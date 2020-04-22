Range Resources: Wall Street And Cognitive Dissonance Theory

Range, at least as of December 31, 2019, was unhedged in 2021, yet its well-hedged peer, CNX, and its stock, has dramatically outperformed.

April 5, 2020, marked my Seeking Alpha writing return, after a fourteen-month sabbatical from public writing due to a compelling corporate consulting assignment. Lo and behold, the very first company I chose to write about was Range Resources (RRC). In my first piece back then, I penned an article highlighting how the market had gotten way too bearish towards Range despite the company having its bank line reaffirmed during its March 2020 re-determination period, the fact that the company cut its FY 2020 capital expenditure budget to only $430 million and yet held its production forecast flat to original guidance, the observation that the company deftly issued $550 million of 2026 bonds in order to retire most of its 2021 bonds as well as some 2022 bonds (thus extending its breathing room). Moreover, I scratched the surface on the super bullish natural gas backdrop given the tectonic shifts occurring in the crude oil market.

Now, I deliberately and intentionally highlighted Range's 2021 bonds because I wanted to exhibit how extraordinarily negative the market had become towards Range's entire capital structure. As I noted in the piece, there are only $72 million (face value) of the 2021 bonds outstanding. So given the re-affirmed bank line as well as the markedly improving outlook for natural gas (and remember Range hasn't hedged its 2021 gas), these bonds are so many money good (worth par) it isn't even funny! Yet, the market, albeit in odd lot quantities (anywhere from 10 bonds to 100 bonds available for purchase - which is fine for retail investors) was giving Seeking Alpha readers the chance to pay $0.80 on the dollar for a 14-month loan that will be worth $1. That was an extraordinarily impressive risk-adjusted return, as these bonds are now trading in the low $0.90s.

As you can see from the article, as it was published on a Sunday, RRC's stock price opened the next day, Monday, April 6th, at $2.64 per share. Lo and behold, as of yesterday, April 21st, Range Resources' stock closed at $5.27. So for any reader that happened to like the piece and buy RRC's equity, they made a 99.6% return is eleven trading days!

Within the commentary stream (arguably, one of Seeking Alpha's best website attributes), well-regarded and astute observer, 'tenbaggerZ!!', said the following:

As I noted, I bought a lot more RRC equity at $3.63 and $2.75 (my original shares do have a cost basis of $18 and date back a few years). So although I wasn't directly writing about Range's equity per se, it was crystal clear, on April 5th, within the commentary stream, that I was very bullish on Range's equity and very much long its stock (and still am).

The reason for my long-winded introduction is to establish with Seeking Alpha audience and Wall Street court of public opinion at large, with the exception of Travis Koldus, of KCI Research, Ltd. and author of The Contrarian, there were virtually no bullish analysts advocating on behalf of Range, as of late March 2020. Literally, me and Travis were on an island and deemed misfit toys that had lost our marbles. The conventional wisdom was Range was too leveraged, hadn't hedged its 2021 gas, and there was a 50/50 chance they wouldn't make it.

In terms of empirical data, on where the sell-side stood, back in late March 2020 and early April 2020, please see the following:

S&P cuts Range Resources' credit rating (March 31, 2020)

Former bull, Stifel Nicolaus, throws in the towel (March 31, 2020)

Goldman Sachs lift target, but maintains neutral ratings (April 14, 2020)

Bank of America Lifts Target from $1.05 to $3.60, but maintains underperform rating (April 20, 2020)

And finally, a friend of mine sent me this data from FactSet. Please note, this was as of April 21st. As you can see, there is only one Wall Street analyst that has a "Buy Rating" on Range's stock, as of yesterday. I think it is MKM partners, but the data is restricted in this snapshot.

In this second FactSet chart, note has the sell-side moved even more bearish in March and early April 2020, just ahead of Range's smart recovery.

Next, I want to establish that the sell-side is bearish towards Range is only exceeded by a group of mysterious and anonymous hedge funds.

As an aside, as a former boss of mine astutely pointed out, isn't it ironic that any entity long 5% of a company's stock has to publicly disclose that fact, yet hedge funds can hunt in packs, in the cover of night, without having to disclose they are cumulatively short 31.7% of Range's stock, as of the March 31, 2020 reporting period!

In terms of Range's stock price, perhaps it is a little overbought, purely from a technical standpoint. As for me, I am actually not selling any of my Range stock until it hits $10, which is my back of the envelope six to twelve-month target. Could the stock correct a bit, in the short term - sure! I'm not smart enough or precise enough to pretend I can forecast short-term stock prices, in a super volatile sector, let alone any sector.

That said, Range's 2022 bonds are still super cheap, as some of them are still trading in the low $0.80s. However, please note, these are buy and hold instruments designed for people who need to generate income. These aren't day trading vehicles! So if you are a trader, don't get cute and try to make $5 points on these 2022 bonds.

