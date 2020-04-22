Ruth's Hospitality Group: Management Has Excellent Taste

Currently, the company's leverage is at a historical high. In the past, management has been prudent involving debt and I expect them to de-lever quickly over the next 2-3 years.

The company's revenue is growing faster than its costs and it is generating a fantastic cash flow off its asset base. Ruth's is a highly focused and efficient company.

Ruth's management team has continually delivered strong results year after year through organic growth, franchising, and guest initiatives. The company has numerous competitive advantages, which I will discuss and enumerate.

Thesis

This article will highlight management’s competence from Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) by discussing what initiatives they have used in the past and what they are planning to do in the future. I will discuss their strategies and how effective I expect them to be for shareholders.

Afterwards, I will take a quantitative approach and analyze a decade’s worth of ratios and trend lines to show you the level of operational consistency and financial discipline management has exhibited.

Management brought great ideas to the table and executed them with precision. This balance of qualitative excellence combined with quantitative excellence is a direct contradiction of the company’s recent stock price plunge. Investors have an opportunity to take advantage of this price mismatch by buying this first-rate company for a second-rate price.

Management Excellence

This section will highlight and discuss why I believe Ruth's management team is incredibly talented and forward-thinking.

International Franchising

Management believes their franchisee program is a competitive advantage, and as such, seek to increase their franchise locations. There are currently 160 Ruth’s Chris Steakhouses in existence; 84 are company-owned, three are operating under contractual agreements, and 73 are franchisee-owned.

All of the company-owned Ruth’s Chris Steakhouses are in the United States and 21 of the franchisee-owned restaurants are international. This is an example of disciplined management. Some companies will franchise restaurants when it may have been more efficient to operate under company ownership.

Ruth’s leaders are playing their strengths – they understand how to do business in America and that the bread and butter of their profitability is organic growth. Ruth’s management understands that foreign franchisee owners will better understand their own local market and will be better equipped to operate efficiently.

Franchised Ruth’s Chris Steakhouses make up about 45% of total Ruth’s Chris Steakhouses. Over the last three years on average, those franchises contributed 4.0% to total revenue. I look at this income as ‘bonus income.’ The heart of the business is the company-owned Ruth’s Chris Steakhouses, but the contributions from the franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steakhouses is the icing on the cake… or should I say salt on the rim… or butter on the steak? I digress…

Reasonable Debt

In an era where interest rates have been near, or at 0%, many companies have “taken advantage” and borrowed beyond their means. I put ‘taken advantage’ in quotes because ironically, the companies are the ones which are being taken advantage of, not the other way around. By borrowing in excess, lenders are akin to vultures circling around, just waiting to cash in on their collateralized loans.

Ruth’s management team did not fall into that trap. Rather than issue bonds, they use their credit revolving facility to provide enough liquidity for day-to-day operations, acquisitions, and capital expenditures. The revolver provides more flexibility and leverage, without placing a long-term burden on shareholders. Overall, it is a more efficient way for a company of Ruth’s size to operate.

Furthermore, by franchising restaurants internationally, Ruth’s can grow the business without deploying additional company capital. It is leverage, without the debt. Ruth’s collects fees and royalties (revenues) without the capital investments.

Ruth’s management flipped the script – rather than issue bonds (a steady stream of payments) to fund capital investments, they issue licensing of capital to collect royalties (a steady stream of income). Not to mention, in addition to the development fees, franchise fees, and royalties, Ruth’s also gets up to 1% back from the franchisees for advertising fees.

'Ruth’s Anywhere' Initiative

Cheryl Henry, Ruth’s CEO, acknowledges that Ruth’s allure is its in-restaurant experience, but that the ‘Ruth’s Anywhere’ program is more like an additional stream of revenue. Like franchising, this initiative leverages Ruth’s capital (infrastructure) by allowing customers to simply go online and order their favorite items via pick up, delivery, or catering. As a result, each individual restaurant becomes more profitable (higher Average Unit Volume, or AUV), without requiring any additional investments in capital expenditures.

