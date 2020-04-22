Summary

Austevoll is a holding company controlled by the Møgster family with a controlling interest in Lerøy Seafood.

Although the Lerøy exposure to the popular Salmon/Whitefish industry is attractive under normal circumstances, the Pelagic fishing segments may provide the most resiliency in the current environment.

Austevoll could be worth looking into as a potential out-performer in the return-to-normal environment.