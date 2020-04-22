Why The Worst May Be Over For EPS Expectations

Don't wait for earnings estimates to bottom, as markets have historically lead estimates by 3 months, and analysts have been especially quick of the downgrade mark this time.

US earnings have historically been more impacted by credit-spreads than the length and depth of recessions. GDP is not earnings, and current spreads now have unprecedented Fed support.

We believe the worst may be over for US earnings downgrades. Forecasts have fallen 14% vs the 18% recession average, and Q1 highlights the huge sector earnings divergence opening up.

Likely seen the worst of earnings expectations decline

We examine the history of earnings around recessions. How much they get cut, when and why, and compare versus the current recession. We believe this shows we may have seen the worst of the analyst cuts to earnings, and the key is to focus on credit spreads and not GDP growth to assess the potential magnitude. Fed credit market support could make a big difference. Risks to us being wrong are analysts historic overconfidence, and the more bearish forecasts we are seeing in dividend futures. We see US equities as well supported, and do not expect a retest of recent lows. We are focused on defensive, quality growth and select cyclical sectors.

Forward US earnings have fallen an average 18% during the last five recessions (see table below). The estimates decline has historically begun in-line with the start of recession, whilst the earnings recovery has typically lagged the end of recessions. Forward estimates in this recession have already fallen by 14%, and we may have already seen most of the adjustment, given the nature of this downturn.

34 months for recovery. Credit spreads are key

An earnings recovery may take time though. It took an average 34 months for earnings to regain prior peaks from the start of the earnings decline. Our historic analysis shows that neither the length nor severity of the GDP recession has strongly impacted the earnings cycle length. The same was true for the relationship between the peak-trough GDP fall and the earnings fall. For example, 1980 saw a high GDP impact but a low earnings impact, whilst 2001 saw the reverse, with a high earnings impact but modest GDP recession. We see 3 key drivers:

Credit spreads: We’ve seen a stronger relationship between the length of credit-spread blowouts and the depth of EPS cuts. This spread impact was also seen in the 2015-16 EPS fall, which did not see a recession. The Fed’ recent unprecedented corporate bond support could be a key EPS support in this downturn, and make an outsize earnings difference.

We’ve seen a stronger relationship between the length of credit-spread blowouts and the depth of EPS cuts. This spread impact was also seen in the 2015-16 EPS fall, which did not see a recession. The Fed’ recent unprecedented corporate bond support could be a key EPS support in this downturn, and make an outsize earnings difference. Fed support: The c950bps high yield spread-to-worst seen in this crash has only been near half the spread blowout seen in the worst of the global financial crisis, and is more comparable to 1990 (10.5%), 2000 (10%), and 2015 (8.5%) levels. If true, this significantly reduces the risk of the type of 335 earnings decline seen then. Since the Fed intervention, US high yield has seen a sharp pick up in issuance and renewed investor fund flows.

The c950bps high yield spread-to-worst seen in this crash has only been near half the spread blowout seen in the worst of the global financial crisis, and is more comparable to 1990 (10.5%), 2000 (10%), and 2015 (8.5%) levels. If true, this significantly reduces the risk of the type of 335 earnings decline seen then. Since the Fed intervention, US high yield has seen a sharp pick up in issuance and renewed investor fund flows. Index composition: It is also a reminder that GDP composition does not equal earnings composition (see chart below). IT, for example is the largest S&P 500 sector (25%) and relatively resilient in this recession, but ‘Information’ is only 5% of GDP composition. Similarly, Real Estate is 13.4% of US GDP but only 3.2% of US equity index composition. The broader consumer staples and discretionary sectors are bigger parts of the economy than of the stock market.

Don't wait. Three-month revisions lag to market

Analyst are historically slow to cut estimates, and lag markets on the way down, and way up. Analysts are reacting much faster this time around, with more than half the average magnitude of EPS estimate cuts occurring within just 6 weeks. This is likely a positive. The graph below shows how the S&P 500 and forward EPS have moved on average during prior recessions and currently. After significant equity market moves, EPS estimates have remained stable for 12 weeks, at both ends before seeing significant adjustment. It is a concrete reminder that markets are always forward looking.

Dividend futures as a proxy for EPS cuts

We cross-check the analyst earnings outlook by looking at S&P 500 dividend futures indices. These are currently estimating a 22% decline in dividend payments this year, off there -36% recent lows. Assuming a stable (and close to 10-yr average) 35% pay-out ratio, this implies a significantly greater fall than current consensus S&P 500 -14% yoy EPS growth. This could be explained by CARES Act provisions limiting dividend payments for companies and industries accepting support (see our article discussing dividends and buyback pressures), but also a potential indication analysts may be somewhat underestimating EPS impacts. Alternatively, the fact that projected dividend decline expectations have been reduced could also be somewhat of a support to earnings not collapsing much further - such as in the global financial crisis.

