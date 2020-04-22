The Trend Is Your Friend: A Rules-Based Sector Momentum Strategy For Any Market Environment (Podcast Transcript)

After 20 years working in all parts of the asset management business, Armor Index ETFs founder Jim Colquitt hit on an approach that he feels does just this.

What if investors could capture the full upside of equity returns - but with less volatility and smaller drawdowns along the way?

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the afternoon of Monday, April 6, 2020. My guest today is Jim Colquitt. Jim is the Founder and President of Armor Index, Inc. and is responsible for the development of the firm’s proprietary algorithm.

In February, his firm launched its first ETF, the Armor US Equity Index ETF. Ticker symbol, (ARMR). Prior to founding Armor, Jim held various positions over his almost 20-year career in the investment management business, including roles that focused on really the full gamut of investing from investing strategy and asset allocation to security valuation, fundamental quantitative and econometric research, as well as portfolio construction and management and trading.

He graduated from Texas A&M University with dual Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in Management and Marketing and an MBA degree with a Specialization in Finance. Welcome to Let’s talk ETFs, Jim. I’m really glad you could join. I think the timing is pretty much perfect.

Jim Colquitt [JC]: Hi, Jonathan. Thank you so much for having me. I’m really excited to be on with you today.

JL: Yes, absolutely. And what you’re doing and what your fund attempts to do, I think, is really unique and I think will be of great interest to our listeners, particularly because of what’s going on in markets right now. So, as we’re speaking on Monday, April 6, obviously, markets are – they’re up a ton right now, but it’s really just been crazy whipsaw action back and forth since late February in U.S. markets. And I think that you’re – the underlying strategy of ARMR really tries to address this sort of market environment, in particular.

Before we get into that, though, I would love to just find out why you got into investing in the first place, and kind of how you ended up where you are today?

JC: Yes, thanks, Jonathan. Well, I would say that I’ve had a passion for investing for a long time. And I like to tell the story about when I was 12 years old, I decided that I wanted to invest in the stock market. I’d heard about it through talking to my dad and other family members. And I – so – I hatched this idea that I would mow yards all summer long and save up all my money and then give it to my dad to invest in for me. So that’s what I did.

And so I learned a very valuable lesson very early on, because he took all the money that I had for the summer and invested it in two stocks. And subsequently, they both went bankrupt.

JL: I’m going to tell you my story in a second. I’ve got something fairly similar. That’s a good story that – so, yes. So which were the stocks, what…

JC: I don’t even remember. I remember him telling me, I had asked him, because I was 12 years old in 1987. And then if you recall, we had the crash in October of 1987. And I think it was one of those things where I had lost a little bit of track of what was going on.

But I remembered having the conversation around the dinner table about what was happening on that day in October Black Monday and realizing that, that doesn’t sound very good for investing. And so my dad assured me that everything was fine, but then come to find out later we did, in fact, lose everything in those two stocks.

So I don’t remember, which stocks they were, but it was a sharp enough memory to know that, “Okay, this is a reality. This can happen when you put your hard-earned money to work in the stock market.” So a very valuable lesson early on. And I would say, as I kind of got older and went through my schooling, college and then business school, et cetera, I was always really drawn to the mathematical side of investing in a quantitative side, if you will.

And so that’s where I kind of leaned into a lot. And that really kind of stoke the passion that I have. And as we’ll talk about, I’m sure later here is just forming a rules-based quantitative-driven strategy that kind of seemed natural to me out of kind of where I was kind of bent from an early age.

JL: Yes, sure. No, I think one of the worst things that can happen to an investor that’s just starting out is that they get lucky and…

JC: Yes.

JL: …have some really good luck out of the gate, because then they don’t really realize what can go wrong, how badly things can go wrong. I guess just briefly, my story is that, I – my father is a doctor and he had a patient who worked on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, who got us passes to go visit him there and we got to see the action there. And they had this great story about some kid probably like in the mid-50s, who bought probably one share of McDonald’s, I want to say. And it split eight times and he reinvested all the dividends and he paid for the bulk of his college education 20 years or so with it.

JC: Right.

