Cash Is Key For Companies To Emerge Stronger From COVID-19: Introduction (Part I)

We've all heard the old saying "Cash is King". During the past 10 years, during the longest bull market in history, this phrase would have kept investors from earning a lot of gains. The interesting thing about cash is how secure it can be in a time of crisis. When the markets fell, some companies were arguably more secure due to their high cash reserves. Rather than plow the money into stock buy backs or dividends, they chose to buy time and wait. In short, cash gives companies flexibility in an uncertain environment.

Especially in uncertain circumstances, cash gives companies flexibility. Companies with little cash on hand will be constricted to borrowing cash from the stimulus and using it within the restrictions, which will basically allow the company to stay afloat, or borrowing money using traditional methods. In this first installment, we will discuss the various ways companies are putting their cash to use. Our topics for discussion are using cash to buffer losses, make acquisitions, dividend security, philanthropy, and pivoting strategy in the COVID-19 era.

Cash Effect on Company Stability

Most companies had a great 2019. Whether this was through earnings performance, stock buybacks, or shear luck, most emerged from 2019 better than they started. Arguably, companies that entered 2020 with large cash deposits are in a much better position than companies that entered with little cash. This is because most of the 2019 gains companies enjoyed were wiped away in February and March of 2020. Companies that kept more cash on hand, saw their share prices decline, but still had cash to act. This will allow the company to float reduced operations and reduce the need to lay off employees and cut dividends. Companies that do not have cash on hand will have to borrow it, either from the federal stimulus package or through corporate debt. Either way, there is a tradeoff. The federal stimulus package comes at a low interest rate, but has strict limitations on what companies can do with the borrowed money. Raising corporate debt comes with little restrictions, but has an interest payoff to bondholders. Any way you slice it, having cash readily available when a crisis hits is better than having to raise cash during a crisis.

Dividend Security

As stocks fall, and bonds continue to underperform, many investors will look for dividend stocks. The three main things investors look for in a dividend stock are yield, growth, and reliability. If a dividend stock is paying 3.5% and has been increasing their dividends without interruption for 30 years, that is a reliable trend for many investors. The COVID-19 situation is another trigger that could cause a company to lower or suspend their dividend, possibly ruining a decades long track record. A list of companies that have suspended their dividends and stock buybacks can be found here.

The greater effect of cutting dividends is that money will flow out of these companies as dividend investors look elsewhere, bringing up the question: Where would a yield investor look to in the COVID-19 Recession? With bond yields low and corporate debt surrounded by questions, investors are unlikely to look at corporate bonds. It's possible investors will look to other dividend stocks, focusing in on utilities and technology, sectors that will likely see less effect from COVID-19. My bet is that municipal bonds, treasury bonds, and CDs will see a portion of the cash pulled out from dividend stocks. While these investments don't offer high yields, they offer a place of safety to keep cash preserved while the situation develops and the uncertainty clears.

Acquisitions in the COVID-19 Era

As stocks get cheaper, so to do the valuations of once valuable startups. Companies with a lot cash on hand will likely see this as a rare buying opportunity. Startups may be more likely to take a buyout with such an uncertain market, even at lower valuations. Larger companies are going to resist being bought out by near pear competitors, knowing this is only temporary and thinking they can hold on. With technology companies having the most cash available during this crisis, Silicon Valley startups look attractive. Look for companies like Apple, Cisco, and Facebook (all having good Capital/Debt ratios) to buy out tech startups to consolidate the market or for their intellectual property. We'll discuss this is in much greater depth in the second portion of this series, where important acquisitions will be highlighted and possible ones speculated.

Philanthropy

In trying times, companies with cash may want to improve their image through philanthropy. We are seeing technology billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates step in to help with cash donations, but deferring payments on items, food drives, or other community outreach programs are a way to show people that a company cares. Let's look at a few examples:

LEGO Brand Group donated $50 million "to bring play-based learning to children and families around the world who are experiencing school closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic."

Micron is "creating a $10 million Covid-19 Relief Fund for worldwide economic-recovery programs."

Citi has appropriated $15 million. Of that, "$5 million will be directed to the United Nations Foundation and World Health Organization's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, $5 million will go to No Kid Hungry to support emergency food-distribution programs in the United States, $5 million will be disbursed to international efforts in countries that are severely affected by the pandemic."

Pivoting Strategy

Now, with valuations of larger companies lower and smaller companies getting more desperate to stay afloat, some of these companies are looking to put that cash to use. Large cash reserves could allow companies to pivot their strategy within the COVID-19 era quickly, allowing them to possibly profit and surely emerge faster than companies without this source of flexibility.

An example of this is Apple's launch of the new Iphone priced at $399. Apple has large cash reserves, and was able to quickly roll out a new product at the right price point for people affected by the crisis. It seemed to perfectly coincide with the arrival of stimulus checks to many Americans, most of which will be spent on necessities. Based on the historical savings rate, which is often below 10%, if Americans did not spend the money on necessities, they would likely spend it on luxury items.

Companies could not only pivot their product lines, but their overall strategy as well. Investing in work from home strategies is costly to large companies, and with some employees unable to work from home, companies with little cash are incentivized to start layoffs, rather than invest in a new strategy. Companies may actually have to start raising wages to compete with unemployment benefits and a lack of available workers.

Lastly, people will always surprise you, even in a pandemic. Startups are pivoting as well in the COVID-19 era. Many larger companies are scrambling to figure out operations, but smaller companies enjoy a much simpler, streamlined approach. If your company only has 20 people in it, it's much easier to develop a new work scheduled vs a company with 20,000 people in it. As some startups pivot their strategy, look for larger companies with lots of cash to start taking a look at acquiring them, especially if the COVID-19 situation lingers on for longer than expected.

What's Next?

This article is the opener in a multi-article series that will dive deeper into the activities companies are taking with cash. The series will look at dividend stocks and give recommendations on sectors or companies that are safer buys, acquisitions and possible acquisitions, how companies are improving their image through philanthropy, and companies that are pivoting their strategy for either the short term or the long term because of COVID-19.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.