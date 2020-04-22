Predicting Depressions For Dummies, Part I

These supercycles are probably linked to technological cycles in a manner similar to the one proposed by Joseph Schumpeter's account of Kondratiev Waves.

A very high CAPE ratio achieved early in the disinflationary downswing of a supercycle points to a future of low returns and low inflation or outright deflation.

Not for the first time in my life I have heard commentators warn that we are on the brink of a depression, and if you go back and read books and articles written during previous recessions, this word has been regularly invoked to describe each respective downturn. Personally, my first memory of the media warning of depression is from the aftermath of the 1987 crash.

Certainly the most jarring such instance was the 2007-2009 crisis. Not only were we on the brink of a depression, but the entire financial system, capitalism, and civilization itself were hours or days away from collapsing, unless radical action was taken by the state to bail out the financial sector.

This time, I believe that we are entering a depression, not because of any special insights I have into the coronavirus or medicine more generally or because I can see how each link in the global economy will interact with another, but rather because over the last decade, I have been studying market history, and as early as 2015, the patterns I saw at play in the 2010s looked similar to those of the 1920s.

Here is one very simple example.

(Source: Robert Shiller)

This pattern that we experienced from 2000 to 2020 - commodity and earnings booms followed by a sharp financial crisis followed by stock market and earnings booms - has only been seen once before, in the 1910s and 1920s.

What are the basic ingredients?

In two parts of this article, I am going to simply take earnings and prices for the S&P Composite Index, as well as consumer and commodity prices, to show that a depression has been the most likely outcome, even before the virus appeared. I am largely setting aside cause and effect and simply looking at basic historical patterns.

I am going to take two runs at this. With the first one, I am going to use a slightly more conventional approach, partly because I hope it will be easier to understand for readers not accustomed to looking at or thinking about markets in such a way.

On my second attempt, I am going to use an approach that appears to offer more precision but is more unorthodox (although it has, I think, a more ancient pedigree).

The first approach relies on the CAPE ratio, also called the P/E10, invented by Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller, and in conformity with some wisdom perhaps first written about by Benjamin Graham back in the 1930s. CAPE stands for Cyclically Adjusted Price/Earnings Index, and it takes inflation-adjusted current prices (P) for the S&P Composite Index and divides them by a 10-year moving average of real earnings (E10).

Can the CAPE ratio be used to predict depressions?

Shiller showed that, looking back on the history of the markets, high valuations, such as expressed in the CAPE ratio, where prices grew faster than historical earnings, were often followed by very low returns for extended periods of time. Ten-year returns seem to be the most commonly used metric.

As I understand it, Shiller’s explanation, the one that I believe won him the Nobel, is that the CAPE ratio rises and falls due to the irrational hopes and fears of investors pushing prices up and down. I have not read his most recent book yet, but I believe it tries to document the narratives investors tell themselves to justify why their irrational behavior appears rational at the time.

The relationship between his CAPE ratio and subsequent returns can be seen here:

(Source: Shiller)

I think the reader can see that, especially from the 1910s, this negative correlation between CAPE and returns is quite strong.

So, as many have pointed out, valuations in the 2010s have been very high and the levels we closed out the 2010s with were only beat by those of the 1920s and 1990s. In both of those two instances, subsequent returns were low and both involved civilization-shaking crashes within the span of the following ten years.

But, one resulted in a Great Depression and the other a Great Recession.

Other peaks, for example in the early 1900s and the late 1960s, also did not result in Depression, although each were followed in subsequent years by dramatic crashes. The crash of 1907 created the impetus for establishing the Federal Reserve, and the 1970s saw both stagflation and biting recessions, respectively.

So, CAPE has been fairly good at predicting returns, but it does not really tell you how those low returns manifest themselves. It could be a period of high inflation (1970s) or it could be deflation (1930s) or something in the middle (2000s).

Stagflation or Deflation?

One thing I have pointed out in previous criticisms of CAPE is that, because earnings have grown in strikingly linear fashion since the 1930s, apart from periodical recessions, you could take the inflation-adjusted stock price data, divide them by a long-term moving average and get a similar level of predictability.

(Source: Shiller)

In other words, stocks seem to experience cycles. That cyclicality could be due to “market psychology”, to irrationality on the part of market participants. Or, it could be due to a rationality that we just cannot explain. The market “has reasons that the reason knows not”.

I think, whatever the cause, cyclicality — or in this case, what I prefer to call supercyclicality — is the key.

We want to know whether a prolonged bear market in stocks will be marked by high inflation or low inflation. So, let’s look at the inflation data.

Here is consumer price inflation for the last century.

(Source: Shiller and University of Michigan)

Here is commodity inflation for the last century.

(Sources: Shiller, World Bank, and Stephan Pfaffenzeller)

For the last century, we have had inflation peak about every thirty years, in what appears to me to be a truncated or compressed Kondratiev Wave. (These waves were named by Joseph Schumpeter in honor of the Soviet economist Nikolai Kondratiev who identified fifty- to sixty-year waves in price data back in the 1920s).

Inflation has peaked roughly in 1920, 1950, 1980, and 2010. It then declines for twenty years, then rises for ten years. Again, in this article, we want to be stupid about our approach.

If we assume, using Shiller’s CAPE, that returns over the next decade will be very low, and we want to know whether we will be dealing with deflationary depression or inflationary stagnation, we can simply locate ourselves in the current inflation supercycle.

That suggests that, as in 1929, we are currently halfway through the disinflationary supercycle and that the next ten years will be similar to the Great Depression.

For reasons I have spelled out in previous articles, I believe that these inflationary supercycles are indeed compressed Kondratiev Waves linked to the gradual abandonment of the gold standard with the establishment of the Federal Reserve in 1914.

Market supercycles are probably real phenomena

Although this is not directly pertinent to this discussion, I think that if I am right about this, it suggests that Schumpeter was onto something when he suspected that Kondratiev Waves were somehow linked to technological revolutions. One of the chief impacts of the Federal Reserve was to create a century-long boom in consumer goods production/consumption and the concomitant transformation of the economy into a services economy. The disinflationary downtrends of the supercycle have each coincided with the roll-out of major new consumption goods:

In the 1920s, cars, radios, and household appliances.

In the 1950s, TVs.

In the 1980s, the personal computers.

In the 2010s, smartphones.

And each subsequent decade to them has been dominated less by new products than by refinements to the old ones.

In the 1930s, Fordism was replaced by Sloanism.

In the 1960s, TVs went color.

In the 1990s, we got the internet.

In the 2020s, who knows?

I am not aware of any work being done on this sort of question, but I think it crops up in charts on product diffusion for consumer goods. For example, in these two charts, it appears to be that accelerations in diffusion rates appear to occur during the disinflationary downswings. And, in the last decade of each disinflationary downswing (1930s, 1960s, 1990s, 2020s?), there appears to be a dearth of new offerings.

(Source: Electronic Note)

(Source: Harvard Business Review; notes in green added by myself)

This is not remotely conclusive; rather it is only to say that, contrary to Shiller, these supercycles may very well be real and rational.

Moreover, if I am right, Kondratiev Waves are sensitive to the monetary regime. If our current monetary regime collapses, we could revert to the older form or we could find yet a third form.

To my mind, everything points to deflation (yes, even the surge in gold prices), but I am stupid enough to know that I would probably not be able to identify a monetary regime change in real time, because we have no precedent to look to (as far as I know) to map it out, and we do not even understand the mechanisms by which money makes its way into the economy, except that it starts at the Fed and ends up in services costs.

So, that is the first dumb approach to predicting depressions. In part 2, I will explore a similar but more idiosyncratic method that reinforces this first method.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.