JL: …so my dad had me following stocks in the newspaper, no internet yet really in those days either. And so I followed basically 10 companies that I was personally interested in. So I think like Hershey’s (HSY), Toys“R”Us, General Motors (GM) and Ford (F). And just following the action over that summer of 1990, I ended up deciding, “All right, let’s go with shares of General Motors.”

And it took a couple of weeks, had to place a full service brokerage order, because again, of course, no deep discount brokers takes couple of weeks to get the whole thing together. And basically, the day or a few days after got those shares, Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait and the price of oil just skyrocketed and all the automobile companies took it on the chin in a major way. And…

JC: Yes.

JL: …right out of the gate just huge losses. So yes, it’s a good trial by fire, I think, too.

JC: Yes. No, to your point, that’s a great lesson to learn early.

JL: Yes, totally. Okay, cool. So let’s – so you’ve got this interest in kind of the mathematical side of investing. You – you’ve been through really all parts and all sides of the asset management business and the portfolio management business trading. And so what made you decide to strike out on your own and found Armor?

JC: So, going back to the statement that you made and kind of I’ve had varying experiences. And I started my career off early in the money market area, which was, as you can imagine, the safest, if you will, and then I moved over to the high-yield bond side.

So I kind of had the bookends of experience with regard to safety and liquidity and just sheer volatility. And what I really began to figure out is that, there was a lot of times when people would make decisions that you’d see a headline come across one of the business channels, and there would be an extreme reaction, both in share price or price on the screens and then as well as in other people around the firm.

And people would come running down the trading desk and say, “We’ve got to take risks down, we’ve got to take risks down.” And it always was perplexing to me that we would have such a knee jerk reaction or there was such a knee jerk reaction when theoretically we’re supposed to be long-term investors and not day traders.

And the asset management business, in my opinion, is very unique business. And that when it goes on sale, people are scared to death to buy more of it. And it’s not like that for most other asset classes. There you go to the grocery store and you see something that’s on sale for 30%. And you’re like, “You know what, I think, I’m actually going to stock up on some of this.

I know I’m going to buy it anyway. So might as well buy it at a 30% discount. It doesn’t happen like that a lot of times in asset classes or in equity markets. And so it became apparent to me that if there was a way to try and cut through that noise and cut through that emotion, whether it’s fear on the downside or greed on the upside, if there’s a way to kind of cut through that noise and make a more kind of systematic type judgment call or a systematic decision-making process that could potentially serve you better in the long run.

And so I really just experimented with trying to figure out what that even looks like. Is there a way to mechanically do that? And that became like a passion project almost for me and that I was determined to figure out a way to do this. And this was a kind of a sidebar project that I was working on, on my own time. And all of a sudden, I started to figure out, I think, I’m – I think I may have figured out a way to do this.

And then the next question became, well, how do I monetize this? How do I put this into a product? And really, an ETF became the most logical structure to use for something like this, because it allows it to get out to the masses and for people to access it. Anyone could access it. You don’t – as long as you can buy a share and you can – you could buy into the strategy. So that was really kind of how I hatched the idea of coming up with the Armor Index.

JL: Nice. And I guess, as we get into the strategy more, I think, the ETF structure, in particular, probably has some advantages in terms of tax management, for example, when you’re trading in and out of things on a fairly regular basis that other fund structures don’t offer to investors. So yes…

JC: Exactly.

JL: …we’ll get into that. Also no doubt. So I guess, one more thing before we get into the mechanics of the fund itself. Just while you’re here anyway and someone who has been watching markets for fairly long time at this point and seem – seen a lot of different environments panics, what’s your take on the current coronavirus-induced market panic?

Do you think the market is overreacting here? Do you think it’s not reacting heavily enough? Is this really ultimately about a virus? Or is it about the underlying economic fallout that we’ll see from it? What’s your take here? Not that this necessarily goes into the strategy of the fund, because I think what’s nice about it is that it’s mathematical and rules-based and you take that emotion out of it, but just curious for your take here?

JC: Yes. I guess, I would start with an overarching comment, which is we’re going to get through this. And there’s no doubt in my mind that we will get through this. I truly believe that, not only in the U.S., but globally. I think this will allow us to come out of this stronger in the future, as we are better prepared to deal with things like this that could happen again in the future.

So I tend to be quite the optimistic type person. So I do look at this as it’s going to be tough for a little while. But I do believe that we’re – we’ll get through this and we will come out stronger on the other end.

