Upwork: Time To Giggle About The Freelancer Economy

Upwork (UPWK) is a broken IPO, as it trades around 60% lower than its IPO price. I view the freelancer economy as having strong tailwinds and being a growing market. UPWK appears best positioned to capitalize on this gig economy trend. While growth has decelerated significantly in recent years, UPWK trades at a compelling price to sales multiple that makes shares appear cheap. UPWK appears to have enough cash on its balance sheet to withstand any COVID-19-related volatility. I rate shares a buy.

Time To Giggle About The Freelancer Economy

UPWK is the leading online marketplace for freelance work. Employers and prospective freelancers can post or find jobs in a variety of industries such as web development, customer service, and others:

(Upwork.com)

The likes of Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) may have caused negative first impressions for gig-economy concepts and it is easy to forget the benefits of being a freelancer. Since 2014, freelancers in the US have grown 7.5% to 57 million, making up 35% of the workforce in 2019. Freelancing offers flexibility in addition to seemingly being a modern way to work:

(2019 10-K)

As the platform enabling freelancing employment, UPWK takes a 20% service fee from freelance workers, which drops to 10% for bills over $500:

(Upwork.com)

Employers pay a monthly fee but don’t pay any variable fees except a 3% payment processing fee.

UPWK has been growing like a weed, though it has guided for 2020 to see decelerating revenue growth of 13%:

(Chart by Best of Breed, 2020 revenue based on guidance, data from annual filings)

UPWK has been cash flow positive in each of the previous two years, courtesy of hefty amounts of stock-based compensation.

It’s possible that UPWK sees some volatility in 2020 due to COVID-19, and it is potentially concerning that even before COVID-19, the company was already projecting a somewhat aggressive deceleration in revenue growth. Shares are cheap though, and I’ll discuss why the cheap valuation justifies the slowing growth under the section titled “Dirt-Cheap Valuation.”

$130 Million Liquidity On The Balance Sheet

Given the highly uncertain market environment, coupled with UPWK’s lack of GAAP profitability, it is very important to analyze the company’s liquidity position. As of the end of 2019, UPWK had $130 million in cash and short-term investments. I have already mentioned that the company is cash-flow positive due to its high share-based compensation. I estimate that UPWK can see revenues decline by about 30% in 2020 before it runs out of cash.

If and when UPWK reports profitability, it does have $220 million and $50 million in federal and state net operating loss carryforwards (‘NOLs’), which can be used to offset taxable income and avoid paying taxes. $21.6 million in federal NOLs will expire in 2020 and continue to expire in 2021 and beyond. State NOLs begin to expire in 2028. The NOLs may prove to be a nice bottom-line bonus as it can help to essentially boost EPS by over 15%.

Dirt-Cheap Valuation

UPWK isn’t currently profitable - doesn’t that mean that shares should be avoided at all costs? Not quite - it is very common with tech companies to report GAAP losses in the early innings as software development costs and sales & marketing costs are accelerated in order to accelerate growth. My investment thesis with nonprofitable tech companies is that at some point, these companies will no longer need to grow their development nor sales & marketing teams as quickly as revenues grow, thus allowing gross profits to flow directly to the bottom line. It can be even said that long-term investors should prefer that a company continue to evade profitability as long as possible, as it would imply that they are maximally reinvesting for growth due to higher overhead.

I see UPWK as being able to grow revenues both “normally” through marketplace growth around 10% annually, as well as potentially through increases in its take-rate. Its take-rate was 14.6% at the end of 2019 - indicating a slightly higher amount of $500+ employment agreements. If we assume that UPWK can increase their take-rate on $500+ employment agreements from 10% to 12%, then that may lead to an increase in cash flow of $26 million, boosting their top line by 9% and immediately swinging their bottom line into profitability. In the absence of any increase in take-rates, UPWK will need less than 1 year of growth without an increase in operating expenses in order to achieve profitability - given their negative $17 million bottom line and $300 million top line.

UPWK is guiding for 119 million in shares outstanding in 2020. As of recent prices, shares trade at 3.1 times 2019 sales and 4.4 times gross profits. I prefer to use gross profits because gross margins are 70.7%, which is slightly lower than tech peers. With revenues continuing to grow at a double-digit rate, even the 4.4 times gross profits number appears to be overly pessimistic. I am estimating that UPWK can achieve a long-term 25% operating margin profile based on gross profits. Based on a terminal 20 times earnings multiple, that would imply a terminal multiple of 5 times gross profits. My 12-month fair value estimate for UPWK is $11, or 6 times gross profits.

Risks

It isn’t clear if employers or freelancers prefer to keep going through UPWK even after employment. If employers want to work directly with the client, they are required to pay a “conversion Fee which is a minimum of $1,000 USD and up to $50,000 USD for each Upwork Relationship…. the Conversion Fee is 12% of the estimated earnings over a twelve (12) month period, which is calculated by taking the Hourly Rate (defined below) and multiplying it by 2,080. (Upwork Legal)” Investors should be wary if it turns out that employment agreements are being formed outside the platform as this will be a critical blow to the recurring revenue thesis.

UPWK is not currently profitable and may never be profitable. Profitability can only be achieved if UPWK can sustain their current level of growth for many more years, or if UPWK can increase their take-rate. There is no guarantee that either may occur. That said, I am optimistic given UPWK’s strong positioning as the market leader in the freelance space. It is possible that UPWK in the future may be able to reduce sales & marketing expense growth due to name brand recognition, and that UPWK may even see growth accelerate due to adoption in other countries.

It is unclear if we will see a quick resolution to COVID-19. In my estimates above, I have assumed that UPWK’s revenues will essentially rebound quickly, with no impact to their long-term thesis. It is possible that this is not the case - in which case the low revenue multiple does provide a significant margin of safety. UPWK does have significant cash on the balance sheet to cushion some losses, but it may not be enough if revenues turn out to be dramatically smaller in 2020. UPWK may need to dilute shareholders with an equity offering to raise cash in such a situation.

Conclusion

UPWK doesn’t offer the fastest growth among tech peers, but its 3.1 times sales multiple seems to discount that. UPWK is competitively positioned as the leading online freelancer platform, which may lend itself to network effects in the future. I anticipate significant profits down the line from continued top-line growth and the potential for an increase in their take-rate. UPWK appears to have a balance sheet strong enough to enable it to survive any COVID-19-related volatility. I rate shares a buy on account of its low multiple of revenues.

