Macy's Non-Flagship Real Estate Holds Massive Value

I estimate a significantly higher value of at least $10.3 billion, even with very conservative assumptions about the future of mall retail.

Analysts at Cowen recently estimated that Macy's real estate may be worth just $5 billion-$8 billion: vastly lower than previous valuations. This would leave no margin of safety for investors.

With the COVID-19 pandemic having forced the closure of all of its stores, Macy's (M) is facing severe short-term working capital headwinds. The department store giant has already borrowed the maximum of $1.5 billion from its credit line and is slashing costs to the bone while stretching out payments to vendors to preserve cash. Macy's has also hired lawyers and debt restructuring advisors and is looking to issue additional debt backed by its real estate (excluding its Manhattan flagship store) to bolster its liquidity.

Macy's core business is likely to remain under pressure for the foreseeable future. Even if stores can start reopening next month, traffic could remain depressed for quite a while due to continuing coronavirus fears. It's also an open question whether the current crisis will accelerate the shifts in consumer shopping habits away from brick-and-mortar retail.

As a result, Macy's real estate is more important than ever to any potential investment case for the iconic department store company. However, Cowen analysts recently estimated its value at between $5 billion and $8 billion: less than half of the consensus from a few years ago.

If that were really an accurate estimate, it would be very bad news for shareholders, as it would mean that real estate provides no margin of safety for investors. But despite the growing retail apocalypse, Macy's properties remain extremely valuable. Moreover, it's not just the retailer's flagships that have significant real estate value.

Flagships are just the beginning

Of course, Macy's downtown flagships are its most valuable properties per square foot. The company has already raised roughly $1 billion from monetizing former downtown flagships in Seattle; Portland, Oregon; and Minneapolis; as well as parts of its flagships in Brooklyn, Chicago, and San Francisco.

The remaining portions of those stores in Brooklyn, Chicago, and San Francisco are probably worth around $1 billion in light of their prime locations and reuse potential. But the most valuable asset of all is the Herald Square flagship in Manhattan.

In recent years, various sources have put the value of the 2.2 million-square-foot Herald Square building between $3 billion and $4 billion. Investors recently got confirmation that such a valuation is plausible. Just last month, Amazon.com (AMZN) purchased the former Lord & Taylor flagship for $978 million.

The Lord & Taylor building is less than a third of the size of the Macy's flagship and in not quite as prime a location, so the sale price implies that the Macy's building could easily be worth $3 billion or even $4 billion. Thus, Macy's flagship real estate likely has a total value between $4 billion and $5 billion: already near the low end of Cowen's estimate for all of the retailer's properties combined.

Substantial land value in major markets

Nearly half of Macy's mall-based stores are in A-rated malls (see slide 5), including stores in most of the best malls in the country. Real estate at A+ and A++ malls can be extremely valuable, as mall owners have been willing to pay up to acquire department store space and redevelop it for other uses. For example, the owners of South Coast Plaza (outside Los Angeles) paid Sears $187 million for its store at the mall in 2017. Macy's owns the 291,000-square-foot Bloomingdale's store at South Coast Plaza, which sits on more than 16 acres of land. Even if it wouldn't fetch quite as much as the former Sears, this property is clearly worth a pretty penny.

This is just one of dozens of Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores (most of which are owned or ground-leased) among the top 100 malls in the U.S. However, bearish investors might counter that COVID-19 will accelerate the retail apocalypse and dramatically reduce mall values. If mall owners lose interest in investing huge sums on redevelopment, it would undermine the value of Macy's real estate.

This argument may be true at the margins, but for the most part I am skeptical. I expect the current downturn to crush the bottom half (or even two-thirds) of U.S. malls, but the top 5%-10% are high-traffic destinations with big competitive advantages and should bounce back once COVID-19 is conquered. But since there is a lot of uncertainty on this point, I will put the retail redevelopment value of Macy's mall-based real estate to the side.

Fortunately, Macy's non-flagship real estate also has substantial value for non-retail uses. To give a few examples:

Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) In 2017, Macy's sold its former store and over 11 acres of land at the dead Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia to for $22.2 million to use as part of a major mixed-use redevelopment.

That same year, GPI Companies paid $50 million for Macy's former store at Westside Pavilion (a dying mall in Los Angeles) and an attached 1,500 car garage, situated on 6 acres of land. The space is being redeveloped as 230,000 square feet of creative offices

Last year, Macy's sold its still-operating store at the Galleria in White Plains, New York (a low-quality mall co-anchored by Sears) to the mall owner for $27 million . The store sits on a compact 2.25-acre land parcel.