In the interim, not to sound morbid, but my feeling is that, we’re going to have to see peak deaths, if you will, in the U.S. or whatever the applicable country is, because that’s really – I don’t think you can really say that you can see the light at the end of the tunnel until we can start to see the daily deaths rate start to come down.

And we’ve started to see that in places like Italy and other countries in Europe, where they’ve kind of gone through it and I think we’re kind of loosely using, like Italy, Spain and Germany as a proxy for the U.S. on how we should expect to kind of go through this. And every country is going to have a different answer and every country is going to have a different timeline, but I do think we have to see that inflection point.

And I think that’s a little bit of what we’re starting to see today – in the market today is that, people are reacting to – it sounds almost like there’s hope on the horizon for a lot of people as we’re starting to see potential death rates come down. And looking at all the data, it seems like it’s probably a mid-April type timeframe for the U.S. It’s going to be different on a state-by-state basis.

But just more holistically at the U.S. level, I think, we’re probably going to see peak death rates in the next week or two. And I think that’s going to give investors a lot of confidence that we’re starting to move through this. But I think the more difficult thing to answer really is going to be how this is going to impact the economy over the next one, two, three, six months from now, because a lot of damage has really been done.

And if you just look at the unemployment numbers, some of the other metrics that are coming out over the last week or so. We – if you just look at charts, we have a – when you look at all these different indicators, I mean, things are moving off of the chart here literally to levels that we haven’t ever seen before. And while I want to believe that we’re going to have a V-type, bounce back, it just to me seems like it’s going to take a little bit more time to get through this.

And when President Trump came out initially with a 15-day kind of holding period, where people were asked to shelter in place a little bit and stay home, I felt like we were going to just having that 15-day period would be fine, right? We would get through it. And – but I think now that we’ve extended it really through the end of April. Everyday that you keep businesses shut, it’s doing that much more damage, in my opinion, to the overall economy.

Now, with that said, I will say the Fed and the government overall has really, I mean, they’re throwing everything at this. And you see that with the Payroll Protection Plan that’s going in place, you see it with things like student loans have been stopped payments on that. The Fed is providing astronomical amounts of liquidity to the system, even buying ETFs. And so it really is, I mean, they are literally throwing the kitchen sink at this thing.

So I do think that that’s all going to help us kind of get back sooner rather than later. But I do think it’s fair to say that we are in a recession right now. We will – yes, as you know, you typically don’t know that until you’re a quarter or so passed it. But I do believe that we’re in a recession right now and it’s going to take a little bit of time for this to play out. And so I certainly think that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but I do think we’re going to have a little bit of a tough slog here for the next few months.

JL: Sure. Yes, that makes sense. And obviously, it’s somewhat industry-specific also. So if you’re talking about things like the travel and hospitality industries, I think, they hit there could be much deeper and longer than if you’re talking about less cyclical type businesses. So…

JC: Yes, yes.

JL: …definitely. And yes, I definitely agree with your overall assessment here of optimism mixed with a fair amount of caution. I wouldn’t necessarily want to just be buying hand over fist yet at this point…

JC: Yes.

JL: …I might want to take a little time to see if I can get in at a better price a little longer from now. Okay, cool. So let’s get into your maiden ETF, ARMR, which launched just on February 11. Congrats on the launch.

JC: Thank you. I appreciate that.

JL: Pretty unbelievable timing on your past.

JC: Yes. I have been accused of knowing something in advance. But I can assure you that, we just got really lucky on the timing, but sometimes it’s better to be lucky.

JL: Yes, definitely. So the fund is the Armor US Equity Index ETF. Ticker symbol ARMR. What is the fund’s overarching strategy? If you could just describe that in a few words for our listeners?

JC: Sure. At the end of the day, what we’re trying to do is, we’re trying to give investors exposure to the U.S. equity market, but to do so with built-in downside protection. It’s that easy. And we’re doing that through a systematic quantitative mechanism, which I alluded to a little bit earlier in a call.

JL: Sure. And how is this achieved exactly? We’ve got a fairly sophisticated audience here. So feel free to get into the underlying strategy in math and some level of detail?

