Searching For A Bottom In Cocoa

In a March 12 article on Seeking Alpha, I wrote, “The universal love of chocolate could make the price action in the cocoa futures market a lot less sensitive to the current risk-off environment. The current price correction could be another buying opportunity for the soft commodity.” On that day, nearby May cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange traded in a range from $2492 to $2581 per ton. The price had dropped over $400 per ton from the early February high.

Commodity futures can be highly volatile. It is not unusual for the price of a raw material to halve, double or even triple in price over short periods. Picking a bottom or a top can be a tricky and risky business. When I first began trading commodities in the early 1980s, a colleague in London warned me that “When trying to pick bottoms in markets most traders wind up with dirty fingers.” I learned that the prudent approach to a market when the price is falling, and the fundamentals favor a recovery, is not to put all of the eggs in one basket. A fundamental approach requires leaving plenty of room to add to long positions at lower prices as bottoms can prove elusive.

The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) moves higher and lower with the price of cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Cocoa stopped just shy of $3000 per ton

The price of cocoa has not traded above the $3000 per ton level since 2016, but it came close earlier this year.

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of nearby ICE futures rose to a peak of $2998 per ton in February when it ran out of steam on the upside.

Risk-off from Coronavirus crushed cocoa

The price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products tanked along with all markets in March.

The weekly chart shows that the price of the soft commodity fell to a low of $2183 per ton in mid-March, over 27% below the February high during the period of risk-off carnage. After a recovery to $2428, the price fell back towards the low but stopped at $7 above the mid-March bottom, which became a higher low in the cocoa futures market.

In a sign that speculative longs headed for the exits at the same time, the total number of open long and short positions dropped from 365,293 contracts on February 6 to 208,324 contracts at the start of this week, a decline of 43%. Price momentum and relative strength indicators fell into oversold conditions where they stabilized, and the price action pushed weekly historical volatility to the 36% level on April 21. The price move to the downside left a gap on the weekly chart between $2388 and $2500 per ton. So far, the price action has only erased part of the void as the nearby futures traded to a high of $2428.

May future rolled to July, and the price of the nearby contract was trading at the $2365 level on Tuesday, April 21.

Falling price and declining open interest reflect the escape from risk positions by market participants, but it is not typically a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. At the same time, price action in futures markets tends to fill gaps on charts over time.

Even though Coronavirus continues to weigh on the world, the overall population is growing along with the demand for chocolate. And, the virus could create shortages of cocoa beans over the coming months.

Processing problems could cause beans to pile up

Over the past weeks, we have witnessed how problems at processing plants are creating shortages at a time when prices are tanking in the pork and beef markets. The unique situation is the result of hotspots for outbreaks of the virus in plants that process hogs and cattle into consumer products. Coronavirus is ubiquitous, and there are no guarantees that chocolate manufacturers are not experiencing the same situations in various parts of the world. Moreover, with the closure of many nonessential businesses, the production of chocolate could slow in the US, Europe, and Asia if the highly contagious virus continues to infect plant workers. If processing slows, beans could pile up in the world’s producing nations.

Supplies could go bad, and the crop could suffer because of poor health care in West Africa

Over 60% of the world’s cocoa beans come from the Ivory Coast and Ghana, which creates unique problems for future supplies. First, if processing plants reduce or stop production, beans could pile up in West Africa. Cocoa beans cannot sit for long in the hot African sun before they deteriorate and rot. Cocoa is not a commodity like a metal or energy product that can sit for months and years in storage. Second, Coronavirus has wreaked havoc in Europe, Asia, and the United States, where medical technology and are far superior than in Africa. The virus has spread around the globe like wildfire. African nations could experience even more severe consequences than other regions of the world, impacting cocoa production and logistics, leading to shortages.

Scale-down buying in cocoa using NIB

I continue to favor a scale-down approach to buying cocoa, leaving plenty of room to add on further declines.

The daily chart of the now active month July futures contract shows that short-term technical support is at the March low of $2201 with technical resistance at $2402, the peak from April 7. The price was trading in the middle of the range on April 21, with technical indicators in neutral territory at around the $2312 per ton level.

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative to the futures. The fund summary for NIB states:

NIB has net assets of $13.08 million, trades an average of 29,141 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. The price of nearby cocoa futures on ICE moved from a low of $2183 in mid-March to a high of $2428 this month or 11.22%.

Over the same period, NIB moved from $25.47 to $28.37 per share or 11.8%.

I continue to favor the long side in the cocoa market but will avoid getting a “dirty finger” by leaving plenty of room to add to a long position on the downside if risk-off conditions return to the market. The growing population and consumption of chocolate around the world continue to point to higher prices for the soft commodity.

