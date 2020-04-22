Insteel Industries Is A Buy At Anything Below 1x Book Value

Insteel Industries (IIIN) is a highly cyclical commodity company operating within the steel market. The business manufactures steel wire reinforcing products and is the leader within this niche market in the steel industry.

Results can vary wildly a business like this. The company has enjoyed recent tailwinds as the construction of public work has expanded over the years. Still, the business has been caught on the wrong side of the steel tariffs imposed in 2018. The company has gone from a position of competitive strength to one in which overnight, foreign competitors gained a 25% cost advantage.

We believe Insteel should be valued based on book value. The cyclicality of the business makes it practically impossible to value shares based on PE or FCF multiples. The business can go from making a profit to becoming unprofitable in a matter of quarters depending on pricing, volumes, or competitive pressures. The same can be said about FCF, which swings widely depending on changes in working capital and capital expenditures. Book value provides a better idea of shareholder value creation. Insteel should trade anywhere from 1.0x to 1.25x book value.

Quick Overview

Insteel Industries is the leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company manufactures and offers two main types of products, prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Their products are manufactured on 10 facilities located in the U.S and in close proximity to their customer. Most of their customers are manufacturers of concrete products and to a lesser extent, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors. The split in revenues between these two is 70% and 30% respectively. Their products are mainly used in nonresidential construction projects.

Going Through their timeline

This is a commodity business. There are no competitive advantages to be had unless you are a low-cost producer. In the case of Insteel, the company has benefitted from some laws that prevented foreign competition from flooding the market with cheap products. For example, in 2003, the company filed, along with other domestic PC strand producers, petitions with the Department of Commerce (DOC) alleging that imports of PC strand were being “dumped” by foreign competitors. The term “dumped” means selling a product at below fair market value. The DOC ruled in favor of the domestic producers of PC strand and imposed anti-dumping tariffs on imports. This ruling allowed the company to improve its margins and competitive pricing. Recently Insteel, with two other companies, filed anti-dumping petitions:

Shifting to another recent development. Today, Insteel, together with two other domestic PC strand producers, filed antidumping petitions against 15 countries, representing 89% of total PC strand imports entering the U. S. in 2019, in addition to a countervailing duty petition alleging illegal subsidies against Turkey. The scope of the filings, which alleged dumping margins from 24% to 194%, reflects the egregious behavior of PC strand producers from these countries in the U.S. market over the 2017 to 2019 investigation period. – Q2 2020 call

Management guided to a ruling by late May 2021. There are high probabilities it will rule in their favor, as it has happened before. If so, it could provide some relief to their operating margins, which lately have been under severe pressure.

The main raw material used by Insteel to produce their steel wire reinforcing products is hot-rolled carbon steel wire. The company sources this raw material from domestic and foreign suppliers. The amount of carbon steel wire that Insteel can import from overseas suppliers is limited by a requirement referred to as “Buy American”. For the last two years, imports of raw material have been 8% and 14% for 2019 and 2018 respectively, compared with 27% and 30% in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

The imposition of imported steel tariffs, which became effective in March 2018, caused a seismic shift in the competitive landscape that caught Insteel on the wrong side of the playing field. As a result of the tariffs imposed on imported steel, the price of their raw material was 25% higher. The consequences are two-fold. First, this has caused significant foreign competition to increase in about a third of Insteel markets and second, Insteel is now in a competitive disadvantage, as foreign producers can source raw materials buy buying steel in their home markets at much lower prices, basically being able to price their products 25% below Insteel’s offering. The result: foreign competition is taking market share away.

The increase in imports continue to be centered in certain of our PC strands and standard welded wire reinforcement markets where foreign competitors are leveraging the considerable cost advantage they now enjoy as a result of the tariffs, which have driven U.S. prices for hot rolled steel wire rod, our primary raw material, substantially higher than global market levels. Not surprisingly foreign competitors have responded by under- pricing domestic producers in order to expand our market share. – Q4 2019 call

The operating segment affected by foreign competition accounts for 25% of total sales as of their last reported quarter. The average selling price in markets affected by foreign competitors declined 22% year-over-year.

