COVID-19 And The Brave New Bull Market

To say that 2020 has been a volatile year thus far would be an understatement. After reaching new highs, major indices nosedived at a record-breaking pace, while the VIX registered a record close in the process. And yet, this exceptionally tumultuous first half may end on a positive note if the ongoing market rebound does not falter. The key question that investors need to grapple with is no longer if asset prices at these levels are justified, given the tragic developments that continue to unfold, but rather if the main drivers of the recent rally are durable.

It goes without saying that the world’s systemically important central banks, and more critically the Federal Reserve, are behind this orchestrated market rebound, after rushing again to stem the financial meltdown that would surely erupt if stock prices, and subsequently risk-appetite, continued their historic collapse. In what could go down in history as a watershed moment, the well-calibrated move by major central banks to swiftly introduce far-reaching programs to increase market liquidity and safeguard financial stability has resulted in igniting an explosive rally across asset classes. In fact, if we define the entry into a bull-market as an upside move exceeding 20 percent, technically we are already in one.

Yet, the perplexing conundrum investors are faced with is whether monetary stimulus in itself will be sufficient to offset what may turn out to be an excruciatingly prolonged period of economic paralysis, with a high probability of cascading defaults. The International Monetary Fund recently warned that the actual toll of the pandemic could tip the world economy into a protracted recession of depth and severity that could rival that of the Great Depression, as global economic output shrinks at an unprecedented rate.

It is important to be cognizant of how stretched central banks’ balance sheets have become. This in turn implies either that their ammo is all but exhausted, which could seriously complicate the efforts of preventing further market sell-offs, or that they are determined to go “all-in” regarding the impact such a policy stance will have on the purchasing power of money down the road. The risk of a full-blown currency crisis is more pronounced than in the past and certainly higher than many market participants tend to think.

Clearly, at its core this is a health crisis and as such the solution will ultimately need to be a medical one, but until then financial markets will operate on the basis of what is more likely to transpire, while hopefully sidestepping the numerous economic potholes the journey will inevitably entail. The recovery will be experienced first in financial markets before manifesting into a genuine economic rebound. This is what happened in the past, and this pattern will likely hold when the current crisis finally begins to dissipate.

However, what remains unknown is the path of the economic recovery, with many debating whether it will actually be a V-shaped or a U-shaped one. Unfortunately, recent news suggests that the possibility of an L or W-shaped recovery cannot be ruled out, with the latter becoming increasingly likely as the virus’ seasonality will determine the likelihood of secondary waves that could further weigh on investor sentiment.

We have growing evidence that the spread of COVID-19 will decelerate in the northern hemisphere during the summer months. But will we be ready to fend off a potential second wave when the flu season returns? Such a development could deliver a devastating one-two punch that will trigger another leg-down for asset prices, and a pervasive fear that the pandemic’s aftereffects will hamper economic activity for many years to come.

And then there is the troubling case of reinfection. Ominously, there are too many incidents of relapse, among patients who were believed to have developed antibodies. This, in combination with the challenges of creating an effective vaccine for such a complicated virus, signals that the pandemic threat will linger for significantly longer than originally anticipated. Practically, if a vaccine that truly works is to arrive 18 months from now, there will be a host of intractable economic consequences. In fact, if we don’t get people back to work within the next couple of months, the economic damage could be irreparable, shattering the psyche of hopeful investors. The lessons of the Great Depression suggest that if the current status quo persists, an aversion to debt will become the norm, which will necessitate a transition to an entirely different economic model.

Consequently, investors would be wise to use this opportunity to reduce risk where possible, as the scenario of a V-shaped recovery will likely prove to be impossible to achieve. Instead, this is the time for rotation from passive index investing to carefully selected stocks of companies with healthy fundamentals and strong balance sheets; especially those operating in sectors where navigating today's uncharted waters unscathed is not implausible.

It is also crucial to note that as monetary policy becomes overstretched, bonds as an asset class will inexorably become less attractive, and hence less of a true safe haven. Conversely, selective stock picking of solid companies that have the tools to weather this storm can provide a certain degree of safety, while allowing investors to lay claim on the upside that is to come. Stocks' inherent function as an inflation hedge should not be underestimated, and in today's economic backdrop that could become a key consideration in terms of wealth preservation. As such, I strongly believe we are entering a period when value investing will shine again. Investors who have mastered this art should be prepared, after careful screening, to embrace emergent opportunities. And there will be quite a few.