As of now, Cheryl Henry states the program does not generate a meaningful number of sales. However, it establishes a strong brand connection with the consumer, particularly around the holiday season when families get together and want Ruth’s side dishes catered. This is a strategic move that connects Ruth’s Chris Steakhouses to family, the holidays, and happiness.

Strong brand loyalty is everything in business. Think about Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) management – they make minuscule product tweaks year over year, charge the highest prices, have the most restrictive operating system, and the most proprietary units out of all their competitors, yet the company still sells more products than any other business in the industry. In fact, Apple’s customers love the brand so much that they are even willing to go into debt to buy its products. Obviously, customers are not going to go into debt to buy steak, but the point remains:

So long as a company has brand loyalty, it will have a revenue stream for life.

Additional Initiatives

There are two other initiatives which set Ruth’s apart from competitors:

Tastemaker Dinners – This is a five-course tasting experience which features unique pairings of wine from exclusive vineyards. Guests can even request a Tastemaker Dinner for a special event in a private dining room and Ruth’s will curate it for them. This is an experience which other restaurants simply cannot match. Ruth's is flexing its competitive advantages in one night: first class meals and service, unique wine tastings, and an intimate and luxury ambiance. A New Bar Experience – In late 2019, Ruth’s launched its ‘New Bar Experience’ initiative, which physically expands or upgrades many of its bars. With more bar space and open patios, Ruth’s is appealing to a new generation. Back in 2007, Ruth’s primary target was the Baby Boomers Generation; now, it is Generation X and soon it will be the Millennials. Millennials, in particular, love the open and sophisticated bar experience. This is a huge untapped market for Ruth’s to capture. As the company continues to elevate its bar experience, more and more recently graduated, working young adults will congregate there. There is tremendous demand amongst this clientele in urban areas for luxury bar experiences. This expansion is currently in a third of Ruth’s restaurants and the results have been positive. The company looks forward to future rollouts.

Consistency and Growth

Management has also been incredibly consistent in growing the business. Going back to mid 2015, Ruth’s recorded an increase in same-store sales for 20 out of 21 quarters in a row – even through a recession.

(Source)

Now, when we fast forward to Ruth’s investor presentation in January 2020, we can see that the company has recorded nine consecutive years of same-store sales growth. This is remarkable.

Part of the reason shareholders have seen this growth is because Ruth’s understands when customers get up to this tier of restaurant, price sensitivity becomes less of an issue. What is more important to this customer is the quality of food and experience. As such, the company has implemented its new initiatives to ensure this growth continues.

The restaurant experience brings in the older, upscale clientele. The new bar experience will bring in the younger, white-collar college graduates. The franchisee-owned restaurants will bring in the international customers. The Tastemakers Dinner initiative will bring in the bespoke audience. The ‘Ruth’s Anywhere’ initiative will bring in the middle-class people.

Altogether, Ruth’s is executing strong penetration among many different clienteles, while maintaining its luxury aura. Barring extreme scenarios, such as COVID-19, I believe Ruth’s will continue to deliver increases in same-store sales. Not only that, but I believe the company will see a faster growth rate long term than what was previously achieved, as management refines and implements their newly created initiatives.

Financial Health Analytics

This section will highlight and discuss important ratios and trends within the business.

Cost of Goods Sold/Revenue

In this analytic, we examine the company’s cost of goods sold as a percentage of its revenue. Ruth’s has decreased this ratio by almost 1% a year which is strong, particularly for a restaurant. I believe this is a benefit of being a luxury product. Customers who dine in top-tier restaurants are less sensitive to price changes. As a result, Ruth’s has the benefit of being able to raise prices to offset higher costs, without significantly decreasing demand. This is great for the shareholders as it provides better margins and is a huge competitive advantage for the company as most competitors do not possess this same luxury.