If we put aside the effect of coronavirus on future non-residential construction, not everything is negative around Insteel. The company had a solid second quarter. They beat expectations on revenues and EPS. Positive results were attributed to strong shipment volumes (+19.7%) offset by lower average selling prices (-14.3%) year-over-year. Downward pressure on selling prices on a sequential basis seems to be finding some stability, with prices declining 1.2%.

Insteel is considered an essential business. They are still operating their 10 manufacturing facilities. Their customers are working through their backlog which resulted in their strong quarterly results. The uncertainty relates in large part to the future funding of these projects. If government spending on projects such as highways and bridges gets halted due to budget headwinds, Insteel could see their results be materially affected.

On March 15th, they acquired Strand-Tech Manufacturing, a competitor, for $22.5M in cash. Strand-Tech reported sales of $29M.

This acquisition should be immediately accretive to earnings and help them to expand their margins. Management is planning to sell the facility acquired by the acquisition. Their manufacturing facilities can absorb the demand from Strand-Tech customers. This consolidation should help Insteel to benefit from economies of scale. The sale of the facility would also save the company money by not investing in unnecessary CAPEX. Management estimates they could recover $8M of their initial investment by the selling of this facility. If this goal gets accomplished, Insteel effectively acquired Strand-Tech for 1x sales adjusting for a $1.8M restructuring charge in connection with the facility closure. Insteel only recorded $1.3M in goodwill from the transaction.

Valuation

We believe a sensible approach to valuing a cyclical company like Insteel is using a price to book ratio. Insteel doesn’t have any debt. They have $38M in cash and $100M in an unused revolving credit facility. The company also pays a dividend. The average dividend yield has been less than 1%, with a payout ratio of 10% on average. Not that meaningful.

Since there is no debt on the balance sheet, a cost of equity of 8% looks appropriate. Insteel return on equity varies depending on where they are in the cycle. It has ranged from negative to 17.5% in 2016. Their book value per share has compounded at an average rate of 4% for the last 10-years, which gives us an idea about their value creation during a 10-year cycle. We believe a book value ratio of 1x to 1.25x could be used if we assume Insteel’s normal return on equity ranges from 8% to 10%. At 8% they would have returns equal to their cost of equity and at 10%, it would be slightly above.

Valuing Insteel at a discount to book value doesn’t make that much sense. The company owns its 10 manufacturing facilities. These are located in Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and Missouri. The balance sheet reports $14.4M in land. Insteel’s operating history dates back to 1953. There are high probabilities that these assets don’t reflect their appropriate market values. It is hard to estimate market value for their real estate since they don’t disclose square footage. But with 10 facilities and $14.4M reported on the balance sheet, each property historical value is around $1.4M on average. The facility recently acquired through the Strand-Tech acquisition is located in South Carolina. Their business combination disclosure shows $11.1M in PPE on Strand-Tech's balance sheet accounting for 50% of assets. As mentioned above, Insteel management wants to sell the facility for $8M. We cannot estimate exactly what is the fair market value of Insteel properties, but there is a high probability that they are worth more than their book values. This should give investors some margin of safety.

Insteel reported shareholders' equity of $250M in their last quarter. If we value their shares based on a 1x book value to 1.25x book value, we get a valuation range for Insteel shares of $250M to $313M, or $12.9 to $16.2 per share. With a recent price of $17.13, Insteel is just outside of what we would consider fair value.

Takeaway

If shares trade below 1x book value, we would become very interested in acquiring shares in Insteel. They have a solid balance sheet with plenty of liquidity and no debt. We also like the fact that they own their manufacturing plants and their domestic market leadership.

Still, being the local market leader doesn’t isolate the company from competitive pressures as we have seen. This is the biggest risk in Insteel. Their market share is eroding to foreign competitors that have, for now, the cost advantage. The company has been lobbying to level the playing field. For now, it is just one more uncertainty along with the impact of coronavirus.

