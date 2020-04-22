FIV: An Alternative To Open-End Loan Funds

We break down the fund's expected performance into its termination date. The fund is particularly attractive due to its open-end fund risk profile alongside a likely 8.5% tailwind in the form of discount compression.

The major reason for the cut is the fund's approaching termination date in early 2022 where the fund intends to distribute the original NAV of 9.85 back to shareholders.

On April 20th, the First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) announced an 11% cut in its distribution. This is the sixth time the fund has cut its distribution, having cut about 50% in aggregate from its initial distribution level. The reason for this series of cuts is the fund's desire to preserve NAV with the intention to terminate in early 2022 and return the original NAV of 9.85 to shareholders.

While FIV boasts a higher-quality profile within the loan CEF sector, it is on the higher-risk investment spectrum with only 9% of the portfolio in investment-grade securities. That said, a 4.8% annualized tailwind due to discount amortization to zero on its expected termination date along with our estimated 3.7% earnings price yield in an environment of still-depressed loan prices provides a decent investment case for investors looking to monetize a constructive view on markets and the economy with a certain margin of safety. The fund should be particularly attractive for investors who would normally allocate to open-end funds in the loan space.

As with all term funds, the risk remains that the fund chooses to cancel its termination date as we have seen across a number of CEFs over the recent past. Given the fund is a target date fund however, makes this eventuality less likely in our view. Furthermore, even if it happens we would expect a tender giving fund shareholders an option to sell the fund back at NAV, though this is not guaranteed. Finally, the fund's messaging, distribution cutting and partial deleveraging all point in the direction of its eventual termination.

Meet FIV

FIV is a $400m total asset CEF focused on the leveraged loan sector trading at an 8.6% discount, a 3.09% current yield (CEFConnect will show the wrong yield as it has not yet processed the distribution drop) with 23% leverage. Top sectors include healthcare, hotels, leisure and software.

Since investors aren't limited to CEFs, let's take a quick look at the broader loan space to see where FIV fits in. In choosing between closed-end and open-end funds, the risk/reward decision that CEF investors have to make is to weigh the greater yield of CEFs against their higher volatility and drawdowns. For example, the loan benchmark ETF Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) has had about half the drawdown of loan CEFs over the past month which is due to the greater leverage employed by CEFs, a lower credit quality / less liquid portfolio plus the additional volatility created by the CEF discount dynamic.

For this greater volatility, CEFs enjoy a yield advantage. For example, the loan CEF sector has an earnings yield of 8.8% against 3.8% of BKLN (we adjust the BKLN current distribution yield by the fund's fee).

FIV is a fund that stands somewhere in between the CEF and ETF space due to its target term structure, credit quality and leverage profile. The fund has a similar earnings yield to BKLN which is due to the fund's better credit quality profile relative to CEFs as well as BKLN. Its 1-year NAV return and NAV volatility are comparable to those of BKLN and much better than those of the CEF sector. However, while FIV offers a similar portfolio profile to BKLN it also offers a discount of 8.5% which should move towards zero over a period of less than two years, contributing to total return. In summary, FIV offers the more benign risk profile of an open-end fund alongside a tailwind of 8.5% into early 2022.

Risk Profile On The Way To Termination

The fund management have made the following statement in its communications.

As it nears the Termination Date, the Fund may invest in higher credit quality instruments with maturities extending beyond the Termination Date to seek to improve the liquidity of its portfolio and reduce investment risk. Investing in higher credit quality instruments may reduce the amount available for distribution to Common Shareholders.

Source: First Trust

When the fund shifts towards higher-quality assets while undergoing gradual deleveraging, its earnings and hence distribution capacity is decreased. This is normally undesirable for income investors who rely on stable fund distributions to finance their expenses and retirement. In this market environment, however, an overweight in higher-quality assets is a welcome fund stance. As we show below the fund holds 47% of its portfolio in BBB/BB assets, well above an average of 29% for the loan CEF sector. Furthermore, its 22% leverage is more than 10% below the average loan CEF. This allows the fund to generate more income on its underlying assets while minimizing the potential for a forced deleveraging.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Another attractive feature is the fund's discount relative to the broader sector. Although in relative terms, the 8.5% FIV discount is tighter than the 14% sector average, this is because it is a term fund. In relative terms, a discount spread of 5.5% is on the low side historically which offers an attractive entry point in our view.

