Did Rent Get Paid? Previewing REIT Earnings Season

"Did the rent get paid? How about the mortgage?" Earnings season kicks off this week with more than 175 REITs and 100 housing-related companies reporting earnings over the next month.

Real Estate Earnings Preview

REIT earnings should provide pivotal information on rent collection and future dividend plans on what will surely be the most newsworthy and potentially volatile earnings season in at least a decade. While some REITs have provided mid-quarter updates on rent collection and balance sheet health, this is the first update we'll hear from the majority of companies since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. As discussed in the article titled "REITs: This Time Is Different", most commercial equity REITs and housing-related companies entered the COVID-19 crisis on solid footing following a decade of conservative decision-making and prudent balance sheet management, but we'll find out if any of the more highly levered small-cap REITs have been caught swimming naked.

Real Estate Earnings Calendar

Earnings season kicks off this week in the real estate sector with more than 175 REITs and 100 housing-related companies reporting earnings over the next month. Below, we compiled the notable earnings that we’re watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors, which we will update throughout earnings season in our Real Estate Weekly Outlook, and we'll also have real-time coverage on the iREIT on Alpha marketplace. (Note that REITs that have not yet announced an earnings date are in italics with an estimated data based on past earnings seasons.)

What To Watch For in Residential Sectors

Apartments: Housing is the ultimate "essential service" amid the pandemic and mandated stay-at-home orders. 2020 was shaping up to be a strong year for multifamily operators before the COVID-19 outbreak. While "rent strikes" were a clickable media headline, the vast majority of apartment renters did indeed pay their April rent, according to preliminary updates from Equity Residential (EQR) and Camden Properties (CPT), particularly in the higher-rent segments. If trends from the Financial Crisis hold, a coronavirus recession would support rental household formations, which will be needed to support the large supply pipeline. We're watching for updates on rent collection, rental growth trends, and commentary on construction and supply conditions.

Single-Family Rentals: SFR REITs were born from the last economic crisis, when a cascade of foreclosures enabled a new class of institutional rental operators to emerge by buying distressed properties en masse. Similar distress in the U.S. housing market is highly unlikely given robust underlying market fundamentals and the lingering housing shortage, but opportunities may still emerge for accretive portfolio growth, particularly in the rapidly growing "build to rent" market in partnership with homebuilders. Fueled by the maturing millennial generation, the 2020s were already poised to be a decade of "suburban revival", and behavioral changes in the post-coronavirus world could be an added spark. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) announced last week that it collected 86% of April rent, below the typical 95%. We're watching to see if rent collections improve once unemployment and stimulus checks arrive.

Homebuilders: The U.S. housing industry was red-hot in early 2020 before the onset of the coronavirus crisis, with Housing Starts, Building Permits, and New Home Sales all at post-cycle highs. Still below "normal" levels of construction, the slow, grinding recovery in new home construction is poised to suffer a setback, but the long-term investment thesis for homebuilders remains compelling. Millennials - the largest generation in American history - are coming full steam into the single-family housing markets over the next decade during a period of historically low housing supply. Recent reports from D.R. Horton (DHI) and Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) indicated that new homes are indeed still being built and sold - albeit at a slower rate - amid the ongoing pandemic, and it's reasonable to believe that homebuilders - and the broader U.S. housing sector - could lead the recovery in the back half of 2020.

Manufactured Housing: A traditionally countercyclical property sector and one of the biggest beneficiaries of the lingering affordable housing shortage, MH REITs delivered a remarkable 7th straight year of outperformance in 2019. Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) kicked off earnings season this week with strong results, collecting 96% of April 2020 rent compared to 97% at this time in April 2019 in the manufactured housing communities and 96% of April rent in their RV communities. Though representing just 5-8% of NOI, transient/seasonal RV sites - many of which remain closed - remain the biggest risk to 2020 results. While not an immediate impact on these REITs, manufactured housing and RV sales were already slowing before the crisis. We're interested to hear commentary from Sun Communities (SUI) regarding rent collection and guidance on rental growth trends.

Healthcare: The United States healthcare system has taken center-stage amid the coronavirus outbreak. Healthcare REITs have been on a roller-coaster ride amid evolving forecasts of the severity of the pandemic. Healthcare REITs were slammed during the early onset of the outbreak but have recovered in recent weeks as death rate estimates have been revised drastically lower from early catastrophic figures. While likely less devastating for the underlying demographics than once feared, the healthcare real estate sector isn't immune to the significant near-term and long-term effects of the pandemic. The positive long-term outlook for senior housing, however, remains intact as the long-awaited demographic-driven demand boom is finally arriving, but we're keyed in on potential near-term issues with operators and expenses.

