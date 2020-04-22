Summary

With air travel at a standstill, airlines in crisis, and far weaker prospects for new aerospace production, Hexcel is retrenching and focusing on cutting costs.

I expect that domestic air travel will recover first, pushing out a return to normal for widebody production, and delaying Hexcel's recovery to 2019 levels of revenue and cash flow.

Hexcel's prospective returns aren't stellar relative to the risk, but there is some risk-adjusted value here, and Hexcel has enough scarcity value to be worth watching.