Chart Industries: A Little Diversification Goes A Long Way

The company also has significant demand from the beverage industry for carbon dioxide and the new marijuana industry.

The long lead times of many products mean that the profitability for this year is already known.

Most of the time, the oil and gas orders for items supplied by Chart Industries (GTLS) hog the spot light. Generally that is the fastest growing and most cyclical division.

But the coronavirus has temporarily upended priorities. The result has been a lot of talk about ventilators. Medtronic (MDT) is probably one of the better known medical ventilator manufacturers. Less well known is the need for liquid oxygen and a liquid oxygen delivery system for those same patients that need ventilators.

Chart industries has long had a secure place in the liquid gas and cryovac preservation of bio-materials in hospitals and the healthcare (especially research) in general. In fact, the company also has equipment to handle liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide because the needs are very similar.

Therefore the company could find some extra business due to the challenges presented by the coronavirus. Sometimes the company is not the vendor that hospitals deal with. Instead the company sells its system or key parts to other vendors that sell a complete product. No matter, this company will benefit from the increased demand for liquefied gases for use in the healthcare industry.

In the meantime, the major projects that the company bids for should continue through the current crisis. Many of these projects began when things were better. But these large projects often have very low profitability hurdles. Therefore they are profitable under the most trying circumstances. These large projects tend to move forward no matter the industry conditions.

Furthermore, this company has large lead times for many of its products. Therefore the current fiscal year has already been accounted for with orders to deliver. Most of the current bids will be for orders in future fiscal years. There can be delays in some projects. That is probably the biggest threat the coronavirus problem poses. But a large project cancellation is highly unlikely.

Therefore a large chunk of the company's business is fixed for the current fiscal year. Meanwhile the coronavirus challenges probably mandate more liquid gas delivery systems. Not many companies are in this position.

Furthermore, the gas delivery system are being used by the burgeoning marijuana industry. This business is really just beginning to present itself. However, potential growth of this opportunity seems assured.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 21, 2020

In the meantime, the stock price has fallen to levels not seen since 2016. The company now has far more orders and a much higher level of business. Yet this stock is priced for oil and gas industry Armageddon. Mr. Market appears to be a bit much too pessimistic.

Management has announced a stock repurchase program of $75 million. At current prices, management could purchase more than enough stock to be used when the convertible debt passes the conversion hurdles. With the orders already in place, this company could generate decent cash flow in this fiscal year.

The stock is unlikely to remain at current levels unless the coronavirus panic lasts for more than 6 months. That is highly unlikely. In any event, the company diversification should see this company through the current crisis until more normal industry conditions resume.

The latest oil price war has no effect on long term large projects that this company frequently bids on. The only thing that might happen is that current events may cause the delay in the beginning of new projects. But once the economy recovers from the current situation, then this stock could soar back to previous levels. This company is generally fast growing and very profitable.

Source: Chart Industries March 19, 2020, Corporate Presentation

The distribution and storage will have some extra coronavirus business this fiscal year. Normally this company is known for its oilfield storage and delivery capabilities. Those orders are long term and will continue. But the small orders that go to healthcare may enhance the revenue a little in the current year.

So while ventilators make the current headlines. The supporting business is also both significant and profitable.

Source: Chart Industries March 19, 2020, Corporate Presentation

Mr. Market clearly has some overblown fears about the future of this company. Any "hiccup" is likely to be only a quarter or two. There is a realistic fear that orders will temporarily sag. That may indeed happen. But the diversification shown above should prevent a complete collapse that the market is anticipating.

No matter how bad this conoravirus issue becomes, most people still want their carbonated beverages. The medical, beverage, and food storage related businesses will provide a cushion for any bumps elsewhere. This company is surprisingly diversified. Once Mr. Market realizes the benefits of that diversification, then this stock will be properly re-evaluated.

Source: Chart Industries March 19, 2020, Corporate Presentation

In addition, this company has more growth prospects by servicing the stations for natural gas vehicles. This part of the vehicle industry is growing at a decent pace without all the badgering for help constantly in the headlines about the electric vehicle industry. Natural gas vehicles burn cleaner than other types of fuel and natural gas is a very cheap fuel.

The exhaust product is still carbon dioxide. So clearly all types of vehicles have a ways to go to reduce pollution. But for the time being, natural gas represents a decent step in the less pollution direction. No government handouts are needed. The technology already exists (even for passenger cars).

This company generally does not spend much on research and development. Traditionally the company purchases small companies either using the company stock or by floating convertible debt to raise money. Oftentimes, the conversion price is about 20% above the current market price at the time of the purchase. Therefore most of the purchases are accretive from the minute the purchase is made. Some do need to be "whipped into shape" though. The convertible debt also keeps the cost of debt at around 1% or 2%. So the interest cost to the company is minimal.

The Future

Clearly the coronavirus and the oil price war have brought about a temporary "hiccup". This company will most likely post decent quarters all year due to the lead times of its products and the long term nature of the projects to which these products are sold to. Therefore the current fiscal year is unlikely to change much.

What could happen is a temporary slacking of bidding activity as new large projects have a delayed start or approval process. But once the coronavirus threat is over with, then activity should return to normal. This company is very unlikely to suffer much financially unless the current situation lasts until 2021. That is highly unlikely.

Therefore this stock can be considered by many kinds of investors. Many of the products made are both recession resistant and necessary. A bigger impact would comes from the continued inactivity in the oil and gas industry. There is an offset to that because Chart also sells to natural gas users basically the same equipment. In any event, the business may temporarily swoon. But it is unlikely to collapse. Once Mr. Market begins to look forward to better times, this stock will be priced a lot higher than the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long gtls. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.