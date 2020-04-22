SailPoint: Not Worth The Risk

The valuation remains high for SailPoint despite the drop since its February highs. Risks are higher than the reward for investors.

There is a lot of bullishness around technology companies being able to aggressively grow due to increased remote work adoption.

SailPoint (SAIL) stock has risen from its early April lows due to increased bullishness around technology companies being able to outperform during the stay-at-home situation.

Through this article I aim to explain my view on how SailPoint is not one of the technologies that directly enable remote work and how there is limited upside for investors at the current valuation.

IT Budget Cuts

Companies of all sizes are facing challenges due to the social distancing and stay-at-home situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many organizations are introducing IT budget cuts to reduce expenses and survive the crisis.

We will get to know how SailPoint is performing amidst IT budget cuts in the next few quarters. In my opinion, this may not be in line with what was planned prior to COVID-19.

SailPoint to the rescue for enabling remote work?

Technology stocks are on the rise due to indications that they will see increased adoption by companies to enable remote work for their employees. SailPoint is one such company whose stock has obtained a bump. In my opinion, this logic has several flaws.

Firstly, SailPoint's technology suite doesn't directly enable remote work. Unlike Okta (OKTA), its functionality is not aimed to enhance the user experience for business users and customers through Single Sign-On, MFA or Federation services.

Secondly, SailPoint aims to improve the management of compliance obligations. The primary selling point for SailPoint is to remove tedious manual processes to meet regulatory requirements, and improve the organization's security practices through automation. In my opinion, these constitute discretionary expenses for the enterprise security team to streamline their processes. No regulation stipulates that an organization must employ IAM.

Thirdly, organizations don't make a hasty decision to deploy IAM technology. The decision is a big one and involves discussions between security, IT and business teams. IAM technology procurement and deployment is a lengthy process.

Fourthly, the implementation of any IAM technology requires engagement of professional services, and requires hiring of staff for ownership and management of the solution. The deployment and operationalization could take several months. Following the deployment, it is required to provide training to end users to become familiar with the new processes. These are long-term commitments for an organization of any size.

Finally, majority of new customers see SailPoint as an ideal alternative to their existing solutions. Customers come to SailPoint with the intention to replace their legacy platforms. In my opinion, during a time like the present, when companies are working to minimize expenses, displacing legacy solutions is not only illogical, but also disruptive for business users.

Business Drivers for Adopting SailPoint (in the COVID-19 era)

SailPoint says that its product suite can help organizations cut routine help-desk calls by up to 40% so they can focus on more important IT projects.

Password management is the key to effective security, we all know that. But with password reset help-desk calls averaging $20 to $60 each, they add a lot of operational expense. SailPoint password management gives your users an easy, intuitive way to change or reset passwords themselves - while enforcing strong password policies across all applications and systems. Minimize calls to help-desk with self-service password resets

Enable your workforce to remain productive wherever they are

Support user applications on-premises and in the cloud (Source: Company Form 10K)

In my opinion, if the economic impact gets serious, companies may be pushed to cut down their help desk costs. If this is a potential cost minimization approach, then SailPoint could stand to benefit. But SailPoint is not the only option for customers looking to reduce help-desk dependency. The below section outlines SailPoint's competitive landscape.

Competitive Landscape

There are many IAM technology providers in the market, each aiming to solve industry problems with unique advantages to each.

Microsoft has provided updates that they are seeing growing adoption of their platforms due to COVID-19. Cloud giants such as Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) have cloud platforms that offer built-in IAM capabilities that compete directly with SailPoint's core capabilities.

These aspects are outlined in detail in my previous article about SailPoint. SailPoint: Slowly Losing Its Niche

I encourage readers to take some time to read my opinion about SailPoint's competitive landscape in the above article.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, I choose to use P/S ratio as the metric due to its popularity for major growth stocks. Below is a comparison of SailPoint with PingFederate (PING), CyberArk Software (CYBR), Okta Inc., and Salesforce (CRM).

Here, it appears that SailPoint is valued better than the others.

However, it is important to note that SailPoint's core growth segment is the subscription service, which had an FY2019 revenue of $143 million. 2 year CAGR stands at 42%.

"Subscription revenue will continue to be our fastest growing revenue stream and should be more than half of our revenue throughout 2020. For the full year, we expect subscription revenue to be approximately 57% to 58% of total revenue, up from 50% in 2019. That represents a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 28% to 30%." - Q4 conference call

This already presents a slowdown in the growth rate in the company's 3rd year. But it is important to note that this does not account for the impact due to COVID-19.

New customer count may not grow as much as the company expected for FY2020. Existing customers may procure additional licenses to enable more of their workforce to work remotely.

At the current valuation, there is very limited upside in the stock price. The only catalysts for growth at this time are increased customer adoption and increased sales per customer. At the present time, both are expected to be much lower than expected.

In my opinion, the economic consequences of COVID-19 will burst the rapid growth bubble for several technology companies. Since the actual growth in 2020 is going to be much lower than estimated, the P/S multiple that these companies traded at is bound to get knocked down. However, Mr. Market has not accounted for this yet. Hence, investors are looking at more downside risk than the reward by hitting the projected guidance.