JC: Sure. So the way we do it is, we look at, instead of looking at the U.S. equity market as a whole, what we do is, we look at it through the 11 kind of major sectors, if you will. So think, energy, financials…

JL: These are the GICS sectors, correct?

JC: Yes, yes, the 11 GICS sectors. That’s exactly right. And so what we do is, we look at each of those sectors on an individual basis. And at the end of the month, last business day of the month, we run our algorithm, and we say, should we be invested in the energy sector for the next one month? Should we be invested in the financial sector for the next one – next month? And we go through all 11 sectors asking that question based on the output of the algorithm?

And so if the algorithm says yes, then we are invested in that sector for the next one month and we take an equal weight approach. So if we had all 11 sectors where it ago, we would just divide the capital by 11 and we put it into each of the individual sectors, we would ride that out for one month, rerun the algorithm and ask that same question again.

And so what that means is that, we could theoretically be invested in one sector or 11 sectors on any given month. But what you find through when you look at the results through time is that, we’re typically, on average, invested in about eight or nine sectors. So it’s a very fair, wide ranging exposure of the vast majority of the time to the overall market.

But that’s really kind of the mechanics of kind of when we run the algorithm and how we do it. I’m obviously not going to give away the secret sauce, but I will tell you that what we do is we look at moving averages. And so if a sector is above its moving average at the end of the month, it’s included for the next month. If its below as moving average, it is not included for the next month.

So that just that simplicity, I think, translates well to investors and that they can understand, I think, most people understand how moving averages work. And it also allows for a very robust backtest. And because it – there’s never any sort of qualitative question of would we have included this or should we have included this? It is a black and white number.

And so that’s what we have been able to backtest over the last 20 years. We have data going back to the year 2000, and that’s when we effectively started everything. So it gives us a good look into how this product would have performed in various market environments, including the big downturn of 2008.

JL: Yes, sure. And also, I guess, the unwinding of the tech bubble at the very start of that backtest period there?

JC: Right.

JL: Okay, so let’s get into specifics of right now. So you said one – between one and 11 sectors. But I – reading the fund literature, there are cases where you could not be invested in equities at all, correct?

JC: Yes. That is – in fact, that’s kind of what we find ourselves in right now. If you – let’s just kind of walk back a step here. And when we came into the month of February, we had nine of the 11 sectors on.

JL: Okay.

JC: And so we had everything on except for energy and materials. And so that’s how the fund came into being on February 11, which is those nine sectors. And then when we reran the algorithm at the end of February, it kicked us out of everything except for technology.

JL: Wow.

JC: And so we immediately went to one sector for the month of March. But in hindsight and is that change was being made? All of a sudden, I realized that I’m on like 10 different Zoom (ZM) calls per day using technology that I’ve literally never even used before. I’ve got three kids that have effectively now become homeschoolers, because we’re doing distance learning.

JL: Yes.

JC: And I’ve got my seven-year old coming up to me saying, “I’ve got a Zoom call to attend today, can you help me get online?” And I mean, just things conversations that we’ve never had before around technology to the point that we were short on some technologies and I had to go out and buy a laptop in the midst of this, just to get the technology that our family needed to kind of get through the distance learning hump, if you will.

And so it seemed like a very advantageous or fortuitous place to be for the month of March, and the numbers ended up proving themselves out. I mean, I don’t think anybody was excited about how the month of March played out. But the S&P 500 was down about 12.5% in the month of March and Armor was down 8.37%. So we outperformed by over 4% in the month of March alone.

So we were super excited about how that played out and how that translated to just being in the technology fund. But fast forward to where we are today and when we rerun the algorithm at March 31, it kicked us out of technology and did not allow us back into anything else. So the question is what happens then, right? So what we do and this is part of the kind of built-in hedge, if you will, is that we move to all treasuries. And specifically, we buy the iShares seven to 10-year ETF.

JL: What is that, (IEF), right?

JC: IEF, that’s exactly right.

JL: Yes.

JC: And so that’s what we buy for our U.S. Treasury exposure. So we will ride that out for the rest of this month and then we’ll rerun the algorithm at April 30 and see where we go from there. But if we were to think that this market is going to potentially continue down further, Treasury seems like not a bad place to be in that possibility.

JL: Yes, definitely.

