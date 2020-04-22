FXE: Euro Bulls Are In Big Trouble

Europe has experienced massive destruction in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this caused the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) to experience initial losses of about 7%. Markets have recovered (to some extent), but any suggestion that this minor correction is actually a true bullish reversal would be highly misleading. Economic data throughout the region was disappointing before the COVID-19 pandemic began to ravage the populace, and the significant uncertainties exist on a number of different fronts. As a result, traders should consider selling FXE if any further gains materialize.

Source: TradingView

During this period, trends in the market flow data indicate negative performances of -$33.27 million (3-month net flows). On the positive side of things, most of the recent inflow activity in FXE was generated during the second half of March 2020. However, the true nature of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was still largely unknown at this stage, and this is why it is much more difficult to read into these numbers. That said, the overall trend is clearly negative, and this should make it exceedingly difficult for FXE to recover all of its prior losses.

In addition to this, prospects for growth in 2020 GDP outlook are dire with most of the declines expected to be located in Italy (at -6.5%) and Spain (at -4.8%). However, France and Germany are also expected to underperform relative to the greater eurozone area (with both countries expected to drop by -4.1% in 2020):

Source: FactSet

Of course, these estimates should be expected to fluctuate wildly over the next several months. But what is important to note here is the fact that prospects for GDP growth throughout the eurozone were limited even before the pandemic began to grow in intensity. Going forward, investors should expect economists to continue struggling when making an attempt to quantify the destructive impact of extended lockdown measures. In 2019, the weakest economic expansion figures were visible in Italy, and this creates a scenario that is could be highly problematic, given the large number of human casualties that have become apparent over the last several weeks.

Source: Markit Economics, FactSet

In order to start seeing positive surprises that would be significant enough to alter the dismal outlook, we would need to see some of the building blocks that might be needed in order to restart the regional economy. However, trends in the eurozone services sector also suggest that this is unlikely. Eurozone Composite PMI shows that figures related to the services component have plummeted. Traditionally, this has been a key driver of the regional economy, but these figures offer little hope for investors that expect a significant follow-through to occur in FXE.

Source: Markit Economics, FactSet

Of course, it makes little sense for fund valuations to be climbing while prospects for the services sector have completely collapsed. Again, some of the most pronounced figures are seen in Italy, but the broader figures suggest that the problems are widespread. Trends in the services sector tend to hit the middle class hardest, and that means a significant percentage of the population will be impacted by the next decisions made by the European Central Bank (ECB). Unfortunately, the ECB has failed to rise to the occasion even while the situation continues to deteriorate, and new stimulus measures might only serve to weaken the relative value of euro-denominated assets.

As long as these trends remain in place, rallies in FXE should be viewed as new opportunities to sell. At this stage, it would seem that investor sentiment would need to change in ways that view the instrument as a safe haven asset in order for the outlook to reverse. However, this is not looking like a realistic possibility, given the clear downturn that is already present throughout the regional economy.

