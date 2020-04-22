Netflix: Still Alive, Still Healthy, Despite Disney's Astounding Success

These are uncertain times for streaming service giant Netflix (NFLX). Over the past year or so, questions have risen about the long-term viability of the business because of the decisions made by many of its content (and former content) providers to move on and create services of their own. Perhaps sensing this paradigm shift years in advance, the management team at Netflix set about creating its own vast library of content. This includes hit shows like Stranger Things, The Irishman, and Marriage Story. While this strategy is, no doubt, a great one long-term, the biggest fear that the company might have to compete with other streaming services may have been grossly overplayed.

The rise of streaming

Netflix is synonymous with online streaming. The company started out delivering DVDs to its customers’ homes, but as the transition from physical discs to online services became apparent, management launched in that new direction. As the company struck major deals with content providers, it became clear just how much value existed in this market. But the firm’s success would prove to be the greatest source of fears for its investors. Over the past year or so, firms like The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and AT&T (T) have made the conscious decision to move away from relying on third parties. They are, instead, focusing a good chunk of their efforts toward controlling and streaming their own content.

The most successful company on this front has been Disney. Not only does the firm own Hulu and ESPN+, its launch of Disney+ in November of last year has proven monumentally successful. In just five short months, the service grew to more than 50 million paid members. To put this in perspective, the firm had initially claimed that its target would be for between 60 million and 90 million subscribers by the end of 2024. This count included many millions in select parts of Europe, where the subscription had been available for just around two weeks, and 8 million from one week of being available in India. AT&T, meanwhile, has Crunchyroll anime streaming service, which boasts 2.6 million paid subscribers, it has its legacy offerings, and its new HBO Max service will be launching toward the end of May this year.

The worry here for Netflix investors is that the streaming service now has competition. Not only that, but it has been shut off, in a sense, from a lot of high-quality content that used to be offered on its platform. Last year, for instance, Disney formally cut ties with Netflix, even taking a roughly $150 million hit because of it. As more niche content providers move toward the independent route, the pipeline of third-party content for Netflix will become smaller. Not only that, but questions arise like the number of different services consumers are willing to pay for and the price they will tolerate paying each month.

On the content creation side, Netflix has done really well. In 2019, the firm produced more than 800 hours worth of original content for its viewers. As of the end of its first quarter for its 2020 fiscal year, the firm had $5.28 billion of content assets on its books that were classified as ‘in-production’. It had a further $708.30 million worth that was in development and pre-production, plus it had $4.38 billion that had been released over the years (net of amortization). This brings total production side content assets to $10.65 billion. Including licensed content, the figure grows to $25.27 billion. Total streaming obligations for the future, which include both original content and third-party licensed content, is estimated to be $19.17 billion.

No big worries yet

To see if there is a legitimate concern for Netflix and its shareholders, the first big sign should come from either pricing for its services or for in the number of paid members on its streaming set of operations. In the table below, you can see that neither of these appear to be issues at this time. In the latest quarter, for instance, the company boasted 182.86 million paid subscribers. This is up from 148.86 million a year earlier. The bigger test on this would be from the prior quarter since Disney+ has now had one solid uninterrupted quarter to compete with Netflix and since Disney+ fared so well during that period.

*Created by Author

What we find, though, is that growth for the firm was still stellar, with net additions quarter-over-quarter coming in at 15.77 million. In North America, this growth was 2.31 million. This may seem low, but the year earlier this quarter-over-quarter expansion was only 1.88 million. North America is, after all, the company’s most mature major market. The table also shows robust growth in other key markets. In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (the EMEA market), year-over-year growth was 16.19 million, while quarter-over-quarter figures were for 6.96 million. If we were to see any weakness associated with paid subscriber numbers, though, driven by other streaming service providers, this latest quarter would have likely been the first where we might see it. This isn’t to say that it can’t or won’t happen in subsequent quarters, but it is a good sign that we didn’t see it yet.

Takeaway

Netflix is an interesting company with a fascinating history. The firm, in recent years, has served as an excellent example of growth. Despite its large size and despite the fact that it has to worry about competition now more than ever, it’s doing just fine. Perhaps this is due to the strength of its own content library now, the extent of its remaining third-party relationships, or some mix of the two. Either way, management demonstrated that, for now at least, the company has little to worry about in the way of competition. The market appears to be large enough for multiple sizable players.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.