Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/20/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/20/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD), and;

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Sunpower (SPWR);

Schwab Charles (SCHW);

Opko Health (OPK);

Morgan Stanley (MS);

Liquidity Services (LQDT), and;

Dropbox (DBX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

On Track Innovations (OTCQX:OTIVF);

Slack Technologies (WORK);

Synopsys (SNPS);

Peloton Interactive (PTON);

Monolithic Power (MPWR);

Kellogg (K);

Datadog (DDOG), and;

Salesforce Com (CRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Siebert Financial (SIEB), and;

Crinetics Pharm (CRNX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Perceptive Adv BO Crinetics Pharm CRNX JB* $14,999,992 2 Gebbia Gloria E BO,DIR Siebert Financial SIEB JB* $12,217,078 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Western Asset Global High Income Fund EHI B $1,160,041 4 Ivy Jerry Lafe Jr BO On Track Innovations OTIVF JB* $960,000 5 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $846,532 6 Luczo Stephen J DIR Morgan Stanley MS B $734,871 7 Total S A DIR,BO Sunpower SPWR B $559,299 8 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $540,364 9 Angrick William P CB,CEO,BO Liquidity Services LQDT AB $367,837 10 Goldfarb Mark A DIR Schwab Charles SCHW B $200,048

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Comcast BO Peloton Interactive PTON S $177,892,000 2 Ferdowsi Arash BO Dropbox DBX AS $12,368,685 3 Gebbia Gloria E BO,DIR Siebert Financial SIEB JS* $12,217,078 4 Xiao Deming PR,OO Monolithic Power MPWR AS $9,095,335 5 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,588,640 6 Gebbia Richard BO Siebert Financial SIEB JS* $4,190,105 7 Chizen Bruce R DIR Synopsys SNPS S $3,840,745 8 Hassenfeld Alan G DIR Salesforce Com CRM AS $3,200,000 9 Braccia Andrew DIR Slack Technologies WORK AS $2,861,416 10 Agarwal Amit O Datadog DDOG AS $1,684,380

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports! Trials have been turned off to our MarketPlace after we uploaded 2 Historically HUGE Bonus Reports containing all the active, "Significant" insider signals generated during the March Market Madness. They are just too valuable to simply give away to trial users with no intention of subscribing. So Subscribe Now, and--Be Prepared for the Messiest Earnings Season in our Investing Lifetimes!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.