Source: Systematic Income Service

A Stab At Forecasting Performance

In this section we take a crack at breaking down the performance drivers of the fund to get a sense of what it could deliver over the next few years. We can break down the performance of the fund up to its potential termination in 2022 into four components: 1) price performance, 2) losses due to defaults, 3) coupons, 4) discount amortization.

Because the bulk of the FIV portfolio contains loans with maturities past the 2022 termination date, the price performance of the loan market will play a strong part in the performance of the fund into its expected termination date. In terms of recent market performance, last month the S&P Leveraged Loan index dropped over 12% - the second biggest decline in its 23-year history.

Source: S&P

Since then the index has clawed back some of its performance due to the overall stabilization of the market and continued support on the monetary and fiscal fronts as well as a normalization in new COVID-19 cases.

Source: S&P

Looking at the historic trading range of the loan market over the last few years, we can see that it has retraced about half of the drawdown. In our view, the easy money has been made and we wouldn't expect the drawdown to be retraced completely in the near term. That said, we also wouldn't expect sharp drops from here given the commitment by the Treasury in their support of the corporate sector as well as a desire by the administration to get the economy going again. A slow and gradual recovery in prices is our base case here.

Source: Systematic Income Service

The second key driver of performance from here on are losses due to defaults. One advantage of the leveraged loan versus the high-yield bond sector is that it has tended to feature a lower default rate and a higher recovery rate, both of which result in lower losses for investors. If we use the 2008 experience in our scenario of losses of about 8% with a historic 70% recovery rate alongside current loan prices, we get to a loss rate of about 2%. This is probably an understatement given the greater severity of the macro-economic stress as well as the prevalence of covenant-lite loans, collateral stripping, EBITDA add-backs, and a greater prevalence of lower-rated issuers. If we stress the historic recovery rate to the average of secured and unsecured historic recoveries of about 55%, we get to a loss rate of about 3%.

An expected loss rate of low single digits does feel like an overly benign outlook on the face of it. However, a figure significantly above that level has to assume either a default rate or a recovery rate well outside of anything we have seen in the last two decades, particularly for a loan portfolio that is well above average credit quality. Clearly, the current crisis is outside the bounds of what we have seen but so is the level of support for the corporate and consumer sectors of the economy.

Source: Guggenheim

The third component of future performance is simply the income of the underlying portfolio. As of the last report the fund was generating about 4.75% of net investment income yield on NAV. Since then a number of things have changed: 1) 3M Libor has fallen by about 1.2%, lowering the portfolio income composed of floating-rate loans, 2) 1M Libor has fallen by about 1.5%, lowering the cost of leverage, 3) the fund has partially deleveraged with its credit facility falling from $128m to $90m further lowering income, 4) its discount has widened by a few percentage points, resulting in a higher price yield. Note that we haven't said anything about the fund's distributions because we are more interested in the underlying earnings capacity of the fund rather than what it throws out. When we put everything together, we get to an estimate of about 3.7% of NII yield on price.

The final component of our performance forecast is the expected discount amortization to zero on the expected termination date of February 1st, 2022. This should provide a boost of about 4.8% annualized.

When we add up all the four components we can see that the fund's income roughly cancels out our default loss base case which leaves 4.8% plus any price performance of the fund. While 4.8% doesn't sound like a lot, this figure already takes into account a pretty serious default scenario alongside price levels which are still depressed in historical terms.

Conclusion

Despite its attractive features FIV is not without risks. About 90% of the fund is allocated to below investment-grade rated leveraged loans which could continue to come under pressure in this market. In addition, fund managers don't like to lose revenue streams so an extension of the term date is a real possibility, however, unlikely. The fund's 15% allocation to hotels, restaurants and leisure is another key risk factor.

That said, FIV offers those investors with a more constructive view on the corporate sector, an investment that allows for a certain margin of safety in the form of a relatively higher-quality loan portfolio alongside an expected 8.5% total return boost into the early 2022 termination date.

Check out Systematic Income and explore the best of the fund, preferred and baby bond markets with our powerful interactive investor tools. Identify the most attractive CEFs and track the entire market with our evidence-based bespoke metrics. Get investment ideas from our quantitative yield-target portfolios and systematic strategies. Pick up the best preferred stocks and baby bonds that fit your criteria. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.