Student Housing: Will students be on campus when the Fall 2020 school year begins? If not, expect a significant near-term revenue hit for American Campus Communities (ACC), the lone student housing REIT. ACC announced results on Monday with solid pre-leasing results at 76.6% for the 2020-21 academic year compared to 76.2% a year ago, so the firm is well-positioned if we do indeed see a return to normalcy by the autumn. However, we're wondering if the crash course in online education altered behaviors and attitudes towards the value of traditional four-year liberal arts education, either positively or negatively. ACC's focus on flagship top-rated universities with steady or growing enrollment should immunize the firm from broader secular headwinds.

Self-Storage: Storage REITs have delivered impressive outperformance relative to other real estate sectors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, despite still-lukewarm fundamentals. Low balance sheet leverage, high operating margins, and limited economic sensitivity of rental demand have been in-demand attributes within the REIT sector amid a time of immense economic uncertainty. Self-storage demand has proven to be incredibly "sticky" even during the depths of the prior Financial Crisis, as rents are essentially "collateralized" by a renter's stored possessions. Storage REITs, however, have been quiet since the beginning of the outbreak, so we're anxious to hear from Public Storage (PSA), Extra Space Storage (EXR), CubeSmart (CUBE), and others with some rent collection metrics. We see an opportunity for these REITs amid the recent industry struggles for accretive consolidation.

What To Watch For in Technology/Industrial Sectors

Cell Towers: As fears over missed rent payments rattle the real estate sector, cell tower REITs like American Tower Corp. (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) are not just surviving, they're thriving. Cellular network usage has surged amid the stay-at-home orders as businesses and individuals stay connected via virtual interaction and signs of stress in capacity enforce the need for additional network investments. Shaking off concerns of a possible lull in network investment activity in 2019, cellular carriers ended up spending more than $51 billion in network capex last year, an increase of roughly 7% from the prior year. We believe that macro cell towers will continue to be the "hub" of wireless networks and "dealers" of the impending 5G arms race for the foreseeable future, but note that low-orbit satellite technology - backed by SpaceX and others - is a competitive threat to keep an eye on.

Data Center: Data Center REITs - the physical epicenter of the "cloud" - continue to ride the substantial secular tailwinds behind the “Big Data" and cloud computing boom, surging nearly 50% in 2019 and climbing another 15% so far this year with Equinix (EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (DLR.PK) among the leaders. Storm clouds have been building around the high-flying technology-focused sector, however, as intense competition and furious supply growth have weakened pricing power, but investors have been unfazed so far. While we expect continued robust demand for data center space, the outlook for the REITs themselves remains cloudy given the increasingly competitive landscape. The surge in network demand associated with the work-from-home trends, however, has been an unexpected but welcome positive catalyst that may support valuations and drive leasing demand.

Industrial: Industrial REITs didn't skip a beat from the trade war, but COVID-19 poses a different kind of threat. These REITs have become increasingly more levered to U.S. consumer spending, so the sector's stellar fundamentals will be put to the test in early 2020. The long-term secular tailwinds, driven by domestic e-commerce demand, should resume following a potential near-term slowdown in leasing activity. Prologis (PLD) reported solid results on Tuesday and still sees core FFO growth of 8.8% in 2020, revised down from 12.1% growth in the initial guidance. Rent collection shouldn't be a major issue, so we're interested to hear commentary regarding how COVID-19 uncertainty may affect the supply pipeline and incremental leasing demand.

What To Watch For in Retail Sectors

Malls: Apocalypse Now? While the aforementioned REIT sectors are expected to see limited issues with rent collection, the same can't necessarily be said about other commercial real estate sectors, particularly retail REITs. We've discussed for years that hundreds of lower-productivity malls around the country were potentially a recession away from extinction. Mall REITs are in a fight for survival over the next year, as Washington Prime (WPG), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) and Macerich (MAC) have all slashed dividends over the last month, while CBL & Associates (CBL) did so in early 2020. With the majority of malls shuttered over the last month amid stay-at-home orders, just how bad was rent collection in April? We're expecting ugly metrics, and unfortunately, outside of mall stalwart Simon Property (SPG), there may not be much left of the mall REIT sector by the end of 2020.

