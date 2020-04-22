Diageo: Choose Your Own COVID-19 Reality. To Buy, Sell Or Hold

Consumer staples, of which Diageo is one, have held up very strongly. But should Diageo?

I am having a portfolio crisis... I have all these wonderful companies that in normal times fit like a beautiful mosaic to give me diversification, income and capital appreciation... In normal times that is.

What we have experienced throughout the world in the last two months has undoubtedly changed the way we each live, work and play. It does not matter if you think this virus is a new death plague, a hoax or a normal flu, it has and will continue to have a massive impact on our lives, economy and spending habits for some time to come.

In this article I would like to focus on Diageo (DEO) and discuss whether to add to my current position, sell out or hold.

My baseline opinion on Diageo has always been that the company is a no brain'er consumer staple and that people will drink heavily in good times and bad... But I am not so sure that this is the case during the current pandemic. I would like to explore three different outcomes on the crisis and what they would mean to the company.

To start this out, yes Diageo will survive and our economy will at some point return to growth, however the days of partying like a rock star, buying bottles of Johnnie Walker at the club are for the immediate future gone.

Our habits have changed, and these new habits have a way of sticking around long after the reason we developed them have gone. I think quite a few people have found that they do not need to go to the mall to browse stores, out for drinks every night or to a 5 star restaurant as a necessity of life.

I know personally, Amazon (AMZN) has been my best friend during this crisis and I have not been to a grocery store in over a month thanks to Hello Fresh. I also found out that in fact my oven does work and is more than a place to just put my mail down.

Don't get me wrong, restaurants, mall and grocery stores are by no means going to go away, but these new habits we have picked up are simply an acceleration of trends that we have been seeing for some time of takeout, delivery, at home entertainment and online shopping.

This brings me back to Diageo...

The company is VERY reliant on bars and restaurants for a large chunk of its profits. On Feb 26th the company warned that “As the majority of consumption is in the on-trade, we have seen significant disruption since the end of January, which we expect to last at least into March,” Diageo said of Greater China.

Diageo believes the recovery of international passenger traffic to Asia will be “gradual”, resulting in “weaker performance for the remainder of fiscal 2020”.

The “timing and pace of recovery” will determine to what extent Diageo’s finances will be impacted within its guidance range. The affect could worsen if other markets are severely affected by COVID-19, the group said.

Remember that this was back in February... before the USA and European explosions happened.

Now, people do still drink at home, as I sit here writing this right now I am sipping Talisker, but people do not drink in anywhere near the volume of bars and restaurants. When was the last time you can recall getting hammered and drinking a full bottle of whisky in your living room watching frozen 2 with your kids? Hopefully, this is not a familiar scene for most of you...

But add some flashing lights, a dance floor, some Rihanna music and 300 strangers and you are likely polishing off your second Bulleit bottle about now. (full disclosure, I am currently listening to Rihanna as I type).

Diageo has actually performed quite well in late March and early April bouncing from nearly $100 back up to $137 and only 15% off its pre-coronavirus levels. So what are you to do??

I see this situation going a few different ways and I will let you "choose your own adventure" so to say. Below I have listed three COVID-19 scenarios, one in which you would buy, one for sell and one for hold. This is done under the assumption that restaurant and bar sales are necessary for the company to flourish. Also this is under the assumption of the current valuation of $137 a share.

BUY

Diageo is a buy if we assume that COVID-19 is a one time event and an effective, widely available treatment is developed within the next 1-2 months, also we would need most or all people to feel comfortable and without threat to gather openly again.

This scenario would allow any and all people to go back to work and economic growth to continue, resulting in a worldwide recovery in the later parts of this year. Many people would partake in relief spending / partying to reacquaint themselves with friends and love ones and the Johnnie Walker would flow like water.

In this scenario DEO looks modestly undervalued at current levels and could retest it's highs later this year.

SELL

Diageo is a sell if we assume COVID-19, or the behavior relating to it, is here to stay for an extended period. We would assume that an effective treatment that can prevent death either cannot be produced or the virus mutates and treatments or vaccines developed are no longer effective making the populous extremely unlikely to leave the nest, even if states just open up the economy anyway.

This would be a whack a mole scenario where COVID-19 looks to be getting better, then comes back multiple times in waves. Habits that we are currently forming would then become the norm and restaurants and bars in this scenario will have a very hard time sustaining business.

Eventually the virus would relent but if this period extends for multiple years, the recovery in the economy and job markets would likely be depression level.

To be fair in this scenario, nearly all companies would be sells with the exception of maybe Amazon and a few others but Diageo would be hit very very hard.

HOLD

Diageo is a hold if we assume that an effective treatment is developed in 1-3 months that can prevent deaths along with a vaccine that is widely available in early 2021. In this assumption we would slowly reopen the economy in late Spring / early Summer under the umbrella of an effective treatment that is either available or on the immediate horizon. Some people would immediately go back to old habits while others will wait for a vaccine before resuming normal life.

The habits we have acquired, slowly recede and we begin to trust our safety at a modest pace. In this scenario however it is vital that a vaccine is produced no later than early 2021 to avoid the shell shock of a second major wave hitting... This is the "fool me once" saying in real life. If a second major wave comes or if immunity via vaccine or antibodies to prevent reinfection do not work, see the sell scenario.

In this scenario, Diageo would be a hold as the promise of a return to normal is on the horizon and investors should be able to expect a stable ish share price due to the forward looking stock market and the massive amounts of liquidity in the markets.

2020 would likely still be an earnings disaster but the recovery will likely be on the forefront of investors minds in 2021.

My Opinion

I am currently in the hold camp as I see multiple reasons for optimism, but also for pause... My personal habits will likely not change until a treatment and vaccine are produced and available. This doesn't mean I wont go to a restaurant in the next year, but you likely will not see me on the dance floor grinding to Rihanna any time soon.

I am encouraged by the promise of Remdesivir by Gilead (GILD) and think that it will likely be the first to market as a treatment this summer / fall, also my thoughts are that with roughly 90 companies initiating trials for vaccines, all on an accelerated basis, we will likely see a few available by 2021.

As we learn more about this virus, our toolbox to fight it grows every day, however, this is a slow fight and I simply cannot see a scenario in which the entire country just goes right back to normal without an effective vaccine in place.

I missed loading up at $100 during (so far) peak panic in March and my plan is to buy at levels under $110, hold at $110-150 levels and sell above $150 during the spring and early summer months.

Until this passes I will support Diageo with this lovely idea from Pinterest.

I hope you enjoyed this article and in all seriousness please support your local small businesses / restaurants during this crisis by ordering takeout if possible.

Take care and stay safe!