Analyst accuracy in question

An additional risk is that analyst’s are consistently overconfident. Our analysis measures this overconfidence at 7.6% long term, but this spikes to forward estimates being 23% above eventual reported EPS during recessions. The graph below plots trailing 12 months (TTM) EPS vs 1 year forward EPS rolled forward a year, to compare estimates with actuals. Eventually, and naturally, analysts catch up, cutting their estimates on average by same proportion that TTM EPS falls (-18.1%).

Barbell sector impacts. Financials focus

Behind the overall index earnings estimate cut is a huge sector differentiation. The S&P 500 12 month forward EPS has been cut 14% so far this recession, similar to the magnitude seen in 2001, but only a third the level of the global financial crisis. The Energy sector has led, seeing earnings slashed 74% given the oil price crash, with Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary EPS all seeing earnings cut c20%. It is difficult to handicap which sectors may or may not have additional earnings downside, but Financials missed consensus EPS by 22% in Q1, whilst most other sectors, such as Staples, and IT, have beaten expectations so far in Q1.

Q1 not as bad as seems

The closest earnings reality-check we have is the ongoing Q1 reporting season. The start has looked bad, with Financials missing consensus expectations by 22% as they built loan loss reserves. But the average for the other six sectors (so far, with only 10% reported) is an earnings beat, illustrating the huge divergence of sector impacts from COVID-19. Current overall Q1 yoy EPS estimates are -13%, and the forecast is for a trough Q2 -23%, and for revenues to be down -0.3% and -6.7% yoy respectively in Q1 and Q2.

Sideways not down. Focus on quality

We expect US markets, proxied by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), to move sideways rather than retest lows, as the data reality gradually improves to match the recent market rebound. Bear rallies are rarer than perceived, and the risk/reward to buying a rebound is generally positive (see our recent article). Our analysis above is that we may have seen the worst of the adjustment in earnings expectations. Additionally, we have likely seen peaked Global and US COVID cases, and this has come along with a huge fiscal and monetary policy response. Both combine to give visibility on the moderation of this self-inflicted economic crisis, and support to equity markets.

Our allocation framework (see article for background) helps identify relative buy and sell signals for US industries, by comparing market sentiment versus fundamentals, with a valuation overlay. The more out of favour, with better relative industry fundamentals, the better.

Defensive sectors, such as Staples (XLP) and Utilities (XLU), still dominate the top left buy quadrant - out of favour but with positive relative fundamentals - whilst quality growth sectors like technology (XLK) and healthcare (XLV) cluster in the slightly less positive top-right momentum quadrant - in favour with investors, but with positive relative fundamentals. See our separate article on why we are positive healthcare. We are overweight these sectors.

Cyclical sectors and financials (XLF) are generally in the less attractive bottom quadrants, with still relatively deteriorating fundamentals, and we are underweight most of them. Real Estate (VNQ) is the major cyclical exception, out-of-favour but with strong relative fundamentals, and we are overweight. The sector underperformed in the crash, as it did in the global financial crisis, despite lower leverage, more sustainable dividends, and a more diversified sector composition.

Risks: Pandemic returns and longer recession

US dividend futures markets are pointing to a large earnings downturn, and our analysis shows sell-side analyst forecasts have been especially overconfident during recession. Either of these could be exacerbated by:

This credit down-cycle could extend, impacting earnings estimates. We could see a resurgence of COVID cases in the US extending the current lockdown and its economic costs, or as we see a resurgence in cases later in the year as the lockdown is eased prematurely. Credit markets could be especially impacted by 'fallen angel' downgrades of previously investment grade companies to non-investment grade 'junk'.

Listed sectors that have seen earnings resilience so far, such as IT, Healthcare, and Staples could all succumb to a longer than expected GDP drawdown, or contagion from another large sector, such as Financials, succumbing to prolonged economic weakness. A longer than expected recession could be triggered by a COVID case resurgence.

Conclusion: Don't worry about earnings

We examined the history of US earnings around recessions. How much they get cut, when and why, and compare versus the current recession. We believe this shows we may have seen the worst of the analyst cuts to earnings, and the key is to focus on credit spreads, and not GDP growth, to assess the potential magnitude. Fed credit market support could make a big difference.

Risks to us being wrong are analysts historic overconfidence, and the more bearish forecasts we are seeing in dividend futures. We do see US equities (SPY) as well supported, and do not expect a retest of recent lows. Bear market rallies are rarer than perceived, whilst peaking COVID cases and unprecedented policy support are key. We are focused on defensive, quality growth and select cyclical sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.