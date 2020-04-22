Electric Utility Investing For A COVID-19 World

COVID-19 will continue to reshape the global economic landscape for the foreseeable future. Some sectors, like grocery stores, are thriving, while many others are suffering. Most consumer activity has ground to a halt. However, there have been some significant shifts as those who can work from home migrate out of offices and into home offices. Many other workers from hospitality and services have been furloughed and are also now at home. Approximately 95% of the country is in shelter-at-home mode and governors have continued to extend the proposed duration of those orders.

Like many other industries, the Electric Utility industry has also adapted as they consider their operations and corporate offices. Electric utilities serve three main customer groups: residential, commercial, and industrial. Commercial customers tend to be businesses and offices ranging from the local drug store to commercial office buildings. Industrial customers can range from large petrochemical plants to steel mini-mills to manufacturing facilities. The following exhibit shows the historic distribution of consumption across these three main segments.

One can see from the above chart that the mix across segments has been stable over the past decade. Residential consumption is about 37-38% of the total amount each year for the overall industry. If you consider just full-service providers, this increases to about 41-42% of the overall total.

Macro Trends that could reshape the Economic Landscape

COVID-19 has created several strong macro trends that will influence our economy going forward. These trends can be used to help identify which utilities may be better positioned for growth than other utilities.

One of the most prominent trends is the work from home trend. Lots of white-collar jobs have shifted out of offices and into home offices. No one is expecting this trend to decline.

A second trend that has been in play since well before the rise of COVID-19 is the declining demand for retail space. As many consumers find it more convenient to shop online and wait for deliveries, retail stores have suffered. With many of these retail outlets now closed and online retailers like Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) meeting the demand, one should expect that this sector will continue to decline.

While the national distribution of consumption across segments has been stable over time, individual utilities show a wide range of exposure to the three main customer segments. The investment thesis is that utilities with a higher exposure to residential sales volumes will be best positioned in a COVID-19 world. Exhibit 2 shows the portion of residential sales to total sales within the electric utility businesses for each utility holding company on a fully bundled basis. The percentages used in Exhibit 2 reflect the sales volume in terms of MWh and not the price paid. It should be noted that residential rates as expressed in $ per MWh are typically much higher than commercial rates which are typically higher than industrial rates.

I only included utilities that had total sales above 10 TWh per year and I also excluded select businesses with significant non-utility or foreign operations, including Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), National Grid (NGG), PPL Corporation (PPL), and AES Corporation (AES). These companies may still be good investment opportunities; however, but it is unlikely that they fit with the proposed thesis. In particular, AES has substantial non-utility foreign operations due to its significant portfolio of international power plants.

Most of PPL’s utility operations are in the United Kingdom. BRK.A has to be assessed separately given its extensive other operations. It is also important to note that this is on a fully-bundled basis, utilities like FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) and Exelon Corporation (EXC) operate in several deregulated states in which sales volumes through their systems may be influenced by unbundled service provided by competitive retail electric providers. Hence, this screen is a directional filter. However, one could also exclusively pick the vertically integrated utilities that are above the national average.

Valuation Still Matters

Within the proposed thesis, it is still important to seek utilities with good underlying fundamentals. By using the thesis to screen utilities, I’ll then use some fundamental metrics to recommend a few names. For this, I’ll look at the P/E ratio and the dividend yield as noted in Exhibit 3.

In reviewing Exhibit 3, the more attractive utilities would be in the upper left quadrant – relatively lower valuation multiples with higher dividend yields. This group includes Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), PPL Corporation, and Exelon Corporation.

PNW, the parent company of Arizona Public Service, is a very pure-play regulated electric utility. While it is slowly adding additional non-regulated assets through its Bright Canyon subsidiary, it is one of the few remaining US utility holding companies that is essentially 100% regulated operations. Arizona Public Service is a vertically integrated electric utility and operates in a regulated marketplace.

EXC is a large diversified utility with operations in several states. Its subsidiaries include Commonwealth Edison (a distribution utility serving metro Chicago), Baltimore Gas & Electric, PECO Energy Company (formerly known as Philadelphia Electric Company), PEPCO (Potomac Edison Power Company) which serves Washington D.C., Constellation Energy (a competitive electricity retailer), Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power, and Exelon Generation which has one of the county’s largest nuclear generating fleets. EXC is primarily a distribution and transmission utility for serving customers since it operates in several deregulated states.

PPL is a utility holding company with operations in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and the United Kingdom. Its US utilities include PPL Electric Utilities, Louisville Gas & Electric, and Kentucky Utilities. PPL is also the parent company of Western Power Distribution in the United Kingdom where it serves about 7.9 million customers. In comparison, PPL serves over 2 million customers in the United States. PPL has attractive metrics but may not fit with the investment thesis depending on the distribution of segment sales in the UK.

Areas for Additional Consideration

There are some additional considerations that would help support the thesis of COVID-19 driving a shift towards residential activity and favoring utilities most exposed to residential sales volumes. In addition to having high residential volumes, utilities would be advantaged if they had a relatively higher percentage of residents who could work from home. An analytic approach would be to look at the GDP per capita of the utility’s service territory since it is more likely that white-collar workers can work from home than other types of workers.

Another space for additional research would be to consider some of the smaller utilities that I screened out. One concern is that smaller utilities may have more limited access to funding in the near term. Among the smaller electric utilities, I would consider Avangrid Inc. (AGR) and Unitil Corporation (UTL), which have residential to total sales ratios of 78% and 66%, respectively. AGR also has an attractive dividend yield of 3.8%. One third point is to check the ratios and adjust for deregulated and regulated state considerations. EIA data is reported on a fully-bundled basis which works fine for regulated states, but may require some additional checks and adjustments for deregulated states.

Recommendations

This analysis points to a few utilities that appear to be well-positioned to benefit from trends accelerated by COVID-19. The first utility I would recommend in this context is PNW, which I have reviewed in previous articles. Furthermore, Arizona has seen relatively fewer cases and deaths from COVID-19. Based on this research, I would also consider EXC. It is a well-established company covering several geographies. It has an attractive valuation and dividend yield. However, one would want to dig more deeply into the individual utilities within EXC as several of them operate in deregulated states.

