Facebook's Investment In Jio Is A Step Forward In Monetizing WhatsApp

Source

Facebook, Inc. (FB) acquired WhatsApp for an eye-popping $19 billion in 2014. At the time, it was unclear how the social media giant was planning to monetize the private messaging platform. Throughout the last few years, the company has made some progress in its bid to bring in billions of dollars from WhatsApp, including the launch of WhatsApp Business. The company, on April 21, announced an investment of $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This investment will translate into a 9.99% equity stake in Jio. I believe this multi-billion dollar investment will accelerate the monetization process for WhatsApp in India, a country that could soon account for the bulk of Facebook's growth. The share price, on the other hand, is not a true reflection of the company's economic reality. Facebook remains undervalued with significant upside potential.

Jio and its footprint in the Indian market

Jio is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, which is owned by the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani. Jio is a telecommunication operator that covers all the 22 telecom circles (India is divided into such circles) in the country, and most notably, Jio only uses LTE and voice-over-LTE to provide their services. Jio is a relatively new player in the Indian market. The company started its operations in late-2016. However, in less than 4 years since launch, Jio has already become the largest telecommunication company in India.

Telecommunication services provider Number of subscribers as of December 31, 2019 Reliance Jio 369.93 million Vodafone Idea 336.21 million Bharti Airtel 327.30 million

Source: India Today

Jio's growth is truly spectacular. The success of the company can be directly attributed to its ability to identify data-hungry Indian consumers. Jio introduced data-rich packages to capture market share, which has been behind the stellar growth in the last few years. Just two years after the nationwide launch of its services, Jio was able to account for the bulk of data usage in the country. In a note sent to investors in 2018, JPMorgan India wrote:

This (higher data volumes handled by Jio in comparison to other network operators) is something we think must worry Bharti Airtel and the others. Jio's data traffic of 4.31 billion GB in Q3 is nearly four times Bharti's data traffic of 1.1 billion GB, despite the latter having a subscriber base that's 1.8 times higher.

Jio's strategy was to bring super-fast and reliable internet access to every Indian resident at a cheaper rate than its competitors. The demographic situation in the country was tailor-made for such a strategy to succeed.

Understanding Jio's regional presence and how the company is transforming the lives of small business owners and the rural community that previously did not have access to the internet is at the center of my thesis. Jio's rates for data were cheap enough to attract low-income families. But, there was one big barrier to penetrate this economic segment; smartphones were not cheap. To tackle this, Jio introduced a novel "smart feature phone". Even though the device looks like any other feature phone, this novel device can connect to the internet and costs only a meager $10.

Source: Jio

The company, in every sense, has changed the lives of many Indians who previously thought access to the internet would be limited to the middle and upper-income society of the country. The success of the company, on the other hand, has accelerated the pace of India's digitization journey.

The partnership and the rollout of WhatsApp Pay

Facebook's investment in Jio has already gained the attention of the financial media. After carefully going through the statements issued by both these companies, it became evident to me that the primary focus of this partnership would be on small and medium enterprises in India, connecting them to existing e-commerce platforms in the country, and building a platform to enable online payments. Facebook wrote in a statement:

Our goal is to enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, but especially for the more than 60 million small businesses across India. They account for the majority of jobs in the country, and form the heart and soul of rural and urban communities alike. In the face of the coronavirus, it is important that we both combat this global pandemic now, and lay the groundwork to help people and businesses in the years to come. One focus of our collaboration with Jio will be creating new ways for people and businesses to operate more effectively in the growing digital economy. For instance, by bringing together JioMart, Jio’s small business initiative, with the power of WhatsApp, we can enable people to connect with businesses, shop and ultimately purchase products in a seamless mobile experience.

Jio, in its statement about this investment, confirmed the same.

Our focus will be India’s 60 million micro, small and medium businesses, 120 million farmers, 30 million small merchants and millions of small and medium enterprises in the informal sector, in addition to empowering people seeking various digital services.

Facebook is tapping a unique opportunity in one of the fastest-growing countries in the world with its investment in Jio. The latter has already proven its ability to capture small business owners, which sets a good platform for Facebook to enhance WhatsApp's payment options. In 2018, WhatsApp launched a beta version of WhatsApp Pay in India to test the eventual success of a nationwide rollout. However, in the absence of regulatory approval, the company had to delay a formal launch of the service. But, on February 7, India Today reported that the National Payments Corporation of India has given the nod of approval for WhatsApp Pay to make its services available for 10 million users in the first phase of the rollout. This is a big win for Facebook, and the partnership with Jio positions the company to benefit in the long run by tapping into business customers that are already served by Jio.

There is significant competition in the mobile payment landscape in India. The leading players include Google Pay (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)-backed Paytm, Phone Pe, and Mobikwik. However, WhatsApp Pay would be in a position to provide a unique experience to business owners, the same way WeChat does in China. WhatsApp Business has been in existence for over a year, and many small-scale entrepreneurs have capitalized on the popularity of WhatsApp to reach their customers and showcase products and services that are up for sale. One of the limitations, however, is the inability to complete the sale on the app itself. Entrepreneurs have to use a third-party payment vendor or collect cash on delivery, but this obstacle will come to an end in India along with the government approval of WhatsApp Pay. The ability to complete the entire business process on WhatsApp, from marketing to accepting the payment, will provide an incentive for small business owners in India to prefer WhatsApp Pay over other digital payment platforms.

WhatsApp's sheer scale in India will play to the advantage of the company in securing digital payments market share in the country as well. There are more than 400 million WhatsApp users in India and the country accounts for nearly one-fifth of global WhatsApp Business users.

Source: India Times

Facebook, in my opinion, has timed the investment in Jio to perfectly fit the timeline of WhatsApp Pay approval by regulators. The company will likely partner with Jio to make WhatsApp Pay the go-to payment solutions provider for small business owners in India. The company benefits indirectly from the spread of coronavirus and the lockdown of the nation as well. Many Indian business owners are now realizing the benefits of operating online marketplaces as the lockdown of the country has brought their business operations to a standstill, whereas e-commerce stores continue to operate as usual.

Takeaway: WhatsApp Pay is the next big thing about Facebook and shares are undervalued

For years, Facebook has been improving the privacy features of WhatsApp and adding new capabilities to serve a multitude of users. The company's investment in Jio will make it possible to finally reap the rewards from its billion-dollar investment in WhatsApp. By partnering with Jio, Facebook has ensured its ability to reach every corner of India without having to design and implement a novel marketing strategy.

Mukesh Ambani's strong ties with the Modi government will also accelerate the government approval process of WhatsApp Pay and any other payment service the company will introduce in the country.

In January, I updated my Facebook model and arrived at an intrinsic value of $276 per share. Revenue will be negatively impacted by the spread of COVID-19, but the successful launch of WhatsApp Pay in India and the eventual rollout of this feature on a more global scale will help the company offset some of the lost advertising revenue. On the other hand, global advertising revenue can be expected to recover sharply along with the revival of economic growth when the spread of novel coronavirus is contained. I expect shares to converge with the intrinsic value within two years.

Let me end this article with another little piece of knowledge. Jio, as I learned from one of my Indian colleagues, means "to live" in the Hindi language.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.