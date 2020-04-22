Messing With Texas: OPEC Scores Knockout Blow

On Tuesday (April 21), the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) postponed a vote on reinstituting limitations on oil production. In doing so, the Commission cited the possibility of pro-rationing being held up by legal challenges and the need for more consultation with other oil producing states before proceeding.

This week’s RRC meeting was something of a nonevent given the fact that Texas accounts for only about 5% of global production. The proposed 20% statewide cut would only amount to around 1 mn bpd—not really enough to move the oil-price needle appreciably given the size of the demand shortfall, particularly if some of the lost Texas production simply gets shifted elsewhere. And even if the RRC does decide to go ahead with a pro-rationing scheme at its next meeting on May 5, it will be market forces, rather than administratively imposed output restrictions, that end up rebalancing the oil market. There is no getting around the fact that restoring equilibrium will require wiping out high-cost, highly leveraged, producers. Government intervention cannot have more than a marginal impact.

The fate of the less competitive names is easy to predict from the global supply and demand situation. World oil demand is estimated to have fallen by something like 30 mn bpd. OPEC+ is cutting by 10 mn bpd on paper but this figure is inflated by accounting gimmicks and the actual magnitude of the cut is likely to be further diminished by cheating. In the absence of any demand response to lower prices—unlikely as long as the world is stuck in COVID-19 lockdown—that leaves over 20 mn bpd that will have to be eliminated involuntarily.

Thousands of small-scale, family-owned firms throughout the US will be among the first to be forced offline. These typically do not have secured pipeline access and—as several testified to the RRC at its hearing on April 14—will find themselves unable to transport their product to market. North Dakota, which has some of the worst connections to the main oil trading hubs, has already fallen victim to transport problems with 25% of production shut in.

Next on the chopping block will be larger companies with heavy debt loads, which will inevitably be forced out of the picture as oil prices plummet. Few are likely to have been hedged south of around $40 before the crash hit and none of the major US shale fields are profitable much below this level, let alone with the WTI June contact in the teens. The Whiting Petroleum bankruptcy can only be the tip of the iceberg. Nor will the barrels of these bankrupt entities continue to be lifted by new owners if it does not make economic sense to do so. These resources will simply be left idle.

Finally, there will clearly have to be significant cuts by the biggest players as well. Even the elimination of the entirety of US tight oil production would only take out about 8 mn bpd, leaving 12+ mn bpd of excess supply. Conventional output considerably beyond what OPEC+ claims to be cutting will have to be shut in around the world.

Lower prices will not only remove current supply but also have important implications for future output growth through their effect on investment. Capex will be out of the question for those with negative operating cashflow and no access to capital markets. And even those with deeper pockets and/or state backing will inevitably lower their investment expenditure given the uncertainty surrounding any return to normal in the energy sector. So far, oil companies have reduced planned spending for this year by 22%, a figure based on announcements prior to this week’s WTI plunge into subzero territory. Both field maintenance and exploration will be impacted. Existing fields will become less productive. There will be fewer new discoveries.

A rebalancing of the oil market will require an industry-wide shakeout of unprecedented proportions, something that can only be achieved through an extended period of extremely low prices. Only the largest, most well capitalized, will survive. The majors and OPEC+ national oil companies will be the last men standing.

At tremendous cost to itself, OPEC has achieved a goal that would probably have been impossible without the COVID-19 crisis—a lasting victory over the shale patch. While OPEC’s attempt to mess with Texas and the other oil producing states during the 2014 oil price war failed to stop the rise of unconventional production, this time its rivals are down for the count.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.