The Next Couple Of Years Will Be Rough For Hexcel

Hexcel's prospective returns aren't stellar relative to the risk, but there is some risk-adjusted value here, and Hexcel has enough scarcity value to be worth watching.

Going into 2020, aerospace looked like one of the best markets to be in, and one of the relatively few markets where there really weren’t worries about underlying demand. In a few short months, Covid-19 has brought air travel to a standstill, threatened the survival of multiple airlines, and thrown the commercial aerospace market into chaos. As a supplier of advanced composites used in a range of aerospace applications, there’s really no place for Hexcel (HXL) to hide, and the next couple of years are going to be rough for this company.

Few companies offer up an easy modeling exercise today, but modeling Hexcel is complicated by the uncertainties regarding how the airline market will recover. Most likely, domestic demand will recover before international, driving a faster recovery in narrowbody aircraft versus the widebody aircraft where Hexcel is stronger. With that, I’m expecting it to take about five years for Hexcel to regain 2019 levels of revenue and cash flow, but patient and very risk-tolerant investors may yet want to take a look here.

It Was Expected To Be Bad … And It Was

Analysts had lowered their estimates going into this quarter, but Hexcel reported a sharper-than-expected decline in its financial performance. Revenue missed by about 3% on lower demand in both commercial aerospace and wind power, and decremental margins were worse than expected, driving a 9% miss at the operating line.

Revenue declined 11%, with Composite Materials down 9% and Engineered Products down 16%. By end-market, commercial aerospace declined about 13%, as declines at Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) with the 737 MAX and A380 products weren’t offset by some business with the 787 and 777X, as well as a 3% improvement in revenue from bizjets/regionals. Industrial revenue was down by almost 22%, with a sharp drop in Chinese wind demand driving that result. Space/Defense was up about 4% on healthy demand for rotorcraft (the Black Hawk program in particular).

Like so many manufacturers this quarter, Hexcel simply couldn’t adjust its cost structure fast enough in response to the sudden, sharp decline in demand in March. With that, the decremental margins were significant. Gross margin declined 140bp, helping drive a 22% decline in operating income. Operating margin fell two points, with a 33% decremental margin. At the segment level, income declined 23% (margin down almost three points), with Composite Materials down 19% (margin down 250bp) and Engineered Products down 56% (margin down 580bp).

To Finish First, First You Have To Finish

Like most aerospace suppliers, and frankly most companies in general, Hexcel is quickly pivoting to self-preservation mode, including cost reduction programs that include workforce reductions, furloughs, salary reductions, and reduced capex. Management also noted that about two-thirds of its COGS base is variable, so that should help mitigate some of the margin deleverage in future quarters.

Management also talked about repurposing some of its plant capacity (particularly in composites) toward lower-end applications. I’m not sure how much business there will be for Hexcel to gain here (since demand is going to be lower across the board for several quarters), but I would agree with the general idea that making “some” money is better than making no money, particularly if it limits the scale of the layoffs.

I believe that widebody demand will eventually recover; unless countries decide to really clamp down on cross-border travel going forward (locking the barn door after the horses ran away…), the dynamics that were driving increased travel are still going to come into play (rising middle class income, etc.). How long it will take for “eventually” to happen is a key unknown; even if there is a sharp V-shaped recovery in the second half of 2020 (not my assumption), commercial aerospace production timelines aren’t that responsive, and it’s going to take time to get production going again. And that’s assuming that the airlines who were going to buy those jets are still solvent and have the balance sheet capacity (and/or the aircraft leasing companies).

Clearly Woodward (WWD) and Hexcel see long-term risks, as they previously announced that they were jointly terminating their prior merger. Halting that merger is probably the smart move given current circumstances, but there were still valid arguments for the deal, and I could see that deal being revived at a later date – whether as a merger of near-equals or more of a rescue/salvage operation if one really stumbles during this downturn.

The Outlook

Management pulled guidance, and I don’t blame them. I’m currently expecting a roughly one-third drop in revenue in 2020 followed by a minimal improvement in 2021 on what I expect will be persistence weakness in widebody production. I am modeling a return to 2019 levels of revenue around 2024, with double-digit growth off the 2020/2021 lows and decent mid-single-digit growth in the second half of the decade.

I’m modeling roughly 30% decremental operating margins on an annual basis, though I do think operating margins could drop into the single-digits at the worst point (the next few quarters). I expect that it will take several years for the company to recapture past levels of profitability and cash generation, but at this point I don’t see the company dropping much below $100 million in annual free cash flow (though a bigger shift in working capital could drive a bigger change). With that in mind, I’m not concerned about the liquidity situation.

Discounting those cash flows, it looks as though Hexcel shares are priced for a high single-digit to low double-digit return from here, and I think the risk/reward potential is okay. Not great, but okay. Using my margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach, I get a fair value in the low $30’s, and that’s a shorter-term approach that factors in the upcoming hits to profitability without crediting future recovery potential.

The Bottom Line

I won’t say that Hexcel is priced at “can’t miss” levels now, but I think it’s priced at a point where more aggressive investors may want to take a closer look. Commercial aerospace demand will come back eventually, and Hexcel’s composites will still be required for those builds. As I don’t see Hexcel having much risk of not making it through this downturn, I think this is a name where investors can be opportunistic with a more favorable risk/reward balance.