JC: Just to add one thing to that, I mean, this is a U.S. equity facing fund. So we don’t typically and by history, don’t spend a lot of time in IEF or in the U.S. Treasury exposure. In fact, going back through the last 20 years of data, we’ve only been 100% in treasuries, about 8% of the time. So it really is kind of a tail event almost to be in treasuries. But that’s what this thing is built for us is to give you that protection in volatile and down trending markets like this.

JL: Sure. Yes, I guess, we could probably all figure out what the other periods, where you would have ended up all-in treasuries would have been. And my guess is that six to 12 months out from there, you’re probably in all 11 sectors…

JC: Yes. And that’s…

JL: …not long after that, so…

JC: And that’s what you tend to see happen is that, the way the market tends to work is that when we come out of this, you’ll have a sector or two or three or five, that will immediately come back online. And then in subsequent months, you’ll add another one or two or three here. And then before you know it, we’ve got every market or every sector with exposure to every sector. So that’s just the way it works. It kind of works the same way in reverse.

I mean, if you go back to just January, the index was in all 11 and then we went to nine and then we took that big leap down to one and then now we’re in treasuries. So this was kind of a faster step function, if you will. But that’s the way it tends to work is then when we come back out of it, we’ll step function kind of into – to each of them on the way back up.

JL: Sure, yes. No, that makes sense possibly not in a straight line, it’s possible there’ll be some back and forth action for a while here. But yes, that – that’s the hope that we get back to that full investment sooner rather than later. So in the fund literature, there’s a big focus on why avoiding losses is key to long-term returns. And no doubt, you see a lot of that in the academic work, but you see a lot of the reverse also.

So, for example, one of the main issues with market timing and I was just looking at JPMorgan’s Asset Management retirement guide from 2019 and their focus is kind of on the opposite. They show that if you look back at a 20-year period, let’s say, from January 1, 1999 to December 31, 2018, if you miss just 10 days, the 10 best days in the stock market, your overall return is cut in half over a two decade period, which is obviously a hugely significant difference. So just curious why the focus on avoiding losses and how does your strategy ensure that investors don’t miss those highest return days?

JC: So I would look at it a little bit in the opposite direction. I can’t disagree with what you said. But what I would suggest is that, if you look at when you lose, let’s just say 10% of an asset to gain back what you lost, it takes an 11% return. So a 10% loss equals a 11% return just to get back to even. So then let’s – that – that’s not that bad, right? Because effectively, what you have to get back is very similar to what you lost.

But let’s say you lose 25% of an asset. Now, it takes a 33% return just to get back to even. And then if you were to lose 50% of an asset, now you have to have 100% return or a double, if you will, just to get back to even. And it’s almost like an exponential curve and how much you have to have to get back to even.

And I always like to point out the example of 2008, because I think this is where it really shows itself well. In that, if you look at – I like to show people the example that if you were to have placed $1 million in the S&P 500 at December 31, 2007 and you were to have placed $1 million in the Armor Index, which obviously didn’t exist back then, but we do have the backtest to show us what – how it would have looked.

The question is, in 2008, this S&P 500 lost 38.5%, okay? The Armor Index only lost 7.9%. So that’s really – that’s great. The delta between those two numbers clearly, Armor way outperformed. But the question that I like to ask people is, how long did it take the S&P 500 to get back to even? And the answer to that question is that, it took 49 months just to get back to that original $1 million that you started with.

If you ask that same question for the Armor Index, it took 11 months. So it didn’t even take a full-year. And if you run that forward and you say, “What – where was the value of that $1 million for the Armor Index when the S&P 500 finally crossed back over the $1 million mark?” It was $426,000 ahead of the S&P 500.

And you start thinking about people that are on a fixed income, they’re pulling out their 4% per year, what have you, having an additional $426,000 in this example, that starts to become real money at some point when you’re pulling that out and you’re living off of that. So the idea to me has always been that, if we can keep losses to the lower-end of that spectrum, it’s actually going to put you much further ahead over the long-term.

JL: Sure.

JC: And that’s why the emphasis.

JL: Not to mention the psychological benefit of, I mean, you look at that 49 months, people that were about to retire maybe in 2008, or early 2009, or people that were just in retirement. When you see a peak-to-trough sell-off of major benchmark indexes at 55% and 60%, you’re spending your 4% a month down there is the equivalent of spending 8% or 10%...