Speaking of margins, they could come under pressure from increased regulations from the government. There is an old saying in politics: never let a crisis go to waste. If the government mandates restaurants disperse tables (“table distancing” as I am dubbing it), then the average unit volume per restaurant and overall revenue will fall since less patrons can be dining at once. Furthermore, since many restaurant workers have had to work during the pandemic, governments may feel sympathetic and force restaurant owners to pay those employees a higher than anticipated minimum wage. Both of these scenarios would put pressure on margins.

Note: Rising wages puts pressure on operating margins, not gross margins, but I still included it in this section for completeness sake.

Cash Flow from Operations/Total Assets

This is my favorite analytic as it shows how effectively a company is utilizing its asset base to produce cash. This is part of what separates the great businesses from the good. Here we can see that Ruth’s has grown this ratio by a CAGR of 5% every year, which is excellent.

Now, I want to direct your attention to the 2014 ratio. Back in 2008, Ruth’s bought Mitchell’s Fish Market. This turned out to be a low-return investment as it cost Ruth’s nearly $69 million to earn about $1 million in profit. The company decided it was not worth the effort to keep this business a part of its portfolio and sold it in 2014. To put it in perspective, both Mitchell’s and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouses were around the same square footage, but Ruth’s was earning almost $20,000 a week more than Mitchell's around the time of sale.

We can see how this acquisition was affecting the company by this point. From years 2010 to 2014, the company averaged a ratio of 19.3%. From 2015-2019, since eliminating Mitchell’s from the portfolio, Ruth’s averaged a ratio of 27.8%.

This is another example of management excellence – rather than hold onto Mitchell's and refuse to acknowledge their mistake, management dumped the company and focused on more profitable endeavors. The fact that Ruth's is solely focusing on its best asset, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, is a competitive advantage. While other companies try to juggle a dozen different restaurant chains, Ruth's is focusing on one and making it the best, most profitable restaurant brand possible.

Note: 2019 has an asterisk because some changes were instituted in GAAP, so I had to normalize that year for comparison purposes.

Long-Term Debt/Revenue

I touched on debt earlier, but want to quantify it here. Overall, I give the company an ‘A,’ as it has managed its debt extremely well. The company has been incredibly disciplined during a time where borrowing has never been more lenient. It is worth mentioning again: this is a sign of excellent management.

However, due to COVID-19, the company is far more leveraged now than it has been in the past. As it currently stands, total debt is $174.1 million, which makes up a huge chunk (37.2%) of 2019 revenue. Keep in mind, 2020 revenue will be significantly lower than 2019. So, Ruth’s ratio could go up to 75%, although I expect to fall into the 50-60% range. This is far too much debt for a company this size, but there really was no choice as management had to ensure adequate liquidity during this crisis.

I believe the company will pay it off, but this will be a drag on profitability, expansion, and the future dividend. Until Ruth’s deleverages, the stock price may see resistance.

Takeaway

Ruth’s management team has done an excellent job over the past decade. They have been successful and profitable franchising internationally, disciplined with their balance sheet, and created new initiatives to penetrate a wider audience and gain market share. The results speak for themselves: nine consecutive years of same-store sales growth.

When we quantify management’s decisions, we get confirmation that their strategies have been successful. The company has increased its revenue at a faster rate than its costs, produced excellent cash flows from its asset base, and has been conservative with its debt management, with the exception of this year due to the crisis.

In summary, here is an outlined list of Ruth's competitive advantages:

International franchisee program 'Ruth's Anywhere' Tastemaker Dinner New bar experience Upscale clientele Focused approach (one restaurant brand) High-quality food and bespoke service For a full list of competitive advantages, click here

While it is true past success does not guarantee future success, the bottom line is Ruth’s management team has done an excellent job in delivering for the shareholders. I believe this team will continue to do a great job of growing the business. The short run might have some hiccups, but in the long run, this is a company I am excited to own.

