DBB: Transitioning From A Bearish Demand Shock To A Bullish Supply Shock

Thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on fundamental dynamics across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

By tracking many real-time micro indicators across the base metals space, we help readers to better assess the real-time changes in refined market balances.

DBB has rebounded by a little more than 6% since it plunged to its lowest since February 2016 at $11.91 per share on March 23, alongside a recovery in most risk assets.

Given the high cross-correlations among the base metals space, we argue that the recent rebound has been driven by positive macro factors, including a recovery in risk-taking appetite, especially in China as base metals are highly sensitive to Chinese macro-dynamics, and some dollar weakness. That said, the rebound has been undermined by persisting oil price weakness in spite of the recent collective production cut announced by the OPEC+.

Micro-dynamics in the base metals group remain negative, with looser spreads, unchanged physical premiums, and rising exchange inventories.

Having said that, given the already negative positioning in the base metals, we believe that we could see some short-covering in the months ahead should the market shift its focus from the negative demand shock to supply disruptions caused by COVID-19.

It is, in this vein, that we hold a tactical constructive view on DBB, with a Q2-20 target of $14 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

Source: DBB, Orchid Research

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

In line with our expectations, aluminium has played some catch-up with copper and zinc, which rebounded earlier.

This is not a surprise considering that the cross-correlations in daily returns across the base metals space are very high (around +0.8), suggesting that the macro is the chief driver of prices.

Although we contend that aluminium may have the weakest fundamental backdrop due to its largest exposure to the automotive sector and its price-inelastic supply, aluminium prices may follow the overall price direction in the base metals group.

Open interest trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Open interest in copper, aluminium, and zinc has decreased during the rebound in prices. This means that traders have covered some short positions but have remained reluctant to build outright long positions. This highlights a cautious sentiment.

The rebound could prove unsustainable unless fresh buyers step in. Fresh buying could emerge should the market change its focus from the bearish demand shock to the bullish supply shock. We think that zinc would benefit the most considering that mine/refined production cuts have been the most pronounced among the industrial metals. Here is an interesting chart from Macquarie:

Source: Macquarie

Exchange inventory trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Global exchange inventories appear to have peaked since late March, which could suggest that refined market conditions have stopped loosening.

While it is still a bit too early to ascertain a return to normality, renewed outflows would be consistent with seasonal patterns. Usually, global exchange inventories increase in Q1 and decline from Q2 onwards. A similar pattern would be reassuring in the sense in which it would mean that the reopening of the Chinese economy is sufficient to stabilize the base metals markets, even though the Western economies are still in lockdown.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Physical premiums remain unchanged. That said, they have not fallen materially since the start of the year, suggesting that physical demand conditions have remained resilient. This is encouraging.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Speculative short-covering continues, suggesting that hedge funds are anticipating a recovery in the global economy and therefore, a rebound in refined base metal consumption. The speculative community could cut further its net short position and even turn net long in base metals in case of a stronger price momentum.

Speculative buying for base metals could push DBB higher in the near term, which is consistent with our technical view.

Closing thoughts

We expect the rebound in DBB to continue a little further in Q2, principally because the market could shift its focus from the bearish demand shock to the bullish supply shock in the base metals space.

Given the negative spec positioning across the space, there is some room for short-covering over the next month or so, especially if fundamental indicators start sending green shoots. In this regard, we will pay close attention to the front end of the LME curve, physical premiums, and exchange inventories. A seasonal wave of restocking activity in Q2 could tighten refined market conditions and elicit additional upward pressure on prices.

It is, in this vein, that we predict a high $14 per share for DBB in Q2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.