Shopping Centers: We're not malls, we promise! Retail Sales in the United States dropped by the most on record on a month-over-month basis in March, but there were some pockets of strength in the "essential" categories, including grocery stores, general merchandise retailers like Costco (COST), and home improvement stores. Unlike malls, the majority of shopping centers remain operational, however, shopping center REITs are dependent on small business retailers and independent franchises to fill the small shops which are struggling to keep the doors open. Grocery-anchored REITs like Regency Centers Corp. (REG) and high-quality power center REITs like Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) with strong balance sheets will be able to weather than near-term pain, but we're interested to see signs of stress emerge among the smaller names. With much of the sector down 60% or more this year, the market expects blood.

Net Lease: Social distancing? Investors are reminded that the net lease sector - typically seen as a countercyclical sector - has heavy underlying exposure to the retail, restaurant, and experience-based categories like gyms and movie theaters, which may bear the brunt of the virus impact. Tenants in these non-essential sectors have obviously come under extreme stress over the last month, and long-term leases don't mean much if bankruptcies become widespread. Net lease REIT Agree Realty Corp. (ADC), which owns a very high-quality portfolio heavy in "essential" retail categories, kicked off earnings with a strong report, noting that it received April rent payments from more than 87% of its portfolio. We think that this may be the high-water mark within the net lease category, but we're keyed in on rent collection and acquisition guidance.

What To Watch For in the Office and Hotel Sectors

Office: Remember when the rapid rise of WeWork (WE) - and its potential "disruption" effect on the traditional office leasing model - was the biggest issue facing the office REIT sector? Good times. A coronavirus-led recession may be the deathblow for the VC-backed, but largely unprofitable, "co-working" industry. Contrary to the prevailing narrative, co-working was far more "friend than foe" to the office industry, and these firms accounted for a huge chunk of incremental office leasing over the last decade. The crash course in "work from home" may accelerate a broader rationalization in office space demand from enterprises both large and small, which puts office REITs into the "Medium/High" COVID-19 risk category. While near-term rent collection should be fine, we're interested to hear commentary on long-term demand forecasts.

Hotels: Hotel ownership is a tough business even in the best of times. Needless to say, 2020 will be a historically awful year for the hotel and lodging industry, as global tourism, corporate travel, and essentially anything requiring hotel rooms has come to an immediate halt. Occupancy is expected to pull back between 30% and 50% in 2020 depending on the length of the shutdowns, and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) is expected to plunge 50% or more. Eleven of the twenty-one equity REITs to have cut or suspended dividends so far have been in the lodging sector. Balance sheets and liquidity will be the focus of what will surely be a dire earnings season.

What To Watch For in Specialty Sectors

Billboards: As the old adage goes, advertising is typically the first line item that gets cut during an economic downturn. Naturally, the "stay-at-home" age has hit the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, including billboard REITs Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) and Outfront Media (OUT), especially hard. Outfront had just scored a major - but unfortunately timed - deal with the New York MTA for billions of dollars' worth of advertising on subways and buses. Lower by 50% this year, we're expecting a rough quarter but are interested to hear updates on potentially evolving plans for digital conversion upgrades, which we saw as one of the compelling long-term catalysts for the sector.

Prisons: The politically sensitive prison REIT sector has been especially volatile in 2020 as the contours of the upcoming election take shape. CoreCivic (CXW) and The GEO Group (GEO) are breathing a bit easier after the more "moderate" wing of the Democratic party coalesced around Joe Biden, who would likely be more friendly to the private prison sector than a Sanders or Warren administration. With federal contracts totaling nearly half of revenues - including roughly a quarter from ICE alone - forget fundamentals, these REITs will continue to trade with tight correlations to election odds.

Key Takeaways: Previewing REIT Earnings Season

While some REITs have provided mid-quarter updates and preliminary earnings results, this is the first update we'll hear from the majority of companies since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Residential REITs are expected to report relatively limited issues with rent collection. The same can't necessarily be said about other commercial real estate sectors, particularly retail REITs. Most REITs entered the COVID-19 crisis on solid footing, but some of the more highly levered small-cap REITs may have been caught swimming naked. We'll find out soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AMH, AMT, COST, CPT, CUBE, DHI, DLR, ELS, EQIX, EQR, EXR,MTH, PLD, PSA, REG, SPG, SUI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.