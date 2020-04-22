Six Flags Debt Not As Big Of An Issue

Six Flags (SIX) has been punished by the market, down 65% as hopes for the leisure industry are bleak without visitors for an indefinite length of time. Six Flags is basically on pause until the economy reopens in full, and even then park attendance is unknown, as people either could avoid densely-populated areas like theme parks and malls or head to the parks as relief from social-distancing and stay-at-home orders. The whole business model is ultra-dependent on attendance and the longer that attendance remains shunted, the company will face extending difficulties. Although operational results will be far off for 2020, Six Flags' financial health lies within its debt structure.

Business Changes

All parks remain closed until mid-May, and the company has taken other steps amid the outbreak to preserve its financial standing. Salaries of executives and employees have been reduced 25%, as well as weekly hourly reductions to 30 hours. The company is planning to issue $665 million in senior secured notes to acquire extra cash to pay off certain liabilities. Six Flags has also received an additional $131 million from its revolving credit lines.

Financials

Source: 2019 10-K

Total revenues since 2015 have only increased $220 million, slow but steady, although that trend will be snapped this year. Q1 revenues, even as the company's slowest quarter due to seasonality of operations, are expected to come in around $25 million to $30 million, representing a -75% to -80% YoY change. Net income for 2019 fell $96 million on slightly higher operating expenses and significantly higher SG&A expenses. Dividends increased again, although basic EPS fell by $1.16 for the year, putting dividend payouts around $280 million.

With net revenues for Q1 expected so low and Q2 already facing half of the quarter closed, revenue streams are going to face significant losses YoY. Q3 typically sees the highest revenues, as the summer months drive business, so effects of the outbreak on the upcoming quarter could be marginal if the parks are operational by early June at the latest.

Source: 2019 10-K

Total cash on hand for 2019 sits at $174 million, up $130 million from 2018 and representing the company's highest cash on hand in the past five-year period. Total debt is up $200 million as well, although maturity dates are 4+ years in the future. Suspension of the dividend should free up to $280 million in cash, giving liquidity a boost.

Future Obligations

Source: 2019 10-K

With Six Flags' growing debt a concern to the long-term stability of the business, understanding when the debt matures is important. With $2.26 billion outstanding, interest payments constitute a major chunk of upcoming future obligations (~52%). $310 million in interest payments are due by 2022, with only $24 million in debt payments due until then. Leases and purchase obligations represent the remainder, with $200 million upcoming in 2020, of which $96.6 million are capital items.

The upcoming obligations for the next two fiscal years are relatively small compared to maturities extending beyond 2023 but still can place stress on Six Flags' financials with revenue streams dried up for a fair portion of this fiscal year. The company has increased liquidity and can cover its upcoming obligations, although it could hamper payment abilities in the future.

Debt, for being junk, still trades relatively close to par for having extremely limited revenues for an indefinite time this year. 2024 $1 billion outstanding senior unsecured trades just under 92, while the 2027 $500 million trades just below 88, so creditors still have high faith in the health of Six Flags' business model and ability to pay off these bonds when they come due.

Outlook

As the world's largest regional theme park operator, Six Flags has been forced to cope with the rapid economic shutdown with park closures through mid-May at the earliest, causing revenues to dry up. Q1 revenues are estimated to come in the way off of last year's results, and Q2 is looking very similar. Six Flags did report lower net income for 2019, even amid revenue growth. Measures taken to increase liquidity through planned note offerings, increasing credit availability, suspending dividends, and applying pay cuts could see Six Flags through the outbreak and give it enough flexibility until parks can reopen. Although debt does sit at $2.26 billion, only $334 million in the current portion and interest are due by 2022, and debt still trades near par. If parks can reopen around the planned mid-May date, as of now, Six Flags could see benefits off of seasonal Q3 revenues and also witness a negative impact if they see lower attendance as people remain cautious of the public atmosphere. Overall, Six Flags looks to be only impacted in the short term, with debt maturities extending 4+ years, giving time to recover, but customer traffic and willingness to attend theme parks will, ultimately, determine that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.