MUC: I Still Like California's Muni Bonds, But Only At A Discount

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund has been on my radar for a while, and its current valuation tells me this is a good option for a challenging market. While stocks and bonds have recovered from their lows, I believe investors need to be very selective now when it comes to new positions. We could very well see a lot of volatility over the next few months, and building the right positioning now could protect against another downturn. MUC fits this bill, especially compared to other CEF alternatives, as the fund sits with a discount to NAV over 12%. Further, MUC has recently seen its distribution increase recently, which is always a positive sign. While it may be difficult to maintain a higher distribution level, current income metrics indicate the fund does have an income cushion to work with. Finally, while challenges to California's fiscal position are an important concern, the state is well-positioned to withstand an economic slowdown. The state has increased its "Rainy Day Fund", which puts California in a better financial than it has been in over the last few years.

First, a little background about MUC. The fund invests "primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except the federal alternative minimum tax) and California income taxes". Currently, it is trading at $13.28/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.046/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.03%. This is my first review of MUC, and has come about because the funds I normally consider for California muni bond exposure are not offering the risk profile I am looking for. Specifically, I have covered the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) and the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) over the long term, but their consistent premiums to NAV have me reluctant to recommend them in our current climate. Rather than rehashing this reality with a review of those funds, I wanted to branch out beyond PIMCO and find a fund I would recommend right now. This search led me to MUC and, after evaluating the fund, believe a "Bullish" rating is appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Valuation Is Very Attractive

To begin, I want to touch on the primary reason why I find MUC attractive right now. This is the fund's valuation, as the share trades at a steep discount to NAV. This reality allows investors to buy into the underlying assets for less than they are worth, which should entice value-oriented investors. While there are other muni CEFs with a California focus that trade at discounts, the spread between MUC and the PIMCO CEFs I mentioned earlier is quite stark, as shown in the chart below:

Fund Premium to NAV MUC (12.1%) PCK 2.0% PCQ 27.5%

My point here is to emphasize a key reason why I find MUC attractive, in relative terms, to the California-focused muni CEFs I normally cover. PCK's premium is quite reasonable, but PCQ's is not. Regardless, MUC has a large discount, which really presents investors with an interesting opportunity. As I noted, there are other muni CEFs with double-digit discounts, but I will discuss a couple reasons why I like MUC in addition to this discount.

Income Story Is Positive

My second point expands on why I like MUC as a direct play on this sector. This is the income stream offered by the fund, which I view very positively. With a tax-free yield over 4%, it is easy to see why California's residents would be drawn to this CEF. Furthermore, what is especially attractive is the distribution has recently been increased by BlackRock, which is quite surprising given that interest rates have been declining in 2020. Fortunately for MUC investors, the distribution was just raised by almost 6% in March:

The takeaway here is very positive, as it shows management has the confidence in the fund's income stream that it was willing to raise the distribution level even in a challenging environment. Furthermore, the most recent UNII report from BlackRock shows MUC has a cushion to sustain the distribution even if short-term income falls. While the cushion is not large enough to sustain a long-term negative trajectory, the distribution coverage ratio sits near 110% and the UNII balance is currently over $.05/share. This means MUC is over-earning its distribution right now, and it has enough income in the bank to sustain an entire month of distributions without any income coming in. While this will not prevent the fund from feeling the pressure if there are longer-term structural challenges for California, it will help smooth out any near-term blip. This is a positive for investors concerned with current income.

California Munis Still Have A Positive Yield Spread

I now want to shift to the muni sector more broadly and discuss a reason why California-specific bonds could be the right fit for investors now. A key point here is yield spreads, which show California's muni bonds are offering extra yield over the broader investment grade muni market. While spreads have contracted a bit since spiking in March, the spread is still above the average for the past two years, as shown in the graph below:

(Source: Bloomberg)

As you can see, the spike in yields was a very short-term development. Investors rushed in to capture these yields when they reached multi-year highs, and support from the Fed was also a factor. This tells me the "easy money" has probably been made at this point, but value still remains. While the yield spread is not large by any means, the current levels suggest there is room to tighten further. This means, if spreads do tighten, investors in MUC could benefit from both a tax-free income stream and also capital appreciation. This is a win-win scenario.