Natural gas prices

Next, I do want to briefly discuss Range's fundamentals. After the company reports its Q1 2020 earnings results, on April 30th, I'm planning on a more in-depth fundamentally-rich piece.

As of today, April 22nd, in the early morning hours, as I write this piece, (the early bird catches the worm), the 2021 weighted average natural gas strip was $2.73 MMBtu. This is roughly a $0.50 MMBtu improvement from the lowest point of 2020. Also, note that the January 2021 and February 2021 contracts are trading north of $3 MMBtu!

I can't begin to tell you how many people (and self-proclaimed 'experts') matter of factly said natural gas would never trade above $3 MMbtu. This is a vivid example of recency and confirmation bias. Incidentally, I wrote a very candid piece on my struggle with Confirmation Bias, so I'm throwing rocks, but from my panoramic glasshouse!

Source: CME Group

Lo and behold, if you look at Range Resources' latest slide deck, you will quickly work out that Range is 100% unhedged in 2021! At least as of December 31, 2019.

Therefore, given the big recovery in the 2021 natural gas strip, it kind of makes sense that Range's stock has doubled. It was just remarkable the market was so slow to connect the dots.

Source: Range Resources IR

What is even more remarkable is that CNX Resources (CNX) and its shares are up 46% in 2020, as of April 21st, and yet the company recently highlighted that 83% of their 2021 production and 57% of their 2022 production is hedged at $2.91 Mcf and $2.99 Mcf.

So if we take a step back, and we want to express a bullish view point in natural gas, then logically, we would want to long a company:

That is unhedged in 2021 and 2022.

Is a low-cost producer with deep reserves.

That is leveraged such that its equity value is compressed due to past balance sheet fears (and screens expensive to Algos/Quants on a ratio basis).

Range Resources ticks the box on all three points.

And by the way, I am going to get a little persnickety here, CNX's hedges are reported in Mcf not MMBtu! So this is a geeky natural gas nuance, that perhaps half of Wall Street didn't even notice. Moreover, natural gas trades in MMBtu on the NYMEX as all of CNX's peers report in MMBtu and not Mcf, but I digress. It isn't material, but it slightly overstates the value of the CNX's hedges, as Mcf hedges need to be multiplied by $0.9756. So a 2021 hedge of $2.91 Mcf equals only $2.84 MMBtu.

I just wanted to give a little wink to Wall Street and Hedge Fund Masters of the Universe, perhaps I'm not the country bumpkin that just fell off the turnip truck.

Source: CNX Resources IR (1.31.2020)

Conclusion

Other than sell-side cognitive dissonance, I can't explain why Range Resources is still held in such low regard by Wall Street. The hedge funds hate it and were short north of 80 million shares, as March 31st, and all but one Wall Street analyst has a buy rating on it. Besides me and Travis Koldus, that write exclusively on SA, every analyst missed the recent big leg up in Range's stock. Thank God for the Seeking Alpha platform, as analysts like Travis and me get the opportunity to share nuanced and differentiated analyses to retail investors!

If you really pressed me for a plausible explanation, I would venture to guess that the buy-side pool of capital available to invest has been declining since Q4 2014. Therefore, the big fundamental buy-side money is M.I.A. This leaves a price discovery vacuum. In the absence of a commanding and aggressive Sheriff and Deputy (the buy-side), a Wild West atmosphere ensues, one dominated by hedge funds, day traders, and Algos (quants that look at statistical ratios and aren't dynamic enough to work out qualitative nuances of natural gas). Perhaps, it is as simple as the algos telling their highly-caffeinated and highly-paid owners to be short wet gas names like Range and Antero Resources (AR) and be long dry gas, like EQT Corporation (EQT) and CNX Resources.

And finally, the sell-side, likes to be on trend and mirror the public opinion of the day. Generally speaking, and this is my opinion only, contrarian and independent thinking isn't the optimal pathway to sell-side career advancement, or a shiny bonus at year-end. No one cares that you called the bottom in Range Resources' stock when you are in the Hamptons, they just want to see you roll up in your in Range Rover. Doing mediocre work on Wall Street is like being a weather person, you are wrong all the time, but you look good on camera and that drives ratings. The pursuit of doing great fundamental work is so 1990s, at least on Wall Street.

As I noted, I'm not jumping off the bucking Range Resources bronco at $5.27.

To quote the great David Tepper:

I love a horse that's running!

My six to twelve-month (back of the envelope) price target is $10 per share for Range. However, at least in the short term, perhaps the stock is overbought, so I wouldn't put on a big long position at $5.27 per se, if you have dry powder and are under-exposed to natural gas equities. That said, Range's 2022 bonds are still way too cheap, if you can scoop some up in the low $0.80s and plan to hold to maturity.