JC: Oh, yes.

JL: …and you’ll never get back to even at that at a timeframe.

JC: Yes.

JL: So…

JC: Yes. No, you’re exactly right. I don’t even note that in my chart. But you’re right. I mean, if you were pulling your 4% out in the depths of those downturns, you’re in – you’re probably not even back to even yet at this point.

JL: Yes.

JC: And I got a really interesting lesson on that. I remember I used to belong to this gym back in the 2008 timeframe. And there was this group of older guys that you could tell that they ate breakfast there every single morning with each other. And I would always overhear them talking about life and markets and stuff like that.

And when 2008 when we really started to take the downturn, a couple of these guys were retired, a couple of these guys were on the cusp of retiring. And it saddened me to hear these guys that were on the cusp of retiring, sit there and tell their buddies, what the way the market is going, I literally I’m going to have to work probably two or three more years. And I thought that I was going to be done at the end of this year.

That kind of stuff breaks your heart when you think about somebody that’s worked for a long career and they had grand plans to retire. And then now all of a sudden, they’re forced into working for a few more years just to try and recoup some of what they had lost. So that lesson kind of stayed with me from the 2008 era and just hearing those guys talk about that.

JL: Yes. No, that’s really well put. So in terms of the monthly rebalance, I guess, in terms of managing and backtesting and all of that makes sense, I think, it’s kind of easy and you’ve got your calendar months. But I’m just curious in markets like these with markets moving so rapidly, if a once a month strategy shift is frequent enough under all conditions, or if it’s just ideal to kind of have a set strategy and not tweak it...

JC: Well, I will tell you in the kind of discovery period of figuring out what this might look like, I tested using a daily decision-making process, a weekly, a monthly, quarterly, annually. I looked at all of those as far as when to make the decision. And then with regard to the moving averages, I literally looked at thousands of different combinations to figure out what is the most applicable timeframe that gives us the best kind of long-term results?

And what you find when you do that analysis is that, if you have the decision tree based on a daily or a weekly timeframe, you end up getting chopped up too much in the market, because just in this market, it’s a great example, right? Just by the time that you think, “Okay, we have to go in now, the market trades down another 5% or 8%.”

JL: Yes.

JC: And then you rerack and then it’s like, “Okay, well, now it’s time to sell.” Well, the market then rallies 5% or 8% or 10%. And so you just get chopped up from these daily movements. And you can even see that on the weekly timeframe as well. But what my research shows is that, if you move it to the one month’s timeframe, a lot of that kind of intra-month volatility tends to work itself out by the end of the month. And it really helps long-term results to use monthly.

If you get out to like quarterly, semi-annually or annually, you just don’t, you’re not moving fast enough to your point. So the sweet spot that I have found in my analysis and my research is that really the one month’s timeframe is or the monthly timeframe, I should say, is kind of the sweet spot.

JL: Nice. And in terms of tax management, ETFs are touted as having almost never paying capital gains taxes at the end of the year. Theoretically, trading in and out of things on a monthly basis opens you up to short-term gains is, what does that look like here? I know you’ve only been fine. So we’ve been around for under two months at this point, but just curious if that’s something that prospective investors should be concerned about?

JC: Yes. So the – that really is in the hands of the portfolio managers is to make sure that they are buying and selling in the most tax-efficient manner, if you will. So distributions, if there were to be any would only be at the end of the year. So you do have sufficient time to kind of where applicable lock in any sort of losses that might have happened from the moving into and out of other funds.

But as you know, the way that ETFs work is that, oftentimes, you’re doing more of a transfer and kind of…

JL: Sure. Yes, in-kind transactions, so they’re not necessarily having to go out and buy them on the open market, yes.

JC: Exactly. So that – that’s the tax efficiency that is built into all ETFs. And that’s just, again, it goes back to one of your earlier comments of this is just one of the advantages of this ETF structure.

JL: Sure. And I imagine if this was in a mutual fund, you’d probably end up having to pass on gains to investors more frequently?

JC: Exactly, exactly.

JL: Cool. So – but to get into just a little bit of the underlying building blocks here, you mentioned iShares seven to 10-year Treasury Fund. Which sector ETFs are you using for the 11 sectors when you need exposure to them?

