markets. Could the leagues ultimately do this? Perhaps. I'll never say never. But is that a move you make immediately following the cancellation of all live sporting events during a pandemic? Probably not.

If the endgame in live sports streaming is video viewers who actually consume the sports content no longer get subsidized by the ones who don’t, isn’t it easier for the leagues to keep letting distribution partners pay them to do it? Rhetorical.

Local news renaissance?

Per the latest Form 10-K, 45% of the company's consolidated total revenue comes from sports affiliate fees. While this is a considerable percentage of Sinclair's revenue, it's still less than half. If you believe the RSN valuation could ultimately go to $0 and you wipe out all RSN revenue, that still leaves well over $2 billion annually that can't be siphoned away from regional sports networks going bust. Local news is still the largest chunk of Sinclair's revenue. Local news also happens to be seeing a big surge in consumption during stay at home orders as a result of COVID-19.

The latest TV viewing numbers are clear. As people continue to be stuck in their homes, they are watching more live television. Furthermore, local news has outperformed other programming in this area as more people are turning to their local news outlets for daily updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

If you're still working right now, there's a good chance you're working from home. While a return to whatever economic-normal is after this will see migration back to workplaces, I think there's a chance some positions will stay at home permanently. It isn't unreasonable to hypothesize the transition to remote employment during the pandemic will prove out efficiencies in certain businesses. Recode shows a huge spike in working from home mentions in company transcripts. The article states that though just 5% currently do so, as much as two-thirds of the workforce has the capability to work from home. If even 10% of temporary remote workers are able to continue working remotely permanently after the pandemic is over, television viewing could see a sustained boost even after the virus is gone. A remote work movement could do wonders for a daypart that has historically been shunned by advertisers looking to reach younger, employed viewers.

Short Interest

As of writing, the latest short interest data we have for Sinclair is from March 31st. What has transpired over the last 12 months shows a pretty strong correlation between short interest and closing price.

Source: Nasdaq data, author generated graphic

Short interest is 16 percent of the float. Given the aggressive increase in short interest over the last month, I think it's fair to wonder if the "sell Sinclair" trade is exhausted at this point. While I would never say take this website as gospel, we can look to iBorrowdesk to get a rough idea of share availability over time.

Source: iBorrowdesk.com

Given the rise in short interest and the collapse of the share price, it shouldn't be a surprise that share availability is as low as it has been in the last twelve months right now. I never want to be contrarian for the sake of being contrarian. Given that, I don't typically buy stock simply because of high short interest. However, in this case, I see high short interest in a company that has cash, has a core product that is being consumed more than it was 2 months ago, and that is out of favor due to potential catalysts that I don't believe are going to actually happen. Potential short squeeze? I say yes.

My Technical View

I've shared this chart on twitter a few times. The red dotted lines show what served as a downward channel for about ten months. The bottom support of that channel completely dropped out in mid-March when employers started sending workers home due to coronavirus concerns. Thanks a lot, Tom Hanks. Despite RSI-14 digging out of deep oversold territory, the stock has not managed to reclaim the bottom of that channel.

Source: Investing.com, Daily chart, 4/21 close

The monthly chart shows just how vicious the selling has been the last 12 months.

Source: Investing.com, Monthly chart, 4/21 close

The stock has sold off about 80% over the course of the last 11 1/2 months virtually in a straight line. And while this could certainly get worse, the stock is now the most oversold it has been on the monthly chart since the financial crisis. Though it is completely fair to call the current economic climate another crisis, I think you could make a technical case for buying Sinclair in the low teens.

Conclusion

In my first article covering Sinclair, I viewed 2020 revenue as an overlooked catalyst for a beaten up stock. At this juncture, I think it's fair to estimate any positive Super Bowl gains from Sinclair's big Fox affiliate footprint have likely been countered with advertising losses in other areas. Even though Sinclair has smaller exposure to these networks, the cancelling of the Olympics and March Madness have very likely hurt the company's NBC and CBS stations in 2020. Though it remains to be seen how political will influence revenue in the second half of the year, my 2020 thesis for the name is unlikely to be the bullish catalyst I had hoped it would be. My follow-up article was centered around valuation compared to peers. I believe that thesis still holds up because I assign value the RSN assets while others do not.

Though I have not added to my position as aggressively as I did in March, I still hold shares for all of the reasons laid out in this article. Again, I'm not expecting the advertising revenue numbers this year to see the lift bulls like myself may have been hoping for. In all likelihood, Q2 is going to be bad. I would even brace for the possibility of a retest of lows. Furthermore, I wouldn't rule out fresh lows in Sinclair if the overall market takes another leg lower. Having said that, it's also possible that state jurisdictions begin loosening the clamps on economic activity in the weeks ahead. As that happens, Sinclair should be well-positioned to put advertising revenue back on the books with increased local news consumption.