The common thread is that all of these stores were located in malls that have no future as malls but sit on well-located real estate in desirable metro markets: Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and New York. The value of this land (and to some extent, the buildings) is likely to remain fairly steady, as it does not rely on the health of malls.

Macy's is already working on potential mixed-use developments that would be built on excess parking lot land at desirable sites. At its investor day earlier this year, Macy's said it had begun planning a $250 million mixed-use project on 8 of its 19 owned acres at Burlington Mall in the Boston suburbs. Based on the company's estimate that the land generally contributes 10%-15% of the project value, just this portion of its parcel at Burlington Mall could be worth $25 million or more.

An even bigger, $400 million mixed-use project is in the planning phases on part of the 28-acre parcel containing Macy's Manhasset, New York store, although it has faced some pushback from nearby residents. The excess land alone could be worth at least $40 million.

Of course, if it were no longer profitable to maintain the existing store network, Macy's would be able to monetize the full land parcels of each of its stores, capturing even more value.

The company (including its Bloomingdale's subsidiary) owns more than 80 of its non-flagship stores in the Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego metro areas. It also owns a similar number in the Atlanta, Chicago, Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Denver, Philadelphia, South Florida, Phoenix, Portland, and Seattle metro areas. (The full listing of the company's real estate can be downloaded here.)

If we assume the former group are worth an average of $30 million for non-retail uses and the latter group are worth an average of $15 million (conservative in my opinion), these properties would be worth nearly $4 billion, even if all of the adjacent malls go downhill. If we put an average value of just $4-$5 million on Macy's other owned stores (there are about 160) and its 108 ground-leased stores, that would bring the total value of non-flagship store real estate up to around $5 billion.

Distribution centers are valuable, too

Macy's also owns 15 of its distribution and fulfillment centers, totaling 16.4 million square feet of space (see p. 16). The rapid growth of e-commerce is making distribution center space more valuable over time.

In the past decade, Macy's has opened two mega-fulfillment centers in Oklahoma and West Virginia totaling 4.4 million square feet. The combined value of the investments was $320 million ($73/square foot). It also owns three additional slightly-older fulfillment centers totaling 3.7 million square feet, two of which have been expanded within the past decade. I will assume that the five owned fulfillment centers have a combined value of $500 million: approximately $61/square foot.

Distribution center space in dense urban areas is particularly valuable for making e-commerce deliveries quickly. In 2017, J.C. Penney (JCP) sold a distribution center in Buena Park, California (an LA suburb) for $131 million: $131/square foot. This was a roughly 50-year-old distribution center in need of improvements, so I will take this as a realistic valuation for Macy's urban distribution centers.

Macy's distribution facilities in the LA, San Francisco, and New York metro areas total 2.8 million square feet of space. At $131/square foot, they would be worth roughly $370 million. The company also owns distribution centers in Houston and the suburbs of Atlanta, Baltimore, and Chicago. At an estimated valuation of $100/square foot, those facilities (which total 3.6 million square feet of space) would be worth about $360 million.

Assuming a modest valuation of $40/square foot for Macy's remaining three distribution centers (or about $70 million total), the total real estate value of Macy's logistics network would be approximately $1.3 billion. That's nothing to sneeze at, especially as this value will only grow as e-commerce penetration increases.

Real estate still provides some cushion for investors

Between the downtown flagships, the non-retail value of its other stores, and its logistics facilities (which I valued at $4 billion-$5 billion, $5 billion, and $1.3 billion, respectively), Macy's real estate is almost certainly worth more than $10 billion. If A+ and A++ malls rebound from the current downturn and landlords regain interest in redeveloping those centers to keep them fresh, the value of Macy's mall-based real estate would be significantly higher.

$11 billion would be enough to cover all of Macy's liabilities as of the end of fiscal 2019, with the exception of its long-term lease liabilities of $2.9 billion. On a net basis, I believe Macy's would be able to get out of its lease liabilities at zero cost, as most of its leases are well below market value and many have multiple renewal options (potentially justifying lucrative lease buyouts if property owners want to regain control of space to redevelop it for market-rate tenants).

With close to $10 billion of other tangible assets on the balance sheet and a market cap of just $1.6 billion, there's a meaningful margin of safety for Macy's to absorb near-term operating losses and inventory writedowns while still maintaining a net asset value well in excess of its market cap. The next several quarters will be rocky, but Macy's is likely to pull through by borrowing against some of its real estate. Meanwhile, the long-term upside for shareholders is substantial.

