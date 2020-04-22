Pelagic Segment Puts Austevoll In The Spotlight

Coronavirus continues to exact its toll on the economy, and with the medical problem still relatively unsolvable until a vaccine can insulate the population, many industries are going to suffer permanent capital loss from continued social distancing and fear. People still need to eat though, which is why supermarkets, food products companies and the paper companies that package it all should do fine.

Another company that we think is a pick along this logic is Austevoll Seafood (OTCPK:ASTVF), which produces seafood products for both human and agricultural consumption, which will support the continued food purchasing and agricultural supply necessary in the COVID-19 environment. Most of their money is made through another listed consolidated subsidiary (52.7% ownership) Lerøy Seafood (OTCPK:LYSFF) which sells salmon and whitefish, both farmed and caught, at the high margins one would expect these products to command. The rest of their business, which we think has been largely ignored by the market due to Austevoll's lower liquidity and it being eclipsed by Lerøy is in Pelagic fishing, which supports human consumption and the fishmeal and fish oil industry. We will explain how this Pelagic exposure gives Austevoll resistance relative to pure-play salmon peers, and why Austevoll can create shareholder value as things go back to normal.

Pelagic Segments

Pelagic fishing is an important source of raw materials for fishmeal production in industrial fisheries. Austevoll conducts these activities in prime markets like Peru, as well as Chile and back home in Norway. The fishing activities are conducted in their consolidated Pelagic segment and in the unconsolidated Pelagia AS joint venture. Fishmeal markets should be relatively resilient in these times, with the only disruption likely to have occurred at the beginning of the year in the substantial Chinese market due to the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. On a YoY basis, it's even possible that these segments see an improvement due to Austevoll's failure to exploit the Peruvian fishing quotas last year by an immense 70% margin. Income from Pelagic fishing activities constitutes about 40% of the EBITDA to group shareholders.

(Source: AUSS Q4 2019 Financial Report)

The other product coming from the Pelagic segment is frozen fish. Frozen fish should be staging a bit of a short-term comeback as people change their preferences towards produce that can be stored for a little longer than a few days. Comeback may not be the right term actually, as frozen food has been and was expected to continue to be a relatively strong market. As people focus more on their health and physical well-being when they stay inside, it stands to reason that fish should remain prominent in diets as a source of protein.

There are also the protein concentrate products, which although not extremely significant, account for 1/9th of Pelagia's volume. Protein concentrate is unlikely to do particularly well in these times as people are no longer going to gyms. We should assume that these revenues disappear, which would impact an estimated 350 million NOK of the group's revenue incl. Pelagia. As for the supplementary fish oil tablets, which are a more significant contributor to revenue, we can assume that this market will continue to see some demand.

The Salmon And Whitefish Business

This segment is focused on whitefish in wild-catch and farming as well as salmon in farming. The fish farming business is capitally intensive and a complicated and engineered process. Salmon farming is especially complicated as it needs to replicate the complicated lifecycle demanded by the peculiar changes in salmon physiology. Lerøy and other Norwegian producers remain at the top in terms of salmon volume produced, and demand should continue to outpace supply in the secular horizon as people flock to farmed fish as a more efficient source of protein and other essential lipids. Chile is becoming an increasingly prominent source of salmon produced in farms, but like everywhere else, a burdensome regulatory regime somewhat unified at a supranational level still means barriers-to-entry are high, although Chilean salmon is somewhat reviled for permissive use of antibiotics.

Many conditions need to be met before concessions are granted, especially in Norway where requirements by the relevant directorates are demanding, and include factors like alternative water-course use assessments, conservation, contingencies on other limited license allocations and capacity to manage and deal with sudden pollution of the fish. This is a welcome thing since salmon is a product preferred by health-conscious people who would not want their salmon from poorly-managed aquaculture. Since the conditions for farming salmon are not easily obtained, the probability that the market gets suddenly flooded with an overwhelming amount of capacity is limited. Indeed, licenses in Norway at least have been growing in number at low rates of around 2% CAGR, with extended periods where no licenses were granted until massive salmon price surges in 2016. The new average price seems to be around 60 NOK nowadays.

(Source: Seattle Times)

In terms of the exposure of these markets to COVID-19, we should expect that the total shut-down of the food-service distribution channel should put a dent in Lerøy's earnings. Based on the COVID-19 update from Lerøy, we should expect that volumes will increase from last year, but at lower prices. For now, prices seem to be at relatively average levels for this time of year, but if the demand environment declines further, we could see salmon prices sustained at below-average levels which could seriously eat into earnings due to operating leverage in aquaculture.

Depending on whether these low prices persist and how much volume they export, earnings could decline substantially due to the reliance on a different set of distribution channels. Thankfully, the depreciation of the NOK due to the oil crisis has made Norwegian exports more attractive which put a ceiling on salmon and whitefish prices and volumes for the time being. Nonetheless, this momentary resilience might not last long enough for important channels with high willingness-to-pay to reopen.

(Source: Ycharts.com)

Risks And Concluding Remarks

The biggest risk to Austevoll in these times is that money becomes tight enough whereby sources of protein become very budgeted by households. This could occur in a high recessionary scenario. To the extent that the probability of a sustained downturn is high, this company is quite attractive at these prices. To analyse the levels Austevoll is trading at, we've done an analysis of their business's implied multiples.

(Source: Mare Research Database)

Assuming a valuation of the associates around 5.5 billion NOK, we get an implied multiple for the Pelagic business of 11.96x EV/EBITDA when using 2018 data (where the one-off Peruvian impact does not factor in). We think it is sensible that this multiple is higher than the Lerøy business since, first of all, the markets of protein concentrate and fish oil are quite attractive in terms of mega-trend exposure. Secondly, we're in a period of low oil prices, which means substantially reduced variable costs for the Pelagic segment which relies substantially on the fishing activity of their vessels. With animal feed businesses at historical multiples of around 14 EV/EBITDA, we think that there is a lot of upside in Pelagic that should be recognised if they have a knockout year.

Overall, considering the cash generative nature of these businesses, these multiples seem more akin to what you'd find in the private markets. Although this can partially be explained by the lower liquidity of Austevoll, another part of it is a matter of lower valuation. Given Austevoll's relatively robust and diversified positioning within seafood, we rate it as attractive and a potential outperformer in this environment. However, we warn that the depreciation of the NOK is keeping their businesses robust for the time being. Although Pelagic may continue to do well even if oil prices and the NOK recover, the willingness-to-pay from restaurants may take much longer to return in force, so the low Lerøy multiple might be less cheap than it appears to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.