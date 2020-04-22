Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/20/20

Includes: DBX, EHI, LQDT, MS, OPK, PHD, SCHW, SPWR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/20/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD), and;
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Sunpower (SPWR);
  • Schwab Charles (SCHW);
  • Opko Health (OPK);
  • Morgan Stanley (MS);
  • Liquidity Services (LQDT), and;
  • Dropbox (DBX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • On Track Innovations (OTCQX:OTIVF);
  • Slack Technologies (WORK);
  • Synopsys (SNPS);
  • Peloton Interactive (PTON);
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • Datadog (DDOG), and;
  • Salesforce Com (CRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Siebert Financial (SIEB), and;
  • Crinetics Pharm (CRNX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Adv

BO

Crinetics Pharm

CRNX

JB*

$14,999,992

2

Gebbia Gloria E

BO,DIR

Siebert Financial

SIEB

JB*

$12,217,078

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$1,160,041

4

Ivy Jerry Lafe Jr

BO

On Track Innovations

OTIVF

JB*

$960,000

5

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$846,532

6

Luczo Stephen J

DIR

Morgan Stanley

MS

B

$734,871

7

Total S A

DIR,BO

Sunpower

SPWR

B

$559,299

8

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$540,364

9

Angrick William P

CB,CEO,BO

Liquidity Services

LQDT

AB

$367,837

10

Goldfarb Mark A

DIR

Schwab Charles

SCHW

B

$200,048

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Comcast

BO

Peloton Interactive

PTON

S

$177,892,000

2

Ferdowsi Arash

BO

Dropbox

DBX

AS

$12,368,685

3

Gebbia Gloria E

BO,DIR

Siebert Financial

SIEB

JS*

$12,217,078

4

Xiao Deming

PR,OO

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$9,095,335

5

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,588,640

6

Gebbia Richard

BO

Siebert Financial

SIEB

JS*

$4,190,105

7

Chizen Bruce R

DIR

Synopsys

SNPS

S

$3,840,745

8

Hassenfeld Alan G

DIR

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$3,200,000

9

Braccia Andrew

DIR

Slack Technologies

WORK

AS

$2,861,416

10

Agarwal Amit

O

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$1,684,380

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.