Visa: Treat Any Pullback In Shares As A Gift

We've seen this story with Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) before. Recessionary pressures lead to concerns about future spending, which in turn leads to a pullback in shares for these two network companies, only to be reversed months, even weeks, later. The truth to the matter is that even amidst the toughest of economic times Visa still manages to generate positive growth in credit and debit volumes, albeit softer than during the booming times. Even when there are existential threats hanging over its business, such as the Durbin Amendment targeting debit interchange in 2010, the company still manages to survive and thrive.

Therefore, just as some may be eager to write its obituary ahead of the upcoming earnings, we would strongly caution against that. Having said that, we still may see a pullback in shares, but any such pullback should prove to be a gift to investors not even in the long run, but much sooner.

Interestingly enough, many of the points we stated in our previous article, from October 3 (See Article), still hold in today's coronavirus environment. They just have to be discounted somewhat, as we take into consideration the fact that investors who are looking at the payments space are eager to select the stock that is among the best when compared against its peers.

Visa, in our view, continues to fit that category, even under present circumstances. Below we (only moderately) adjust our valuation and state our key points:

Valuation:

When we compare Visa against its key competitors in the payments space (not only MA, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) networks, but also Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), among others), we see the company meriting at least 32x PE multiple (down from 33x) on our 2020 EPS estimate of $5.93 (down from $6.20, largely due 0.7% deceleration in credit card volumes), yielding the target price of $189.

Key Points in Support of Bullish Thesis:

Visa wins against other payments names: Visa, as a card network, always stood out among other payments names, mainly due to 1) solid recurring revenue; 2) double-digit EBITDA growth; 3) strong capital return; 4) solid pricing; and 5) broad reliance on multi-trillion payments volume. We see this attractive investment profile solidly in place.

Visa wins against other card networks: The four core networks are Visa (V), MasterCard (V), American Express (AXP) and Discover (DFS). AmEx is very different from Visa, since 1) AXP targets wealthier cohorts and 2) it does not have the same focus on debit. Discover is not much of a competitor, because every single channel, whether credit, debit, or ATM, is meaningfully smaller there. This leaves Visa one-on-one with MasterCard: in fact, both companies account for more than 60% (65-70%, according to some accounting) of worldwide payments volume and are often thought of in tandem. Some even characterize V and MA as a duopoly, though in reality they are far from fitting the classical definition. Over the years, both companies have been the darlings of the stock market, ever since MasterCard's IPO in 2006 and Visa's IPO in 2008. There were years when we were more fond of MasterCard, primarily because of its greater international exposure and, hence, potential traction from emerging markets (there is ~50%/50% US/international split for Visa vs. ~30%/~70% US/international split for MasterCard). However, in the coronavirus environment, we believe that international segment may become more of a liability than the asset, as some nations' economies may get hit disproportionally more than the United States.

Secular increase in non-discretionary spending: With many Visa customers getting furloughed or pushed out of their jobs, we believe that the card balances will be on the rise, with more customers carrying balances from month to month. Furthermore, we've seen anecdotal evidence that landlords are now allowing to use cards towards rent, which in some instances has led to as much as 40% increase in monthly balances. Recall that Visa and MasterCard do not lose in case of customer default: it is the banks who are the issuers and they have the credit exposure, not card networks. Visa would still receive its 8-10 bps pricing benefit, even if the customer defaults.

Spending rotation overtakes spending decline: We are obviously still at very early stages of coronavirus. However, the early trends indicate that consumers are choosing to shift their spending from the offline channel to the online one, as Amazon and Instacart spending overtakes that of the restaurants, while Netflix and Hulu subscriptions replace live concert entertainment. It is important to remember that officially the recession mindset has not kicked in yet, which indicates that spending rotation (or substitution) should keep the overall consumer spending within a 10-15% band of where it was prior to the coronavirus.

See More Incentives-Driven Revenue: While Visa has been actively bringing onboard new retailers and partnerships, we believe that there is more incentives-related revenue coming for the company, and that the current dimming economic outlook should not curtail it. While Visa doesn’t break down incentives by country, we expect France, Great Britain, and Germany to be the primary beneficiaries.

Share Buybacks Remain Safe: We do not see share buybacks endangered as a result of the government bailout, since Visa was not at the forefront of receiving the funds. Furthermore, Visa has always been very cautious and steady in the way it authorized new repurchases and executed them. We see the company 1.5%-1.8% capital return as intact.

Business Risks

We see the following business risks for Visa:

Since Visa is a network, technology outages or cyber-attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for the company, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly in this uncertain coronavirus period.

Competitive risks, particularly form Mastercard, are relevant. Many analysts view V and MA as essentially a duopoly (discounting, perhaps unfairly, DFS and AXP). Pricing pressures from MA could pose a significant risk.

Rise of alternative payment methods, such as PayPal, leads to less business for credit card networks, such as Visa. While V has a partnership with PYPL, we note that in some ways volume spent with PayPal constitutes cannibalization of Visa’s spending with bank-issued cards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.