The Crack In Cracker Barrel's Next 2 Quarters

Though times will be tough, the company should still be around to provide us with its Southern charm.

It is common knowledge that sales for restaurants and bars are suffering from the stay-at-home order, as are the sales for most other retail sectors except grocery stores. My goal with this article is to see to what extent the stay-at-home order will affect Cracker Barrel (CBRL). There will be two different scenarios for Cracker Barrel that I will elaborate more on below. But one scenario will be pessimistic and the other optimistic in regard to when the stay-at-home order will be lifted and how fast people will return to life as usual.

Above-The-Line Forecasts

Recently, I wrote an article on SA titled "Cracker Barrel, Sales Might Crack Under The Quarantine Pressure." Because of this article, I discovered the information I needed to be able to forecast the company's sales.

Cracker Barrel's sales currently depend on the results of its off-premise dining services like To-Go and Delivery. The transition from the quarantine period to "normal life" will not be instant, in my opinion. First, there will be some states that will return to normalcy before others. Then, it will take time for some people to feel secure enough to go to public places. Some will have lost their jobs and will no longer be able to afford to eat out. Some will be working extra hours to catch up on work and may not have time for a casual dining-type meal.

Even in my pessimistic scenario, I am more optimistic about Cracker Barrel's sales than I am with other similar restaurants because CBRL has high customer loyalty, as seen in the article linked above, and its restaurants are in good locations. In my opinion, locations will matter a lot more than they used to, as I feel that even more people will be traveling by car than by plane in the near term. Below is an excerpt from another SA article talking about how good the company's locations are:

Another unique aspect of the Cracker Barrel business is a relatively large concentration of its restaurants strategically located around highway exits and between major destinations.

The Cost of Goods Sold line during the next two quarters will be higher than average, in my opinion. The reason behind this is simple math: "COGS = Inventory(t-1) + Purchases - Inventory(t)". Forecasting COGS as a percent of sales, how most analysts do, works in most situations. But I recommend calculating COGS with the above accounting formula during periods of above- or below-average inflation or when large amounts of inventory will go bad.

In the case of Cracker Barrel, in March the company had enough inventory on hand to cook a certain number of forecasted meals in April. Only, that certain number of forecasted meals was based upon old data that did not take into account the stay-at-home order. So, in my opinion, the number of meals that the company forecasted was higher than what the restaurants sold, making its inventory grow faster than normal. Some of this unnecessary inventory has a short shelf life, which is why the company will have to dispose of it, causing its COGS to increase.

Below-The-Line Forecasts

Labor and Related Expenses and Other Store Operating Expenses will be forecasted based on the following beliefs. CBRL will try to limit the number of layoffs to have a labor force available once life returns to normal. While mitigating the number of layoffs, the company will still try to reduce costs as much as possible. Within these parameters, in my opinion, the company will reduce these two lines by 20% by 4Q F20 using its 2Q F20 values as the starting values.

General and Administrative expenses will be reduced by 20% by 4Q F20, just like I believe the company will do above. Even though CBRL has not announced any specific reduction in executive pay, I feel that the company will do so to avoid bad press from the market.

As you can see, I considered that CBRL would aggressively seek out reductions in its expenses to reduce cash burn. This idea is based upon management's 8K filling, specifically the below paragraph that is located in the company's 8-K:

"Management intends to take all appropriate actions during these uncertain times to protect the Company’s employees and customers and to protect the ongoing operations of the business, which include significant reductions in operating expenses to reflect reduced operations and sales levels as well as eliminating non-essential spending, among other measures."

Interest expense will increase, as the company decided to use the full amount of a revolving credit facility, going from $460 million in outstanding borrowings to $947 million.

I combined Provision for income taxes and Income (loss) from an unconsolidated subsidiary into one line item. This is the reason there is a $9,564 million value in this line, and not because I feel the company will have to pay that value in taxes. The Income (loss) from the Unconsolidated Subsidiary will probably continue throughout the third quarter. Still, I do not feel I should model it at this time, because modeling it would at the most be a shot in the dark.

Conclusion

Sales will be reduced drastically, but not as bad as I initially believed when I had not done my homework. It is important to remember that the third quarter will have almost two whole months of near-average sales. COGS will return to normal once inventory management is refined to meet the demands of the current scenario. In either scenario, Operating Income for the year will be negative, and store income will be negative for the next two quarters. Interest expenses per quarter will almost double due to the precautions taken by the company to have cash on hand. Inventory will decline because not as much stock will be needed to maintain operations at these below-normal levels. In my opinion, times will be hard for Cracker Barrel, but not hard enough to take the company down. Whether CBRL faces bankruptcy or not, of course, depends on whether or not it makes more irrational decisions like its most recent decision to exit from the Punch Bowl Social deal.

Please "Follow" me via Seeking Alpha to stay up to date on the Brazilian economy and the food and beverage industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.