State Revenues Under Pressure, But There Is Hope

While my sentiment so far has been fairly optimistic, I would be remiss if I did not touch on some of the risks facing the municipal bond market and, specifically, the state of California. As readers are surely aware, the COVID-19 crisis has been wreaking havoc on economies across the globe. With shutdown and shelter-in-place orders stifling economic activity across the country, state and local governments are going to see declining revenues. As people go out less and spend less, there is going to be less sales tax revenue coming in. Similarly, as unemployment increases, there is less state income tax revenue. The longer California, and other states, remain in lockdown mode, the longer it will take for revenue streams to recover. This is common sense and will undoubtedly limit the investment gains in the muni bond sector going forward.

In addition to those risks, there is another development impacting state revenue. Specifically, the IRS extended the tax filing deadline from April 15th to July 15th, in order to give Americans move time to meet their tax obligations. As a result, many states followed suit, including California. While this may not seem like an important development, it could have implications for state revenues. Unfortunately, this could disproportionately impact California compared to other states. This is because the state is more heavily reliant on personal income tax to fund operations. With a heavy tax burden compared to the rest of the country, California is actually dependent on personal income tax for 70% of its operating budget, as shown below:

(Source: S&P Global)

I did not include the entire chart above, but California's reliance on personal income tax is the highest among all fifty states and well above the national average. This means the delay in income tax filing by state residents is going to pressure current revenues in California to a much larger degree than the majority of states around the country. For now, we won't know the exact extent of this development yet. The original tax deadline has just passed, and some state residents have likely already filed, and will continue to file, prior to the July 15 deadline. However, it does illustrate a challenge ahead that, while not unique to California, is disproportionately relevant for the state.

Despite these headwinds facing the muni bond market, there are some reasons for optimism. While the COVID-19 crisis has negatively pressured incoming revenues, the pandemic has also resulted in lower interest rates across the country. This has prompted California to issue new muni bonds, including refunding issuance (retiring older bonds for new bonds issued at lower rates). In fact, just last week, the state of California completed a sale of $1.4 billion in general obligation bonds. Of this amount, over $820 million was to refinance outstanding bonds for debt service savings. As a result, according to the California State Treasurer, taxpayers will save $334 million in debt service costs over the next 20 years ($275 million on a present value basis).

Furthermore, California as a whole is relatively well-prepared to handle the economic fallout, especially compared to years past. According to the Legislative Analyst's Office (LAO), which is the California Legislature's nonpartisan fiscal and policy advisor, the state currently has $17.5 billion in its reserve accounts. When the LAO compared this budget reserve against what the state had on hand during prior recessions, the opinion of the LAO was that this level was considered "significant reserves".

My overall summary of all this is California, along with the rest of the country, is going to face fiscal challenges. However, the state is prepared to handle a downturn due to its commitment in preparing (financially) for such an event. With the state already taking advantage of lower interest rates by refinancing outstanding bonds, the fiscal position of the state is not as bad as it could be.

The muni bond sector is one of my preferred asset classes, but I was disappointed in its sharp sell-off in March. While worrisome, the strength in the rebound of the sector is encouraging, driven in part by direct Fed support for the investment grade sub-sector. This does not mean headwinds do not remain. State and local revenues have declined, a delayed tax filing season will pressure local coffers, and liquidity issues in the market could continue to pressure leveraged funds. Despite these concerns, I feel MUC is a reasonable option right now. The fund sports a large discount to NAV, has recently seen a distribution increase, and is filled almost entirely with investment grade bonds:

(Source: BlackRock)

All these attributes lead me to believe MUC's next move should be higher, even if the market experiences more volatility. Therefore, I believe investors should give serious consideration to opening up positions in the fund at this time.