JC: Yes. So the thought originally was, we want to make sure that we have sufficient size and we want to make sure that we’re doing this in the most cost-friendly way. And so that really brings kind of to the forefront that kind of the, what I would call the big four, right, the Vanguard’s, the State Street’s, the BlackRock’s and the Fidelity’s. And they’re all very comparable in prices with the exception really being BlackRock, the sector ETFs, they’re around 42 basis points; whereas at Vanguard, you’re at 10; State Street, you’re at 13; and at Fidelity, you’re at, I think, 8.4 basis points…

JL: Yes, something like 8...

JC: And so, then it really becomes this balance of what type of liquidity do I need versus the cost? And so we landed on using the Vanguard products. And that was, because they are, in some cases, two, three, four, five times the size of the equivalent Fidelity products. And so our idea was that, we felt like Vanguard gave us more liquidity than we would probably ever reasonably have to have.

And on top of that, it just didn’t seem like the 1.6 basis points savings that we would get to Fidelity kind of outweighed the additional liquidity that we got from Vanguard. But I will tell you the prospectus is written in such a way that we don’t have to stay with the Vanguard products.

I mean, if we were to wake up tomorrow and State Street said, they’ve dropped their fees to 1 basis point or something, we could switch to the State Street products or whatever product. We felt like gave us that combination of liquidity and the best price. So we’re not beholden to Vanguard is just what we’re using right now and what makes really the most sense.

JL: Interesting. Yes. Okay. So that is open to being changed in the future. And then, in terms of going with that seven to 10-year Treasury fund, is that because that’s kind of in the center of the yield curve, I would think in really, kinds of terrible blood in the Street type markets. Like, again, I’m thinking back to the 2008, 2009 period, you really want to take as much duration out of whatever your flight-to-safety is there, if you were in, let’s say, one-year treasuries, you probably were actually up over that period. So just curious where that comes from the seven to 10-year number?

JC: Yes. So that was, again, it just – it was just simply a backtest of using all of the different timeframe options, and saying which one gave us the best results long-term. And so the seven to 10-year was the one that gave us the best results. And so that’s why we went with that, and I think it makes sense for some of the reasons that you pointed out.

JL: Sure. And what happens with, for example, all of those sector funds pay dividends, obviously, utilities fund is going to pay higher dividends than a tech fund, but – and then you have within the Treasury also some yield. What happens with the dividends? Are you passing those back on to shareholders?

JC: Yes. That should come out in the distribution at the end of the year.

JL: Gotcha. Okay. So you collect those and then you pass them on to shareholders based on what’s been in the portfolio and which x dates you were able to hit there as a result?

JC: Exactly.

JL: Okay, cool. All right. And then I guess, just kind of overall question about the fund and how you envision investors using it, of course, we don’t give any financial advice here. But just in terms of, is this something that you view as potentially a core holding for equity exposure? Is this more of a satellite? Let me try to take kind of my big plain Vanilla Index Funds and eke a little extra alpha out by adding this on top of them. How do you envision this fund sitting in investor portfolios?

JC: What I have spoken to financial advisors and, again, I’m not giving them financial advice. But they asked the exact same question, right? Well, how do I position this in my kind of portfolio mix? And what I tell them is that, “I envision Armor being just a component of their overall U.S. equity exposure.”

So I like to think that maybe 20% of their U.S. equity exposure could be and something like the Armor Index. So if they have a 50% position in U.S. equity, maybe Armor is 10% of that. The thought really there is that, I’m still giving you or Armor is still giving you exposure to the U.S. equity market. But what we’re doing is that, we are – we have a built-in hedge put in place.

And I go back to kind of last fall when the yield curve first started to invert. And a lot of my financial advisor friends would tell me that now all of a sudden, their clients are calling them and saying, “Hey, I’m not pushing the panic button here or anything, but I’m seeing on all the business news channels that the yield curve is inverted and that always means a recession is coming after that.” So…

JL: It’s unbelievable how that worked out again this time, isn’t it?

JC: It is. It is, and…

JL: Yes.

JC: …you wouldn’t have thought that three months ago, right? You would have said the economy is way too strong. We’re going to be able to ride this out. This might be the one kind of false print of that, if you will.

JL: Yes.

