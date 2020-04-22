Long Ideas | Norway

Pelagic Segment Puts Austevoll In The Spotlight

by: Mare Evidence Lab
Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

Austevoll is a holding company controlled by the Møgster family with a controlling interest in Lerøy Seafood.

Although the Lerøy exposure to the popular Salmon/Whitefish industry is attractive under normal circumstances, the Pelagic fishing segments may provide the most resiliency in the current environment.

Austevoll could be worth looking into as a potential out-performer in the return-to-normal environment.

Coronavirus continues to exact its toll on the economy, and with the medical problem still relatively unsolvable until a vaccine can insulate the population, many industries are going to suffer permanent capital loss from continued