JC: But – so it puts the financial advisor and a little bit of a, I wouldn’t say a pickle, but at least a moment of either explaining to them, here’s what we’ve done in your portfolio to protect you from this downside situation – potential downside situation, or kind of just walking them back from the ledge and saying, “Hey, we’re long-term investors, et cetera.” The general conversations that any financial advisor would have with their client.

But what I would suggest is, if you own Armor alongside of your other U.S. equity exposure, you can then very easily go to your clients and say, I know this is scary. I know this has historically led to recession. But rest assured, we have you – a portion of your U.S. equity exposure is in a product that is specifically built to protect your downside. Should we, in fact, have a downturn.

And you would think that there is a large give up, if you will, for having a product like this. But when you look at the returns of the Armor Index over kind of a business cycle, you actually come out ahead of the U.S. equity market and you do with lower volatility.

So I think the kind of preconceived notion would be like, I’m giving up something to be able to have this exposure and ensure you might not capture all of the upside, but the amount of your downside that gets protected. If you just look at upside, downside capture ratios, the downside being protected to the degree that it has historically through the back has been protected, you end up ahead in the long run and that gives the financial advisor a great story to tell their client that, “Hey, we’ve got a product that’s going protect you.”

And the other kind of added benefit of a product like this is that, let’s say, the financial advisor. He is getting a lot of pressure from his client like, I want you to bring down some of my U.S. equity exposure. I’m just not feeling comfortable. So now to pare down whatever you have as far as U.S. equity exposure, you’re now having to create a sell order, which then creates potentially a taxable event for that client.

If you were in the Armor Index, you would be able to ride that out and not have to sell out. So you’re not creating a taxable event for your client. So, again, it provides a downside protection. But in in addition to that, it actually allows you from a tax efficiency standpoint to help mitigate some of the creating taxable events by being able to stay invested in the fund as opposed to having to sell out of it to kind of pare down risk.

JL: Sure, yes. That’s – I think it’s a great story for advisors to be able to tell their clients. And just generally for, we’ve got a lot of do it yourself investors that listen to this show that use ETFs. I think it’s a pretty straightforward strategy that – anybody that has some understanding of markets can wrap their head around.

And frankly, I could see somebody with a long-term horizon wanting to put a lot more than 10% or 20% of their portfolio here, because you’d be exposed to equities 92% of the time. It sounds like in the backtest and the times you’re not would be where momentum is just going up against you in every possible way, so.

JC: And you hit on a great point there, Jonathan. That kind of 20% allocation that I said earlier is more of a just kind of blanket rule of thumb. But to your point, if you’ve got a client that’s up in years, if you will, and is approaching retirement, then maybe you move that 20% up to 40%, 50%, 60%.

And that kind of gives the financial advisor the ability to kind of toggle between just kind of pure U.S. equity exposure and something like the Armor Index, where if you felt like you need more protection for a particular client, you can dial that up to be 90% of the U.S. equity, 10% or vice versa. So I think the two kind of work in concert with one another based on the needs of the underlying client.

JL: Nice. Yes, that’s great. Anyway, Jim, this has been really awesome. Great fund you launched here really, really interesting. Where is the best place for listeners that are interested in researching everything we’ve been discussing further to go out and do that?

JC: Sure. I would just recommend that people go to our website, which is armoretfs.com. You will see plenty of information there. You’ve got investment cases, fact sheets, perspectives, everything you could ever possibly need to look out there. There’s also links there to our Twitter page and LinkedIn page, so you can get additional information on those two resources.

And I would just frankly, I would ask people if they’re interested, they can always e-mail me directly at jim@armoretfs.com. I’m happy to chat with anybody about the product and and see how it could possibly be used for their needs.

JL: Nice. All right. Anyway, best of luck with the fund. Best of luck to all of us with what’s happening in markets and the world right now. I hope you’re staying healthy and unseen. As you said, this too shall pass, markets always recover. U.S. is a resilient country and the economy will turnaround eventually.

JC: Well, Jonathan, I really do appreciate the time today and to your point. We will get through this and we will be stronger on the other side. So let’s not lose hope. But let’s do smart things in the interim to protect ourselves.

For disclosures, neither Jim Colquitt nor myself have positions in any of the funds discussed into these shows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.